Moorestown, NJ

NJ.com

Brick Memorial over Central Regional - Girls basketball recap

Hayley Tighe scored nine points as Brick Memorial defeated Central Regional 53-31 in Brick. Brick Memorial (8-12) held a 27-13 lead at the half after a 18-7 run in the second quarter. It outscored Central Regional 26-18 in the second half. Layla Marotta also had eight points. Riley Coltenback led...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling photos: West Deptford at Woodstown, Feb. 1, 2023

Woodstown is the No. 2 seed in South Jersey Group 1. West Deptford, likewise, is second in South jersey Group 2. On Wednesday, the contenders met up in a non-league match. Check out photos from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball - Francis shoots Pingry over Hun

Leading all scorers with 20 points, Taylor Francis helped propel Pingry to a 61-46 victory over Hun in a battle of prep schools at the Hun court in Princeton. Tied at 40-all going into the fourth, Pingry (12-8) unleashed a 21-6 fourth quarter to win this one going away. Bella Goodwin added 14 for the Big Blue, while Debra Hill also reached double figures with 10.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

PHOTOS: Manalapan at Howell wrestling, Feb. 1, 2023

Howell started the year slow but as the season is reaching its conclusion, the Rebels are picking up steam. On Wednesday, they faced another Central Jersey championship hopeful in Manalapan in a plyoff tune-up. Check out photos from the match below. Our high school sports photos like the ones below...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Monmouth tops Henry Hudson - Girls basketball recap

Kamlyn Bevacqua led Monmouth with 13 points as it defeated Henry Hudson 36-12 in Highlands. Monmouth (11-7) held a 22-2 lead at the half after a 12-2 run in the first quarter and a 10-0 run in the second. It outscored Henry Hudson 14-10 in the second half. Alyson Amadruto...
HIGHLANDS, NJ
NJ.com

Dayton over Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap

Samantha Casey scored a game-high 20 points as Dayton handed Elizabeth its first loss with a 63-58 triumph in Springfield. Dayton (12-5) had four players score in double-figures. Molly Martys finished with 15 points while Amiel Dillard scored 12. It was back-and-forth in regulation as Elizabeth (20-1) took a lead...
DAYTON, OH
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

