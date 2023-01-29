Read full article on original website
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Return of the Mack: How Mackenzie DeWees’ return affects the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team
If you had never seen Quinnipiac women’s basketball graduate student guard Mackenzie DeWees play, you would know that she’s a valuable asset to the program just from the pre-game ceremony conducted on Jan. 28, against Siena. Returning from a right knee injury that sidelined DeWees for the first...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Capturing Connecticut: Storylines and notes from CT Ice
One year ago, Quinnipiac men’s hockey rode a third-period surge to topple UConn in the Connecticut Ice Tournament championship. This past weekend, the Bobcats found themselves in a similar situation. Down 3-2 to the then-No. 12 Huskies heading into the third period of Saturday’s championship game, then-No. 3/4 Quinnipiac...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
‘It’s so rare’: Quinnipiac athletes and coaches react to Pecknold’s milestone 600th win
It’s an illustrious milestone: hit 600 career home runs and the team will mob you on the field, score 600 touchdowns and the game will stop to recognize you. But for Quinnipiac men’s hockey head coach Rand Pecknold, his 600th career win was business as usual. When Pecknold...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac collapses in second half, falls to Iona on Sunday
The Quinnipiac men’s basketball team led consistently throughout, but fell to Iona 78-72 Sunday afternoon after blowing a 17-point halftime lead, snapping its six-game win streak that spanned the entire month of January. Powered by eight points from redshirt senior guard Matt Balanc, the Bobcats got off to a...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
No. 4 Quinnipiac clawed up by Princeton in blowout
The No. 4 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team faced Princeton Sunday for the second time this weekend but were unable to extend their win streak, falling to the Tigers in a historic 11-3 rout. The Bobcats came out on the ice with their heads and hopes held high after...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
QU students to form emergency volunteer team on campus
Quinnipiac University is forming a campus chapter of a Community Emergency Response Team this semester to provide students with basic disaster response skills and the campus with an additional level of student volunteers in the event of an emergency. CERT is a nationwide initiative sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Students say QU didn’t prepare them for South Quad construction. Here’s why.
Detours and delays marked the first week of Quinnipiac University’s spring 2023 semester as students, faculty and staff returned to campus amid ongoing South Quad construction. Construction on the three buildings encompassing the university’s South Quad project began shortly after the conclusion of the fall 2022 semester. The $293...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
AI programs can produce college papers. Should professors be worried?
As schools nationwide continue to ban online artificial intelligence programs such as ChatGPT, Quinnipiac University community members said that we should embrace the technology, not use it to cheat on class assignments. ChatGPT, short for Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is a free online AI model launched in 2022 by OpenAI. Similar...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
New shake cafe opens in renovated Recreation and Wellness Center
Quinnipiac University celebrated the launch of a shake cafe on the Mount Carmel campus on Jan. 28, amid the grand opening of the recently constructed Recreation and Wellness Center. Founded in 2011, Shake Smart has expanded to more than three dozen college campuses nationwide, according to the company’s website.
