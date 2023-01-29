Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Eagles backup lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Josh Sills, a backup offensive lineman for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Sills, an undrafted free agent who was on the inactive...
WVNews
Edward Chalkley
ANNAPOLIS — Edward B. Chalkley died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. A son of Ruby (Dunn) and Henry Chalkley, Edward was born July 8, 1931 and lived in Ettrick, Va. until his parents moved to Washington, D.C. in 1933.
WVNews
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes public service in speech
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore emphasized commitment to public service in his first State of the State speech Wednesday, highlighting his proposal to create a service year program for high school graduates that he said will be the first of its kind in the nation. Moore,...
WVNews
Thomas Hoxie appointed to circuit judge in Barbour & Taylor counties.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed Thomas Hoxie to the 19th Judicial Circuit Court, which serves Barbour and Taylor counties. Hoxie is a lifelong resident of Barbour County and is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. He...
WVNews
West Virginia's 2023 Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition winners announced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice, along with the West Virginia Department of Tourism and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH), today announced the winners of the fifth annual Almost Heaven Governor’s Art Exhibition. Designed to showcase student creativity and the arts,...
WVNews
Justice, Skaff and Warner appear on latest West Virginia Legislature This Week episode
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The third episode of West Virginia Legislature This Week, a webcast featuring interviews with state lawmakers and leaders, debuted Wednesday evening. The episode includes appearances by Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Doug Skaff and Secretary of State Mac Warner...
WVNews
3-month-old baby among latest West Virginia COVID dead
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An 3-month-old baby girl from Kanawha County has died from COVID, according to the West Virginia DHHR. The state reported that death Wednesday, along with deaths of a 44-year-old male from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old male from Greenbrier County.
WVNews
West Virginia House OKs bill expanding advocate's authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's House of Delegates unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to expand the authority of the state foster care advocate to investigate allegations of abuse and neglect. Before the 100-member House voted in unison in favor, Deputy House Speaker Republican Matthew Rohrbach said the bill...
WVNews
Tornado-relief payments come under scrutiny in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Some people unaffected by tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky in late 2021 were mistakenly sent payments from a relief fund funneling private donations into the region, the state treasurer's office said Wednesday. State Treasurer Allison Ball's office said it canceled payment on 192 checks valued at...
WVNews
Hundreds show for Nebraska 'heartbeat' abortion ban hearing
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hundreds of people crowded the halls of the Nebraska state Capitol on Wednesday for a committee hearing on a so-called heartbeat bill that would outlaw abortion at a point before many women even know they’re pregnant. The bill would ban abortions once cardiac activity...
WVNews
Lawsuit: WVa abortion ban irrational, unconstitutional
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An abortion provider filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to overturn West Virginia's near-total ban, saying it is unconstitutional, irrational and causes irreparable harm to the state's only abortion clinic and its patients. The lawsuit asks for a halt to the four-month-old abortion ban while the...
WVNews
Ohio lawmakers miss cutoff to put 60% question on May ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio state lawmakers missed their deadline Wednesday for getting a measure on May ballots that would make it harder to amend the state Constitution. No action was planned on the deadline Wednesday. The resolution was a priority for some members of the fractured House Republican caucus and backed by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
WVNews
Cook makes history at IPPA annual meeting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Trish Cook made history when she was handed the gavel Jan. 24 to begin her duties as president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Cook became the first woman chosen as IPPA president when she took the reins from the previous president, Kevin Rasmussen, following IPPA’s annual meeting.
WVNews
Iowa governor signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law Jan. 24. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor’s top legislative priorities of the session.
WVNews
Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial
Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present...
WVNews
Social Security on the cutting block?
“We have no choice but to make hard decisions,” Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern recently said. He leads the Republican Study Committee, a group of more than 160 Republican lawmakers that recently called for making cuts in Social Security. Among other things, the group wants to raise the age at...
Comments / 0