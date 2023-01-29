St. Bonaventure Women's Team Loses 65-52 to La Salle

PHILADELPHIA — Claire and Mia Jacobs may be from down under, but they were downing shots from all over the court Saturday afternoon for La Salle.

The sisters from Perth, Australia, combined to shoot 12-23 from the field, 7-12 from 3-point range and 7-10 from the free-throw line to lead the Explorers over the Bonnies 65-52. Claire Jacobs finished with 21 points, and Mia Jacobs finished with 17 points.

La Salle improved to 14-8 overall and 5-2 in the Atlantic 10 despite only shooting 30% from the field and 33% from deep. Along with the Jacobs sisters, the Explorers were able to get the win by grabbing 21 offensive rebounds, compared to only seven offensive rebounds for the Bonnies.

St. Bonaventure drops to 4-20 overall and 1-8 in Atlantic 10 play. SBU shot 38% from the field and 24% from beyond the arc. Maddie Dziezgowski, who finished with 15 points on 5-11 shooting from the field and 4-8 shooting from 3-point range, led the Bonnies.

Two 3-pointers opened the scoring in Philadelphia. Dziezgowski hit a 3-pointer for the Bonnies, and Claire Jacobs came right back with a 3-pointer of her own for the Explorers.

St. Bonaventure showed some zone defense and the press early on. La Salle tried to trap out of its defense as well, which led to some traveling calls on St. Bonaventure.

La Salle didn’t show the touch early on from inside. It struggled to convert its putback chances in the paint. The Bonnies led 7-6 with 4:38 left after La Salle started the game 2-13 from the field.

The Explorers pulled ahead thanks to two 3-pointers from Mia Jacobs.

The Bonnies used a lineup with both Nadechka Laccen and Breauna Ware in it; Laccen returned after a one-game absence. St. Bonaventure got some good looks with both of its point guards on the floor, but numerous air balls meant those open looks didn’t pay off.

La Salle started making its inside shots. Those, combined with Bonnies’ airballs, meant the Explorers were able to extend their lead to 19-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The mediocre offense returned for St. Bonaventure at the beginning of the second quarter. Turnovers combined with missed shots led to the Bonnies going scoreless for the first 3:28 of the quarter. La Salle only scored four points in that time span to make it a double-digit deficit for St. Bonaventure.

The scoring didn’t pick up for either team until the last three minutes of the quarter. The Bonnies brought the deficit to under double digits when Laccen drove to the basket and was fouled. She was fouled again and made the score 28-21 La Salle with less than two minutes left.

Peyton Fields made it a 5-point game after she got to the charity stripe. However, offensive rebounds continued to kill St. Bonaventure, as a putback layup made it 30-23 La Salle at halftime, despite the Explorers only shooting 28% from the field.

Dziezgowski started the scoring once again with a 3-pointer off a great pass from Ware. La Salle struggled with fouls and turnovers which brought the Bonnies back in the game. Ware and I'yanna Lops were able to get to the line, and Ware made the score 35-34 off a beautiful drive to the basket.

Back-to-back shot clock violations stopped any St. Bonaventure hopes of taking the lead of the game. Charity Shears made two 3-pointers late in the third to give the Explorers some breathing room. Mia Jacobs hit another 3-pointer to make it 49-39 at the end of the third quarter.

The touch the Bonnies had in the third quarter evaporated during the beginning of the fourth. St. Bonaventure missed inside and outside shots badly as La Salle was able to stretch its advantage. A 7-0 run for La Salle to start the quarter made it 56-39 with over seven minutes left.

Things got worse for the Bonnies as Lops fouled out with 6:46 left in the fourth. Dziezgowski picked up the scoring load, as she scored the first eight points of the quarter for St. Bonaventure. Ware had a tough and-one finish to make it 63-50 La Salle with less than three minutes left. Taylor Napper scored the last points of the game off a nice pass inside from Dziezgowski.

The Bonnies are back at home on Wednesday against Fordham at 6 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN+ and heard on WSBU 88.3.



