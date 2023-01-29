ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Marconews.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' posthumous Gap campaign 'brought tears' to widow Allison Holker

The joy of Stephen “tWitch” Boss lives on. Boss, who died in December, is one of the faces of a limited-edition fashion collection by Gap and menswear brand The Brooklyn Circus. The collection, which launched Tuesday, also features “Pose” star Indya Moore, “Euphoria” actor Javon Walton and model Bethann Hardison.
Marconews.com

Harrison Ford and Jason Segel's 'Shrinking': Is TV portraying therapy irresponsibly?

No, the stars may not be more prone to a therapist's couch than the rest of us. But producers are fond of incorporating it into TV shows. Ever since CBS sitcom "The Bob Newhart Show" in 1972, the field of psychology has provided stories aplenty. Therapy can be central to the plot of the show, or just a part of the characters' lives. Think back to HBO's "The Sopranos" or "In Treatment," CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" or Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso": Some of the biggest moments happened under the eyes of a mental health professional.
Marconews.com

Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, will play King of Pop in Antoine Fuqua biopic

Playing the singing and dancing phenom that was Michael Jackson on screen was never going to be an easy task. Which perhaps explains why producers behind a planned biopic have cast the leading role with a member of the family: The pop icon's nephew Jaafar Jackson will play the title role in "Michael," which starts filming this year.
Marconews.com

Michelle Obama is launching a podcast based on her bestselling book 'The Light We Carry'

LOS ANGELES — Michelle Obama’s recent celebrity-filled book tour is becoming a podcast. Audible announced Wednesday that the former first lady will launch the “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” on March 7. It’s based on Obama’s tour promoting “The Light We Carry,” her recent bestselling book, which featured special guests like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, David Letterman and more.
Marconews.com

Here's how 'Drag Race' star Jinkx Monsoon is making Broadway history in 'Chicago'

For Jinkx Monsoon, the road has always led to “Chicago.”. Monsoon, the two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner, is making her Broadway debut with an eight-week run in the iconic John Kander/Fred Ebb/Bob Fosse musical, with performances running through Sunday, March 12. Monsoon is assuming the show-stealing...

