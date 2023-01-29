ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Eagles backup lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Josh Sills, a backup offensive lineman for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Sills, an undrafted free agent who was on the inactive...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

Edward Chalkley

ANNAPOLIS — Edward B. Chalkley died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. A son of Ruby (Dunn) and Henry Chalkley, Edward was born July 8, 1931 and lived in Ettrick, Va. until his parents moved to Washington, D.C. in 1933.
ETTRICK, VA
WVNews

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes public service in speech

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore emphasized commitment to public service in his first State of the State speech Wednesday, highlighting his proposal to create a service year program for high school graduates that he said will be the first of its kind in the nation. Moore,...
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

3-month-old baby among latest West Virginia COVID dead

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An 3-month-old baby girl from Kanawha County has died from COVID, according to the West Virginia DHHR. The state reported that death Wednesday, along with deaths of a 44-year-old male from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old male from Greenbrier County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia House OKs bill expanding advocate's authority

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's House of Delegates unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to expand the authority of the state foster care advocate to investigate allegations of abuse and neglect. Before the 100-member House voted in unison in favor, Deputy House Speaker Republican Matthew Rohrbach said the bill...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Tornado-relief payments come under scrutiny in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Some people unaffected by tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky in late 2021 were mistakenly sent payments from a relief fund funneling private donations into the region, the state treasurer's office said Wednesday. State Treasurer Allison Ball's office said it canceled payment on 192 checks valued at...
KENTUCKY STATE
WVNews

Hundreds show for Nebraska 'heartbeat' abortion ban hearing

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hundreds of people crowded the halls of the Nebraska state Capitol on Wednesday for a committee hearing on a so-called heartbeat bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women even know they’re pregnant. The bill would ban abortions once cardiac activity...
NEBRASKA STATE
WVNews

Lawsuit: WVa abortion ban irrational, unconstitutional

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An abortion provider filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to overturn West Virginia's near-total ban, saying it is unconstitutional, irrational and causes irreparable harm to the state's only abortion clinic and its patients. The lawsuit asks for a halt to the four-month-old abortion ban while the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Ohio lawmakers miss cutoff to put 60% question on May ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio state lawmakers missed their deadline Wednesday for getting a measure on May ballots that would make it harder to amend the state Constitution. No action was planned on the deadline Wednesday. The resolution was a priority for some members of the fractured House Republican caucus and backed by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
OHIO STATE
WVNews

Cook makes history at IPPA annual meeting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Trish Cook made history when she was handed the gavel Jan. 24 to begin her duties as president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Cook became the first woman chosen as IPPA president when she took the reins from the previous president, Kevin Rasmussen, following IPPA’s annual meeting.
IOWA STATE
WVNews

Iowa governor signs private school bill

Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session.
IOWA STATE
WVNews

Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial

Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WVNews

Social Security on the cutting block?

“We have no choice but to make hard decisions,” Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern recently said. He leads the Republican Study Committee, a group of more than 160 Republican lawmakers that recently called for making cuts in Social Security. Among other things, the group wants to raise the age at...
OKLAHOMA STATE

