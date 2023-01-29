Read full article on original website
KOMU
Tolton falls to Notre Dame after slow start
Tolton girls basketball (7-12) fell to Notre Dame of St. Louis 77-46 on Monday night in Columbia. The Rebels utilized an efficient first quarter and stingy defense to hand the Trailblazers the defeat. “We came out flat,” Tolton girls basketball head coach Sam Sexauer said. “(Our) energy and intensity was...
Big first half powers Line Mountain girls basketball to 61-24 win against Halifax
Line Mountain jumped out to a decisive first-half lead and never looked back en route to a 61-24 victory over Halifax Monday. The Eagles led 36-14 by the intermission and didn’t allow the Wildcats to claw back into contention. Brooke Barwick sparked the Eagles with 12 points, including 8...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Swim teams roll past Gaels
Chambersburg 136, St. Maria Goretti 19: The Trojans took first place in each event and rolled to a non-league victory over the Gaels on Tuesday afternoon. “This was a phenomenal team effort,” Chambersburg coach Hali Cormany said. “Every girl was able to score points and some swam best times. It was great to see every girl participate and be successful in their swims today.
Boys basketball roundup: Tozier, Stafford stun Suffield
It took the Stafford High boys basketball team a half to get its offense going Tuesday. Its defense didn’t rest from the opening tip. The Bulldogs held visiting Suffield to a season-low in points and came from behind to end the Wildcats’ six-game winning streak with a 42-40 NCCC victory.
lccathletics.com
Girls 8th Grade Basketball beats Twin Lakes 34 – 6
The 8th grade Lady Knights put together their best total game in 2 seasons beating Roosevelt 34 to 6. It was a complete team effort offensively and defensively. The Knights used a 23 to 2 run over the 2nd and 3rd quarters to break the game wide open. Once again Lauren Potts was spectacular offensively leading the way with 19 points. Sarah Switzer continued her meteoric rise offensively chipping in 13 points. The Lady Knights are now 2 and 3 on the season. The Knights travel to East Tipp Thursday to try to climb back to the .500 mark on the year.
Gators Break Huskies' Zone, Win Rivalry Matchup 69-55
OLEAN, NY — The Allegany-Limestone Gators got the better of the Olean Huskies Monday night. The Gators were precise in their zone offense, which led to them shooting 63% from the field in a 69-55 road win. Anthony DeCapua led Allegany-Limestone with 25 points on 9-14 shooting from the field and 3-5 shooting from 3-point range. Carson Kwiatkowski also had 17 points on 5-13 shooting from the field and 4-10 shooting from deep. The Gators improved to 13-2 with the win. Olean dropped to 7-9 with the loss. "It’s always been a great game since I took over," Allegany-Limestone head coach Glenn Anderson said. "The crowds...
IHSAA girls basketball Class A sectional preview: Schedule, players to watch, predictions
It is sectional season for Indiana high school girls basketball. Let’s take a closer look at the Class A field with storylines, the local matchups, players to watch and predictions: Sectional draw takeaways:10 things that stood out to our Insider Sectional previews: 4A |3A | 2A ...
