valpo.life
DRAG ME TO BRUNCH AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce Drag me to Brunch, a “drag-tastic” brunch and show at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Sunday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show are $60, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online atTicketmaster beginning on Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. Eastern.
valpo.life
Crown Point Announces Series of Themed Skate Nights
The City of Crown Point is ending its 2022-2023 skating season in style. Throughout the month of February, the City will host themed skate nights at Bulldog Park. The fun kicks off this Saturday, Feb. 4, when Crown Point will go back to the 1980s for ‘80s Night. Skaters...
valpo.life
City of Valparaiso updates Warming Centers
The City of Valparaiso has coordinated with local organizations to announce Warming Centers available when temperatures and wind chills dip below freezing. The following organizations are serving as warming centers:. Valparaiso YMCA, (219) 462-4185. 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive. Open Mon – Fri 5:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sat 7:00 am...
valpo.life
Larson-Danielson supports community for over 100 years
Founded in 1908, Larson-Danielson Construction Company has been an integral part of Northwest Indiana for over 100 years. Larson-Danielson began first as a family, rather than a company. Founded by Charles Larson, Emil Danielson, and Frank Larson, the Larsons and the Danielsons were connected by a shared business passion, and through marriage.
NBC Chicago
Chicago-Area Snowfall Totals From This Weekend
The Chicago area has officially returned to its normal winter weather routine this week, with weekend snowfall totals of six inches or more reported across the region. Leading the pack was Woodstock in suburban McHenry County, which reported 8.3 inches of snow so far this weekend. Several other locations, including...
valpo.life
All About the Girls set to celebrate for the eighth year
Once a year the women of Northwest Indiana gather together to celebrate the power in each other. Starting in 2015, All About the Girls (AATG) will now celebrate its eighth anniversary year this June. On June 1, All About the Girls (AATG) will take over the Urschel Pavillion in downtown...
valpo.life
Valparaiso Invites Participants to City Government Academy
To encourage community engagement, the City of Valparaiso offers a seven-week City Government Academy as an opportunity for residents to learn about how city government works in Valparaiso. “So far 105 people have graduated from our City Government Academy. It’s gratifying to see them become more engaged in the community. In fact, several of our graduates are currently serving in elected or appointed positions throughout the city,” said Maggie Clifton, Valpo’s Director of Community Engagement and creator of the academy. The spring session of the Academy will run from April 5 to May 17, meeting on Wednesday evenings, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
valpo.life
Northwest Health to Present February HealthyU Event
Risk Factors for Heart Disease: Don’t Underestimate Stress. Stress causes all sorts of things – think sweaty palms, upset stomach or tension headache – but did you know it can also raise your risk of serious heart problems?. To learn how stress affects your heart, join board-certified...
valpo.life
Lauren Quiett builds her dream career as Project Designer at Holladay Properties
Life takes lots of twists and turns. For Lauren Quiett of Holladay Properties, the curves of life took her exactly where she belongs. As a project designer at Holladay Properties, Quiett works both logistically and creatively. “Almost 18 years ago I began working as part of a design team for...
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
This tiny puppy needs a forever home
Meet puppy Apollo! He is a black and brown Terrier mix who just arrived at PAWS Chicago. This little guy was born in October and is only 19 pounds. He is your happy typical puppy - with plenty of excitement and energy.
studyfinds.org
Best Of The Best Hotels In Chicago: Top 5 Places Most Recommended By Travel Experts
Chicago is one of America’s great big cities and a top travel destination for vacationers of all ages. Whether you’re admiring the city from above on the Willis Tower Skydeck, catching a Cubs game at the legendary Wrigley Field, or taking a relaxing walk along Lake Michigan, there is so much to see and do in The Windy City. Finding a hotel that meets your needs is critical if you want to have a good time. To make that process easier on you, we’ve scanned expert reviews to find the consensus best hotels in Chicago.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Gizmo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Don't get star-struck by our PAWS Pet of the Week. Meet Gizmo!Gizmo is an energetic 2-year-old Terrier mix looking for a new home. He's an affectionate boy who loves to place his chin in your hand for scratches. If he likes you, he'll do his little happy dance for you – he stands on his hind legs and waves his front legs to get your attention. Gizmo was in rough shape when he first arrived at PAWS and received lots of TLC and much-needed grooming. He is now looking his best and eager to find a family to love.Gizmo is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.
WNDU
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a building on South Bend’s near west side on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the corner of Lincoln Way West and Brookfield Street. The building is home to CB Specialist who sells and repairs CB (citizens band) radios.
Chicago Weather Alert: winter weather advisory; up to 6 inches of snow this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow showers this weekend could bring as much as 6 inches of snow to parts of the Chicago area this weekend, with the heaviest amounts expected in the northern suburbs and along the Wisconsin state line.The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Cook County, as well as Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Ogle, and Winnebago counties from 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday.Scattered to numerous snow showers are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow will increase from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., then be widespread...
Chicago weather: Weekend Winter Weather Advisory issued for city, northern and western counties
A Winter Weather advisory has been issued for Chicago and the northern and western suburbs starting Saturday morning.
valpo.life
‘Little Warrior’ donates to Community Hospital’s NICU for her 10th birthday
MUNSTER | Little Warrior” is one of the names almost 10-year-old Brooke Smith wrote on care bags that she recently dropped off for babies and their families in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Community Hospital. On Feb. 10, 2013, Brooke herself claimed that moniker, and it has...
valpo.life
#1StudentNWI: In the basket with Valpo Girls Basketball
Giving their best at every game this ongoing season, the Valparaiso High School (VHS) Varsity Girls Basketball team is working hard to secure their spot in the Sectional tournament. The girls have won 19 of their 21 games played, ranking them second in their conference. “Our team has grown so...
abc57.com
Large fire shut downs several blocks of Lincolnway, local businesses destroyed
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Fire crews were dispatched on the scene of a structure fire on Lincolnway West, near Brookfield Street, in South Bend Monday morning, leaving several blooks of Lincolnway West shutdown and a business destroyed. The call came in reporting the fire at 9:11 a.m. at CB...
