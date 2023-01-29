Read full article on original website
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacksAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Marconews.com
Comedian Rickey Smiley shares death of son Brandon Smiley: 'Pray for our family'
Actor and comedian Rickey Smiley is mourning the death of his son Brandon Smiley. Smiley, who starred on "The Rickey Smiley Show" from 2012-2014, took to Instagram on Sunday to share he had some "bad news" to deliver to his followers. "I hate to announce this, but I just want...
Marconews.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 nominees: George Michael, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson top the list
Last year: Dolly. This year: Willie. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame may honor another country legend in its 2023 class – Willie Nelson – while 13 other nominated artists continue to expand the hall's purview beyond the archetypal definition of rock. The rest of the artists...
HGTV Star Christina Hall Reveals She Has Parasites in Health Update: ‘It’s Pretty Brutal’
Christina Hall has been getting candid with fans about her health, and she recently shared that she is getting treatment for parasites.
Marconews.com
Morgan Wallen to release third album, 'One Thing At A Time,' with 36 songs in March
Morgan Wallen's follow-up to the most celebrated or notorious – depending on perspective – album release cycle in a generation arrives on March 3 as the country music singer returns with his third album, "One Thing At A Time." If you are wondering how Wallen plans on topping...
Marconews.com
Luke Bryan announces 36-city 'Country On' tour with stops in Denver, Nashville, more
"Shaking It" while "Prayin' In A Deer Stand" will be the main order of business when mainstream country favorite Luke Bryan brings his 2023 "Country On" tour to Denver, Nashville, Cincinnati, Dallas, Orlando and more stops across the country. Bryan's 36-city, Live Nation-produced "Country On Tour" kicks off on Jun....
Marconews.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' posthumous Gap campaign 'brought tears' to widow Allison Holker
The joy of Stephen “tWitch” Boss lives on. Boss, who died in December, is one of the faces of a limited-edition fashion collection by Gap and menswear brand The Brooklyn Circus. The collection, which launched Tuesday, also features “Pose” star Indya Moore, “Euphoria” actor Javon Walton and model Bethann Hardison.
Marconews.com
Harrison Ford and Jason Segel's 'Shrinking': Is TV portraying therapy irresponsibly?
No, the stars may not be more prone to a therapist's couch than the rest of us. But producers are fond of incorporating it into TV shows. Ever since CBS sitcom "The Bob Newhart Show" in 1972, the field of psychology has provided stories aplenty. Therapy can be central to the plot of the show, or just a part of the characters' lives. Think back to HBO's "The Sopranos" or "In Treatment," CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" or Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso": Some of the biggest moments happened under the eyes of a mental health professional.
Marconews.com
Jonas Brothers give shout-out to wives, parents while getting their Walk of Fame star
At their Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas thanked their parents, brother and new families for their support. (Jan 31)
Marconews.com
How Linda Ronstadt's best song got a second lease on life in HBO's 'The Last of Us'
Could HBO's "The Last of Us" do for Linda Ronstadt's "Long, Long Time" what "Stranger Things" did for Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," introducing not only the song in question but the artist to a whole new generation of potential fans?. After it appeared in the Netflix show, Bush's...
Marconews.com
Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, will play King of Pop in Antoine Fuqua biopic
Playing the singing and dancing phenom that was Michael Jackson on screen was never going to be an easy task. Which perhaps explains why producers behind a planned biopic have cast the leading role with a member of the family: The pop icon's nephew Jaafar Jackson will play the title role in "Michael," which starts filming this year.
Marconews.com
Michelle Obama is launching a podcast based on her bestselling book 'The Light We Carry'
LOS ANGELES — Michelle Obama’s recent celebrity-filled book tour is becoming a podcast. Audible announced Wednesday that the former first lady will launch the “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” on March 7. It’s based on Obama’s tour promoting “The Light We Carry,” her recent bestselling book, which featured special guests like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, David Letterman and more.
Marconews.com
Here's how 'Drag Race' star Jinkx Monsoon is making Broadway history in 'Chicago'
For Jinkx Monsoon, the road has always led to “Chicago.”. Monsoon, the two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner, is making her Broadway debut with an eight-week run in the iconic John Kander/Fred Ebb/Bob Fosse musical, with performances running through Sunday, March 12. Monsoon is assuming the show-stealing...
Marconews.com
ShowBiz Minute: Cindy Williams, R. Kelly, Lisa Marie Presley
'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75; Chicago prosecutor dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges; Priscilla Presley disputes trust of late Lisa Marie Presley. (Jan. 31)
Marconews.com
INKcarceration 2023: Slipknot, Pantera and Limp Bizkit set to headline music festival
Slipknot, Pantera and Limp Bizkit will headline this year's edition of the INKcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival, to be held July 14-16 at the Ohio State Reformatory. The three-day event will feature a number of other heavy hitters in the hard rock/metal genre, including Megadeth, Lamb of God, Bush and Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm.
