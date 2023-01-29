Read full article on original website
Who are N.J.’s top girls basketball sophomores? Our picks, your votes
Our next installment of our best players in each classification has arrived. We began with seniors a couple of weeks ago and wrapped up the junior class last week. We now begin with the underclassmen with the top sophomores in the state this season.
Bowling: Warren Hills sweeps Skyland Conference Tournament again (PHOTOS)
Warren Hills bowling won both boys and girls titles at the Skyland Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg. The Blue Streaks also accomplished the feat last winter.
Carino club to induct eight new members into South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame
The Albert Carino Basketball Clubs of South Jersey will induct eight new members into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony Sunday at the Holiday Inn, Route 70 in Cherry Hill. The club has flourished since founded in 1962, promoting South Jersey high school basketball and...
Brick Memorial over Central Regional - Girls basketball recap
Hayley Tighe scored nine points as Brick Memorial defeated Central Regional 53-31 in Brick. Brick Memorial (8-12) held a 27-13 lead at the half after a 18-7 run in the second quarter. It outscored Central Regional 26-18 in the second half. Layla Marotta also had eight points. Riley Coltenback led...
Girls basketball recap: Collins directs Buena to victory over Burlington City
Laylah Collins netted 13 points as the Buena High girls’ basketball team knocked off Burlington City Wednesday in Buena Vista Township, 41-24. Cami Johnson chipped in with 12 points as the Chiefs improved to 6-12 and ended a three-game losing streak. Aneesa Artis finished with 24 points for the...
Lisa Gedaka makes South Jersey history in Gloucester Catholic girls basketball victory
When Lisa Gedaka debuted as the girls basketball coach at her alma mater in 1989, she could hardly imagine that she would still be pacing and shouting instructions from courtside 34 years later. Yet, there she was Tuesday, guiding her beloved Gloucester Catholic Rams to a 65-19 win over host...
Wrestling photos: West Deptford at Woodstown, Feb. 1, 2023
Woodstown is the No. 2 seed in South Jersey Group 1. West Deptford, likewise, is second in South jersey Group 2. On Wednesday, the contenders met up in a non-league match. Check out photos from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right...
Balanced attack leads Palmyra past Delran - Boys basketball recap
Kwinten Ives scored 16 points to lead a balanced offense as Palmyra defeated Delran 77-38 in Palmyra. Reed Wells added 11 points and Jesahi Robinson had 10 for Palmyra, which exploded for 33 points in the second quarter and went on to improve to 8-9. Dennis Vittese scored 13 points...
Girls basketball - Francis shoots Pingry over Hun
Leading all scorers with 20 points, Taylor Francis helped propel Pingry to a 61-46 victory over Hun in a battle of prep schools at the Hun court in Princeton. Tied at 40-all going into the fourth, Pingry (12-8) unleashed a 21-6 fourth quarter to win this one going away. Bella Goodwin added 14 for the Big Blue, while Debra Hill also reached double figures with 10.
Super Bowl: N.J. school district announces delayed opening for day after the game
One South Jersey district is making a preemptive move to cut down on students and staff members bailing on school the day after the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl. With the local NFL team appearing in the big game on Feb. 12, school officials in Gloucester City have announced a two-hour delayed opening the following day.
Boys Basketball: Union County Conference Players of the Week for Feb. 1
High school boys basketball action has featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area.
Boys basketball recap: Fischer, New Egypt get off three-game slide vs. Manville
Connor Fischer finished with 23 points as the New Egypt High boys’ basketball team took down Manville Wednesday in Manville, 56-37. Devin Kimmick added 20 points as the Warriors (8-10) ended a three-game losing streak. Shawn Purcell had 14 points for the Mustangs (11-7). The N.J. High School Sports...
PHOTOS: Manalapan at Howell wrestling, Feb. 1, 2023
Howell started the year slow but as the season is reaching its conclusion, the Rebels are picking up steam. On Wednesday, they faced another Central Jersey championship hopeful in Manalapan in a plyoff tune-up. Check out photos from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below...
One man’s impossible pork roll dream: Eat every Taylor ham sandwich in N.J.
Kyle Arenofsky lifts the top bun, applies a liberal spray of ketchup, dashes some black pepper, reassembles his sandwich and takes a massive bite. And so the review begins.
Injured boys basketball star Pettiford begins to chart future with verbal commitment
Wednesday was National Letter of Intent day for college-bound high school football players all around the state and nation, yet junior guard Tahaad Pettiford still found a way to keep boys basketball in the headlines. Hardly a surprise considering how the four-star point guard from Hudson Catholic found a way...
Camden pastor recalls being first Black family to buy house in Cherry Hill, an all-white neighborhood in the 1960s
Camden pastor Amir Khan recalls being the first Black family to buy a house in Cherry Hill, an all-white neighborhood in the 1960s. The family purchased movie star Frankie Avalon's house.
Monmouth tops Henry Hudson - Girls basketball recap
Kamlyn Bevacqua led Monmouth with 13 points as it defeated Henry Hudson 36-12 in Highlands. Monmouth (11-7) held a 22-2 lead at the half after a 12-2 run in the first quarter and a 10-0 run in the second. It outscored Henry Hudson 14-10 in the second half. Alyson Amadruto...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood tops Bound Brook - Girls basketball recap
Amanda Baylock scored a game-high 27 points to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood as it defeated Bound Brook 62-52 in Scotch Plains. Alicia Murphy also had 13 points with Sara Lehman adding 10. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (13-6) held a 28-23 lead at the half and extended its lead to 49-37 after a 21-14...
Boys basketball recap: Hans inches closer to milestone as Wildwood tops Pleasantville
Junior Hans scored 25 points in leading the Wildwood High boys’ basketball team to a 68-64 victory over Pleasantville Monday in Wildwood. Hans is now 20 points shy of 1,000 points for his career. Alex Daniel added 20 points as the Warriors (16-2) won for the sixth consecutive game.
Dayton over Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap
Samantha Casey scored a game-high 20 points as Dayton handed Elizabeth its first loss with a 63-58 triumph in Springfield. Dayton (12-5) had four players score in double-figures. Molly Martys finished with 15 points while Amiel Dillard scored 12. It was back-and-forth in regulation as Elizabeth (20-1) took a lead...
