centraloregondaily.com
Junior Snow Ranger event to teach Central Oregon kids appreciation for outdoors
The Deschutes National Forest wants to teach appreciation for the outdoors starting with the youngest in our community. The forest is partnering with Discover Your Forest and Mt. Bachelor for a Junior Snow Ranger event. Families with kids age 7 to 11 can learn how to safely explore in the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Park and Rec seeks public feedback on river access point designs
The Bend Park and Recreation District is requesting public feedback on design options for four new Deschutes River access points. “We’ve seen over 250,000 people just go through the river float channel alone. With that increased use comes a whole bunch of wear and tear and so this is the best attempt to get a hold and make sure that people are going to be able to access the river,” said Ian Isaacson, a landscape architect with BPRD.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Shelter occupancy rates spike during cold snap
Shelter occupancy rates are spiking during this bitter cold weather. The Redmond Winter Shelter is housing beyond capacity and staying open longer hours because of the extreme cold. “We are saying on days that stay below 25 degrees, shelters stay open all day,” said Andrew Hoeskma, Shepherd’s House Redmond City...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Taste This! Citrus in Season at Newport Avenue Market
In the thick of winter it’s often dark and cold, so why not brighten things up with a bit of citrus to beat the winter blues?. Emily Kirk visited with the fine folks at Newport Avenue Market to talk about all the different wants you can mix the uplifting fruit into your diet.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prototype mass timber affordable home to be tested in Madras
The proposed mass timber solution aimed at solving the state’s affordable housing problem will get a test run in Central Oregon. Hacienda CDC, a community development group in Portland, gave a first look at their mass timber modular homes on Friday. “One of our core objectives for this project...
centraloregondaily.com
‘Creations of Spirit’ brings indigenous art with stories to High Desert Museum
Every object has a story, and those stories are bringing a new exhibit to life at the High Desert Museum. “Creations of Spirit” is put together by seven indigenous artists, many of whom are from Warm Springs. It features objects crucial to indigenous cultures of the plateau region, focusing...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 509-J School District seeks funding to help with inflation impacts on bond
Voters approved a $24 million bond with projects committed to every 509J, Jefferson County school in the district. As the district pushes forward to fulfill the projects promised in the bond, it is carefully preparing for unexpected financial hurdles due to inflation. “It puts us in a challenging spot, where...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business
A Bend food cart community business owner says the five month closure at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is going to hurt his business. The closure begins Feb. 22 and is expected to last through mid-summer — roughly five months. The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend First Presbyterian opens temporary warming shelter during cold snap
Many unhoused community members in Central Oregon are heading to shelters as this weekend’s cold snap continues into Monday. But the demand is so high, there just hasn’t been enough room. That’s why Deschutes County and the City of Bend called on First Presbyterian Church to provide a...
Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again
Erik Himbert, a local music teacher and Oregon resident has undergone a life-changing experience. The post Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ La Pine High graduation rate behind curve compared to district
Bend La-Pine School District, like many others across the state, reported an improvement in graduation rates for the 2021-22 school year last week. But within the district, there was an outlier. Districtwide, the graduation rate was 83.5%. And most schools in the district came in at more than 87%. But...
KTVZ
Bend teen and her high-flying guinea pig, Abby, leap into Guinness Book of World Records
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The bond between a pet and its owner led to a Guinness World Record for a Bend teen and her pet guinea pig. Grace Hoiness and her little star, Abby, flew right into the Guinness Book of World Records for highest bar jump by a guinea pig. Abby set the new world record with a jump of 22 centimeters, which is 8.6 inches.
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa will reopen summer of 2023
The Confederate Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon is partnering with Mt. Hood Skibowl to reopen Kah-Nee-Ta Resort & Spa in the Summer of 2023. A firm date has not yet been announced for the reopening.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Motorhome, 2 vehicles destroyed in Juniper Ridge encampment fire
It took Bend Fire and Rescue firefighters an hour to fully extinguish a fire at an encampment in Juniper Ridge Wednesday. In all, a motorhome, two other vehicles and an adjacent tarped area were destroyed. Bend Fire said multiple callers reported the fire. Crews arrived to find the motorhome and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend snowmobiler thrown 100 feet after collision near Elk Lake
A 29-year-old Bend man was airlifted to the hospital after deputies say the snowmobile he was riding crashed into another vehicle at high speed, throwing him some 100 feet. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the Cascade Lakes Highway at milepost 30.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Neighbors appealing Bend gas station can’t give input at city council meeting
Neighbors who have filed an appeal to the development of a new gas station in Bend are being told they are not allowed to give input on the appeal process during Wednesday’s Bend City Council meeting. The dispute is over a planned project that would place a gas station,...
Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region
Two crashes about 50 miles and two hours apart closed U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras for several hours Saturday evening as an Arctic front sweeping in from the north brought snow, wind and slick roads around Central Oregon. The post Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Bend Man Arrested Following Jefferson Co. Chase
MADRAS, OR -- A Bend Man was arrested after a Sunday night high-speed chase in Jefferson County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a car on Highway 26 at about 8:25 p.m., but the car took off toward Madras. During the chase, JCSO says the suspect reached speeds over 100 miles an hour.
Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97
A Jefferson County jury on Monday convicted a 31-year-old Redmond man of manslaughter, drunken driving and assault in a November 2020 head-on collision that killed a Culver teen and seriously injured two others. The post Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Redmond man charged in $100,000 theft investigation involving local company
A Redmond man is facing charges theft, identity theft and seven counts of forgery after allegedly making unauthorized purchases exceeding $100,000. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call on Jan. 26 from a local construction company. The victim said their former business manager had forged the owner’s signature on multiple unauthorized checks. The former business manager was also accused of making unauthorized cash withdrawals from the business’ bank and used a business credit card to make personal purchases online.
