Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Related
KULR8
Lockwood boys earn key conference win, Billings Central girls roll
BILLINGS- In what could be the beginnings of a new rivalry in Yellowstone County, the Lockwood boys notched a key victory over Billings Central 58-41 on Tuesday night. With the win, Lockwood claims the top spot in the Southeastern A standings, improving to 4-1 in conference play. Billings Central is 4-2 in conference play and have lost their last two league games.
KULR8
Rocky football inks 22 student athletes on National Signing Day
BILLINGS, Mont., Feb. 1, 2023- Coach Chris Stutzriem announced Rocky Football’s initial 2023 signing class Wednesday. “I’m very excited to announce this class of 22 young men who are joining our school, program, and family.” Coach Chris Stutzriem said. “I want to thank all the coaches, administration, and Rocky family who took part in recruiting these great student athletes. It’s really a team effort. I thought the coaching staff did a phenomenal job in finding the best guys for Rocky Mountain College and Rocky Football. The four young men who are currently enrolled along with the other 18 who will join us in the fall are outstanding young men, great students, and tremendous football players. I also want to thank our current players for being involved in our official visits and welcoming these recruits to our campus and showing them how we do things and who we are. We are never done recruiting, I am confident we will add another eight-to-ten players throughout the spring and possibly into the summer with some other high school guys, as well as transfers. I thought we did a great job in adding depth to positions and finding some guys who can come in and compete.”
KULR8
On new roads: How MSU Billings track found a meet on less than 24 hours notice
BILLINGS — Jonathan Woehl was out for a run Friday morning when the texts wondering what to do started rolling in. The Montana State Billings indoor track teams that he coaches, with departure scheduled for an away meet in just a few hours, were stuck in a pickle. Originally...
KULR8
Montana Senate passes bill that allows churches to be overnight shelters for those in need
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Senate passed Senate Bill 195, which allows Montana churches to use their buildings to accommodate overnight visitors for religious retreats and temporary shelter for those in need. “The legislation is necessary because of recent local action that has required churches hosting any overnight guests to...
KULR8
Billings Chamber of Commerce announces DEIII graduates
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Chamber of Commerce announces the third class of graduates from the Diversity Equity Inclusion Implementation Immersion Program. 50 graduates representing 24 Billings-area organizations, completed the program. Combined, the three classes have welcomed a total of 143 participants representing 45 organizations that employ over 15,000 people.
KULR8
MDT seeking public comment on reconstruction of I-90 rest stop near Hardin
Hardin, MT - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to reconstruct the Hardin Rest Area, located along Interstate 90 (I 90), approximately 19 miles northwest of Hardin. This proposed reconstruction project will be completed in two phases....
KULR8
First responders ask drivers to slow down on icy roads
Chelsey Roberts shared photos of Interstate 90 westbound from Big Timber to Billings on January 29. She said there was a lot of ice on the interstate, along with wind blowing snow across the road. We also spoke with Sgt. Weston of the Billings Police Department early in the morning...
KULR8
Billings Clinic designated a Comprehensive Stroke Center from DNV
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Clinic has received a Comprehensive Stroke Center certification from DNV. According to Billings Clinic, the certification is the highest level of stroke certification a health care organization can receive and reflecting the highest level of competence for treatment of serious stroke events. Standards for the certification...
KULR8
Suspect of shooting near Crow Reservation ID'd, charged with attempted homicide
UPDATE: JAN. 31 AT 8:28 a.m. The following is a release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office:. On Monday, 1/30/23, approximately 4:40 PM, Deputies and medical personnel were dispatched to a disturbance in approximately the 9900 block of Cormier Rd. It was reported that people at the scene had been shot.
Comments / 0