Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
Zags moves up two spots in latest AP Poll to No. 12
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men's basketball team moved up two spots in the latest AP Poll and are the No. 12 ranked team in the country. The Zags are coming off an 82-67 victory against the Portland Pilots this past Saturday. Forward Julian Strawther dropped a career-high 40 points in the Zags' 15-point win, earning himself the WCC Player of the Week award.
Skier chased & bit by a coyote in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho. — Wildlife throughout the Inland Northwest is one of the most unique and endearing aspects that come with living in our area. Usually, we enjoy seeing them from distance, but recently coyotes have been getting a little too close for comfort, throughout Sandpoint. Up at Schweitzer, they've...
Get your kids comfortable on the ice with Lilac City Figure Skating Club
SPOKANE, Wash. --- It’s never too late to learn how to skate!. The Lilac City Figure Skating Club is starting a new Learn To Skate program session in February at Eagles Ice Arena. According to the website, the Learn to Skate program teaches the fundamental lifelong skills needed to...
Idaho Fish and Game investigating reports of coyotes chasing skiers
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- Idaho Fish and Game officials are investigating reports of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain chasing skiers heading down the slopes. One of the coyotes even bit a skier, causing minor injuries. Last week, Fish and Game also received reports of two coyotes roaming a business district near downtown...
NASA marks 20 years since Columbia disaster that killed Spokane astronaut
NASA marked a tragic anniversary Wednesday, as 20 years have passed since the space shuttle Columbia broke apart during re-entry, killing the crew that included Spokane astronaut Michael Anderson. The tragedy on February 1, 2003 marked the end of a 15-day mission for Laurel Clark, Kalpana Chawla, David Brown, William...
Cloudy and warmer...finally
Today we'll see clouds and warmer temperatures with light winds. Fewer clouds are expected for Thursday with temperatures in the mid 30's. Friday will be 41 degrees with evening rain and mountain snow. It'll be cloudy Saturday with more rain and mountain snow on Sunday. What we're tracking. It'll slowly...
WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
Finally warmer with flurries this afternoon
Arctic air moves out and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. We'll have cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow possible Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Arctic air moves out...
Clouds and mild today
Clouds and warmer with light winds. More clouds for Thursday with temperatures in the mid 30's. Friday will be 41 degrees with evening rain and mountain snow. Cloudy Saturday and more rain and mountain snow Sunday. What we're tracking. Warmer conditions with rain or mountain snow for Friday. Plan your...
Warming slowly with afternoon flurries
Arctic air moves OUT and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. It will be cloudy and in the mid-30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Warmer conditions are moving in, along with...
Air 4 Adventure: Let's go skiing at 49 Degrees North
CHEWELAH, Wash. — For many people, the ski hill is a little slice of heaven — the crisp air, the spectacular mountaintop views on a clear day. But it's hard to get a full view of the mountain itself. In this week's Air 4 Adventure, we take you...
The worst of the cold is behind us, but so is the best of sunshine - Kris
We are tracking a warming trend in the forecast that will bring our temperatures back up to average by the middle of the week. We are also tracking two weak disturbances that could bring a few flurries to the region Tuesday afternoon. Plan your Tuesday. You won't need your heaviest...
Spokane community leaders frustrated following police accountability roundtable
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane community leaders are issuing demands, saying they're done working with city officials to bring more police accountability and reform. Following the protests and riots over the death of George Floyd in 2020, the city asked the community to join roundtable discussions to create new policies for Spokane Police, focused on equity and officer accountability.
Camp Hope Update: Numbers declining, fence removal planned
SPOKANE, Wash. — In a recent update from WSDOT, the number of people living at Camp Hope continues to shrink. According to WSDOT, there are now an estimated 124 people living at the Camp compared to the estimated 138 people that were at the camp on Jan. 9. Over...
'The Budget Mom' holding book signing event in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local author and financial influencer, Kumiko Love, a.k.a. "The Budget Mom" is having a book signing and Q&A event at the Northtown Spokane Barnes & Noble. Love will be holding the event Saturday, February 18th at 4pm for the release of her book, "My Money My Way - Taking Back Control of Your Financial Life" which was published in 2022.
A little bit of snow is causing big problems on the roads - Kris
We are tracking a very icy Wednesday morning commute, as light snow from Tuesday freezes and compacts to the roads and sidewalks. A little light snow on Tuesday has left behind very slick roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Expect ice-covered side streets and some sneaky icy spots on the main roads as well. Temperatures will start out in the upper teens and lower 20s. However, our slow warming trend continues, and we will top out just above freezing Wednesday afternoon. That's still a little below average, but we're getting closer.
Opposition continues as WA BAC limit bill awaits decision
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A controversial bill is under consideration in Olympia right now. If passed, it would make Washington the second state, along with Utah, to drop the legal blood alcohol limit from 0.08 percent to 0.05 percent. A local survivor of a DUI crash in North Spokane in...
Kurtis Robinson named new president of Spokane NAACP
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane NAACP has named Kurtis Robinson as its new president. President Robinson served as president for several years prior to Kiantha Duncan's presidency. Duncan resigned late Monday night. She served as President of the Spokane NAACP branch for two years. Despite her resignation, according to a...
Spokane Regional Transportation Council receives $400,000 to decrease traffic fatalities
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Over $9 million in grant funds is being made available from the Department of Transportation to be distributed among 16 Washington communities, including Spokane. The money, secured by Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), will go to helping reverse the rise in traffic fatalities in the state. According to...
WSDOT to close, remove Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge, located near Liberty Park, will close on Wednesday, February 1. The bridge is closing because of safety concerns, specifically surrounding the bridge hinges at the north and south end of the bridge, which holds the center span of the structure over I-90.
