ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

St. Bonaventure Women's Team Loses 65-52 to La Salle

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Claire and Mia Jacobs may be from down under, but they were downing shots from all over the court Saturday afternoon for La Salle.

The sisters from Perth, Australia, combined to shoot 12-23 from the field, 7-12 from 3-point range and 7-10 from the free-throw line to lead the Explorers over the Bonnies 65-52. Claire Jacobs finished with 21 points, and Mia Jacobs finished with 17 points.

La Salle improved to 14-8 overall and 5-2 in the Atlantic 10 despite only shooting 30% from the field and 33% from deep. Along with the Jacobs sisters, the Explorers were able to get the win by grabbing 21 offensive rebounds, compared to only seven offensive rebounds for the Bonnies.

St. Bonaventure drops to 4-20 overall and 1-8 in Atlantic 10 play. SBU shot 38% from the field and 24% from beyond the arc. Maddie Dziezgowski, who finished with 15 points on 5-11 shooting from the field and 4-8 shooting from 3-point range, led the Bonnies.

Two 3-pointers opened the scoring in Philadelphia. Dziezgowski hit a 3-pointer for the Bonnies, and Claire Jacobs came right back with a 3-pointer of her own for the Explorers.

St. Bonaventure showed some zone defense and the press early on. La Salle tried to trap out of its defense as well, which led to some traveling calls on St. Bonaventure.

La Salle didn’t show the touch early on from inside. It struggled to convert its putback chances in the paint. The Bonnies led 7-6 with 4:38 left after La Salle started the game 2-13 from the field.

The Explorers pulled ahead thanks to two 3-pointers from Mia Jacobs.

The Bonnies used a lineup with both Nadechka Laccen and Breauna Ware in it; Laccen returned after a one-game absence. St. Bonaventure got some good looks with both of its point guards on the floor, but numerous air balls meant those open looks didn’t pay off.

La Salle started making its inside shots. Those, combined with Bonnies’ airballs, meant the Explorers were able to extend their lead to 19-11 at the end of the first quarter.
The mediocre offense returned for St. Bonaventure at the beginning of the second quarter. Turnovers combined with missed shots led to the Bonnies going scoreless for the first 3:28 of the quarter. La Salle only scored four points in that time span to make it a double-digit deficit for St. Bonaventure.

The scoring didn’t pick up for either team until the last three minutes of the quarter. The Bonnies brought the deficit to under double digits when Laccen drove to the basket and was fouled. She was fouled again and made the score 28-21 La Salle with less than two minutes left.

Peyton Fields made it a 5-point game after she got to the charity stripe. However, offensive rebounds continued to kill St. Bonaventure, as a putback layup made it 30-23 La Salle at halftime, despite the Explorers only shooting 28% from the field.

Dziezgowski started the scoring once again with a 3-pointer off a great pass from Ware. La Salle struggled with fouls and turnovers which brought the Bonnies back in the game. Ware and I'yanna Lops were able to get to the line, and Ware made the score 35-34 off a beautiful drive to the basket.

Back-to-back shot clock violations stopped any St. Bonaventure hopes of taking the lead of the game. Charity Shears made two 3-pointers late in the third to give the Explorers some breathing room. Mia Jacobs hit another 3-pointer to make it 49-39 at the end of the third quarter.

The touch the Bonnies had in the third quarter evaporated during the beginning of the fourth. St. Bonaventure missed inside and outside shots badly as La Salle was able to stretch its advantage. A 7-0 run for La Salle to start the quarter made it 56-39 with over seven minutes left.

Things got worse for the Bonnies as Lops fouled out with 6:46 left in the fourth. Dziezgowski picked up the scoring load, as she scored the first eight points of the quarter for St. Bonaventure. Ware had a tough and-one finish to make it 63-50 La Salle with less than three minutes left. Taylor Napper scored the last points of the game off a nice pass inside from Dziezgowski.

The Bonnies are back at home on Wednesday against Fordham at 6 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN+ and heard on WSBU 88.3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJ7uc_0kUvuG7E00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Boys Basketball Takes Early Lead, Falls to Nearby Rival Franklin

SOMERSET, NJ - The Franklin High School boys basketball team defeated nearby rival Piscataway, 73-48, on Tuesday night at home in Somerset. Piscataway (9-13) led early on and for the majority of the first quarter, but Franklin (12-8) slipped past the Chiefs and led by one after the opening frame. Behind energy from its bench, its defense, and efficient shooting, Franklin grabbed a hold of the game in the second and third quarters. The Warriors have won six games in a row. The Chiefs entered the contest winners of two in a row and four of five. “We played a solid ball game throughout,”...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden Eastside Defeats Bishop Eustace, 54-48

CAMDEN - Bishop Eustace Prep fell to Camden Eastside, 54-48, on January 31 in Pennsauken. Jahaan Green was the top scorer for the Tigers with 14 points, and Jalen Long contributed 11 points. Eastside's record is now an impressive 11-3, and they will have an away game against Egg Harbor Township on February 4.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Plainfield Suffers Senior Night Loss in OT

PLAINFIELD, NJ — It was Senior Night in Plainfield on Monday, with the boys and girls swim teams, cheerleaders and the boys basketball team being recognized in front of a packed crowd in the Rico Parenti gymnasium. A basketball matchup against Piscataway followed. The game between the Cardinals and Chiefs was fast-paced, had bodies banging under the boards and players falling to the ground chasing loose balls. Piscataway took a 5-0 lead to start the game, and extended that lead to 9-2; but the Cardinals clawed their way back to end the first quarter tied 13-13. Plainfield held the Chiefs off in...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High bests Paul VI, 76-61

CAMDEN - In one of their closer games against a South Jersey team, the Camden High Panthers defeated Paul VI, 76-61 on January 31 in Haddonfield. Next up for Camden High, now 18-2 on the season, is an out-of-state matchup against North Carolina's Combine Academy followed by a February 9 game against Bishop Eustace Prep at home at 7 PM.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg to host North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Top-seeded Phillipsburg High School will host the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinals on Feb. 6. The Stateliners will take on No. 8 seed Elizabeth in the quarterfinals and then meet the winner of No. 4 Bayonne-No. 5 Newark East Side in the semifinals. Second seeded Bridgewater will host No. 7 Piscataway in the quarters and meet the winner of No. 3 Westfield-No. 6 Columbia in the semifinals. The championship match is scheduled for Feb. 8.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Loses to Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE, NJ - The East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River High School ice hockey team lost 12-2 on Tuesday to Old Bridge High School. Oscar Paradysz scored two power play goals for CBR. Sean Aronson, Parker Lane and Sonny Lawson had assists for CBR. Old Bridge's Chris LoCicero had five goals and two assists for the Knights. Shane Albrect and Nick Gallo both had two goals apiece for Old Bridge. Anthony Fattorusso, Shane Culley and Chase Lynch also had goals for the Knights.  Eryk Miastkowski played the first two periods of the game in net for CBR. Miastkowski faced 28 shots and made 19 saves. Sophomore Dominick Spicuzzo made his goaltending debut for CBR in the third period. Spicuzzo faced six shots and made three saves. Logan Schroeder picked up the victory in net for the Knights. Schroeder faced 34 shots and made 32 saves. CBR returns to the ice on Friday afternoon at the Club at Woodbridge to play Colonia-Woodbridge High School. Colonia-Woodbridge won the previous meeting between the two teams. Game time is at 3 p.m. 
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ally Sweeney's 35 Points Drives Sparta Girls Basketball to Beat Blair

SPARTA, NJ – Ally Sweeney dominated the court In the first game of the night played in Sparta High School’s gym as the girls basketball squad defeated Blair 57-44. Sweeney put up 35 points; eight 2’s, four from outside the arc and dropped in seven of seven from the foul line. Bailey Chapman added 12 with three rebounds. Mason Munier, Malaya Dobbs and Molly Chapman contributed to the win. Sweeney passed the 400 point total in this game, pushing her career total to 1378 points.  She also has 448 career rebounds and 415 assists. Sparta’s record stands at 13-5.  They head to Gill St. Barnard’s on Thursday.  Their next home appearance is on Saturday up against Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round of the H/W/S tournament. That game is scheduled to start at 8:43 p.m.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimming: East Brunswick Girls' and Boys' Teams Both Take the Gold in GMC Championships

PERTH AMBOY, NJ -- The East Brunswick girls' and boys' swim teams both won the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships last weekend in Perth Amboy. The girls' team took first overall with 621 points. The East Brunswick boys prevailed with 540.5 points. The East Brunswick girls won by the largest margin in the history of the GMC Championships. For the EB girls, Kaileigh Kennedy won the 200 free in 1:59.76, and the 500 free in 5:18.37. Katherine Kennedy won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:12.39. Katie Ryan prevailed in the butterfly in 56.39. East Brunswick also won in the 400 freestyle relays,...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Visually Impaired New Brunswick Wrestler an 'Inspirational Leader'

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Oscar Garcia recently stood in the middle of the wrestling mat, unsure of which way to face or how to react as the referee raised his opponent’s arm in victory. No matter that the first junior varsity wrestling match in the freshman’s career ended in a third-period pin at 113 pounds, it was a huge victory. The moment left the crowd of 150 or so inside the New Brunswick High School gym cheering for him, a group of teammates inspired by him and a coach shedding tears of happiness with him. Garcia, whose eyes are coated with telltale white film of...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wood-Ridge HS Receives Grant to Start a Girls Flag Football Program

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ - A new sports team will take the field this spring at Wood-Ridge High School: girls flag football. The Wood-Ridge Board of Education approved a grant from the New York Jets to fund the new team, which will begin in the spring. The school will receive $4,000 for uniforms and equipment, and additional $4,000 for a coaching stipend and officials. Girls flag football will play home games at Donna Ricker Field, with 10 games during the regular season. The schedule consists of games against Pompton Lakes, North Arlington, Wallington, Secaucus, Lyndhurst, Immaculate Conception, Hawthorne, Harrison, Garfield, and New Milford. Games are played on a 40-yard...
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Memorial Middle School's Malcolm Ballard Middlesex/Monmouth Wrestling Champ

OLD BRIDGE, NJ - Memorial Middle School seventh grader Malcolm Ballard has one more championship to add to his first-ever wrestling season. On Tuesday, Ballard took home the 85-pound wrestling championship at the Middle School Monmouth County/Middlesex County Wrestling meet at the Salk Middle School in Old Bridge. Ballard won the Middlesex County Small School title in the 85-pound weight class last week and then won the Middlesex County Big School versus Small School title on Monday. His victory Tuesday moves him into the Ocean County tournament which takes place on Thursday. Ballard is now 11-2 in his first wrestling season. The seventh grader came out for the Colts wrestling team after being cut from Memorial's boys' basketball team.  "Malcolm came out after not making the basketball team and quickly picked up the sport and began to see success," said Memorial Middle School wrestling coach Daniel Krainski. "Malcolm is a very athletic student athlete who also plays football in the fall."
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Spotswood High School's Annual Charity Benefit Game in Honor of Matt Carlson

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team plays its annual benefit game on Wednesday night at the Spotswood High School Gymnasium at 6 p.m. against New Brunswick High School. Wednesday's game will be played in honor of Spotswood High School sophomore Matt Carlson. Carlson died in a tragic accident over Thanksgiving break in an ATV accident while vacationing with his family in Georgia. The 16-year-old was a member of the Chargers boys junior varsity basketball team and the varsity baseball team. Tickets are $3 for adults and $1 for students. Seniors and kids are free. All the proceeds from attendance fees, concessions and the 50/50 raffle will be donated in Carlson's memory.   
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Six Barnegat High School Student Athletes Sign National Letter of Intent

BARNEGAT, NJ - On Wednesday, February 1, six Barnegat High School Student Athletes signed their National Letter of Intent with their families and coaches by their side. Below is the name of each student, along with their chosen college and sport: Bryce Davenport-Virginia Wesleyan University-Baseball Shikeith Gordon-Marist College-Football Sean Haggerty-The College of New Jersey-Cross Country & Track Patience Mares-Pace University-Field Hockey Cara McCoy-Kean University-Basketball Camryn White-Drew University-Field Hockey
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Jersey Grants $38 Million to Target Lead Paint

MARLTON – A total of $5.5 million will be used to remediate homes in Camden and Burlington counties built before 1978 that may have lead-based paint, a severe danger to the health and development of children, Gov. Phil Murphy announced here on Wednesday. Murphy said that more than $38 million will go to 20 organizations across the state to identify and remediate paint in some of the 1.8 million homes built before lead-based paint was banned 45 years ago. The 20 groups with the funding cover an area that has 4,537 children with elevated levels of lead in their blood, the governor...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Hospital Among the Top 5 in NJ for Pulmonary Care

A Newark hospital is ranked among the top five in the state for pulmonary care, according to a new analysis by Healthgrades, a hospital ratings agency. Saint Michael’s Medical Center ranks was listed number five in the state by Healthgrades for the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, bronchitis, emphysema, and other complex lung diseases. “Being recognized as one of the Top 5 in New Jersey for pulmonary care is a tremendous achievement that speaks to Saint Michael’s ongoing commitment to high-quality care,” said Healthgrades Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman, MD, who is also the organization’s head of...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sen. George Borrello Is Named President of New York State Conference of Italian-American Legislators

ALBANY, NY — Members of the New York State Conference of Italian-American Legislators have selected New York State Sen. George Borrello to serve as their president. The mission of the bipartisan organization is to highlight the contributions of Italian-Americans to New York State.  “I am grateful to my colleagues for choosing me to serve as President of the New York Conference of Italian-American Legislators," Borrello, whose district includes the Greater Olean area, said. “New York State is home to over three million residents of Italian descent whose economic, social and cultural contributions make our state stronger and enrich the diversity of our cities and communities.” He highlighted his family history,...
NEW YORK STATE
TAPinto.net

Franklin Traffic Alert: Easton Avenue Road Closure

SOMERSET, NJ - Commuters should avoid Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to a road closure, according to an alert from the county. The road is closed in both directions. The alert was sent at 5:03 am.  The Township of Franklin issued an alert at 2:48 am notifying residents of a road closure on Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to down power wires. Please read below for announcement from Somerset County: AVOID EASTON AVENUE BETWEEN DAVIDSON AVENUE AND CEDAR GROVE LANE, EASTON AVENUE IS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS IN FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
FRANKLIN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Doylestown Resident Introduces Bill to Require Defibrillators In All State Buildings in Pennsylvania

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Doylestown resident and new State Rep. Tim Brennan has introduced a bill that would require all state buildings in Pennsylvania to have automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Data show that AEDs significantly improve the chances of survival after cardiac events like heart attacks. AEDs are not widely available outside of hospitals, however, and are used outside of hospitals in only about 6% of resuscitation efforts. “Our main job as public servants in the state government is to protect the health, safety and welfare of Pennsylvanians—sometimes at a moment’s notice,” Brennan said in his statement. In that statement, Brennan noted the attention put on...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Body of Dead Man Found on Side of Street Road West of Easton Road

WARRINGTON, PA—Warrington police suspect that a body found on an embankment on Street Road on Wednesday afternoon was possibly struck by a car the previous night. The deceased, a Black man from Philadelphia, was found about 3 p.m. on Feb. 1. Warrington Ambulance arrived on the scene with the police and pronounced the man dead. The police aren’t releasing the man’s identity until the family can be contacted. Officials were on the scene investigating into the evening hours. They anticipated that they would keep the westbound section of Street Road closed until about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
TAPinto.net

Greater Somerset County YMCA Aquatics Programs Offer Opportunities to Serve the Community

BASKING RIDGE, NJ — Drowning can happen nearly anywhere with standing water. We also know that aquatic exercise offers many health benefits and that is why lifeguards and swim instructors are an integral part of the Y experience for members. They ensure members and program participants enjoy a safe, fun aquatic experience, and are able to develop the skills and relationships they need to be healthy, confident and connected to others. At Greater Somerset County YMCA, water safety is vital. Swim lessons are offered yearlong and a special program, Safety Around Water, is open to the community. The Y’s group swim...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy