Memphis, TN

NPR

7th officer relieved of duty and 3 first responders fired after Tyre Nichols' death

The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a seventh officer has been disciplined as part of the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, coming just hours after the department revealed that a sixth officer was facing discipline for the incident. The city's fire department also announced Monday evening that...

