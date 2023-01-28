ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Tobias Harris reacts to his second-half success as Sixers beat Nuggets

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDjFv_0kUvUtEv00
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers appeared in trouble at home on Saturday afternoon.

The Sixers trailed Denver by 15 at halftime after allowing the Nuggets to shoot 65.9% from the floor in the first half. The Sixers struggled with Nikola Jokic and Denver’s offense.

Tobias Harris was scoreless at halftime and was 0-for-3 from the floor. He wasn’t making much of an impact, and the Sixers needed more from him.

After halftime, Harris took the defensive assignment on Jamal Murray, and he was terrific. Murray shot 2-for-7 in the second half, and the Sixers rallied to win, 126-119.

“I was gonna go with De’Anthony (Melton) and then I went over to Tobias and I said ‘Can you guard Murray?’ we can get bigger, we can have more size, I won’t say what he said when I asked him the question,” laughed coach Doc Rivers. “It was filled with bad language in a good way, and he did it. That was good for us.”

When asked about what he said to Rivers, Harris responded by saying he was ready for the challenge.

“He asked me if I could guard somebody,” Harris laughed. “I don’t know if he thought I would tell him no or something, but that’s never the case. I thought just for me, that gave me a lot of energy on the floor just going out and focusing on defensive at that point. Doing whatever I can to slow the other guy down. I know how good Murray is as a scorer and what he means to their offense, but it’s collective.”

Harris also had a huge defensive play when he stripped Jokic, which led to Tyrese Maxey getting fouled and the Sixers extending their lead to 120-112.

“I also saw when Jokic had the ball, he had his back turned,” Harris added. “I usually don’t take those type of gambles, but I thought to myself that he’s too far removed for this guy in the corner, I can go get this real quick. Just learning and I’ve been in those positions of guarding some top guys in the NBA. It’s something that I wasn’t prepared to do early on in my career, but it’s just growth in my development and game and I look forward to more and more matchups like that.”

In terms of his offense, Harris scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting and he knocked down two 3s after halftime. This came after a listless first half where he was nowhere to be seen.

“I just got some more looks,” he stated. “I was able to come out in the second half and get the ball in different positions that allowed me to drive to the basket. In the second half, those two 3s that I had, just getting my feet set and being ready to shoot and knock it down. Just about different opportunities.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georges Niang discusses handling Sixers trade rumors as deadline nears

CAMDEN, N.J. — As the deadline nears in the NBA, it can be tough for players to handle everything that comes with it. Rumors fly and any player can hear his name involved. The Philadelphia 76ers are no different. They will undoubtedly be involved in trade talks up to the 3 p.m. EST deadline on Feb. 9. The Sixers are looking to make a move that helps them reach their goal of winning a championship this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I was super happy': Paolo Banchero reflects on Rising Stars selection

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero on Wednesday called it a great honor to be selected to compete in the 2023 NBA Rising Stars game on Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Banchero was one of 11 first-year players voted by assistant coaches across the league to participate in the event at All-Star Weekend. The annual showcase will also feature 10 second-year players and seven players from the G League.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos join in on the Paton-Payton-Peyton memes with a funny tweet

The Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a trade with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday evening that will allow Sean Payton to become Denver’s new head coach. Payton will now coach the team’s players and general manager George Paton will continue overseeing the club’s personnel department. Meanwhile, former quarterback Peyton Manning does not have an official role with the Broncos, but he remains closely connected to the team.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
262K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy