OLEAN, NY — The Allegany-Limestone Gators got the better of the Olean Huskies Monday night. The Gators were precise in their zone offense, which led to them shooting 63% from the field in a 69-55 road win. Anthony DeCapua led Allegany-Limestone with 25 points on 9-14 shooting from the field and 3-5 shooting from 3-point range. Carson Kwiatkowski also had 17 points on 5-13 shooting from the field and 4-10 shooting from deep. The Gators improved to 13-2 with the win. Olean dropped to 7-9 with the loss. "It’s always been a great game since I took over," Allegany-Limestone head coach Glenn Anderson said. "The crowds...

OLEAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO