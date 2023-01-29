Read full article on original website
Two Vehicle Accident at Intersection of Allentown and Cable Roads in Lima Monday evening
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima and American Township emergency personnel responded to a car crash around 8:30 PM Monday evening. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Allentown and Cable roads on Lima's west end. Both vehicles, a red sedan and a silver SUV, sustained significant front end damage with air bag deployment. At this time, the cause of the accident and any known injuries have not been released. Your Hometown Stations will provide updates as soon as they become available.
Lima Police Department hopes traffic control trailer will help remind drivers to slow down
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you see it in your neighborhood, someone has complained and the Lima Police Department is working on it. The Lima Police Department's traffic control trailer is out and about in the city and it's gathering information. The trailer clocks the speed vehicles are doing and also keeps track of the time of day and percentage of vehicles that are speeding. Tickets are NOT issued through the trailer data. It's a tool to help slow traffic down and the information gathered is helpful to decide whether increased enforcement is needed in areas where speed has been a concern for residents.
Four new firefighters sworn in today at Lima City Hall
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An additional four firefighters join the ranks at the Lima Fire Department. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith doing the honors of swearing in the new hires. Lima Fire Chief Andy Heffner, fellow firefighters, family, and friends were on hand for the ceremony held at City Hall. Micah Chambers, Courtney Honcell, Joseph Morlino, and Reed Warnement are looking forward to a career at the department and the chief says that they are now at a good number of people at the department.
House Infested with over 200 rats
This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.
Apartment in Sidney suffers damage in overnight fire
SIDNEY — Sidney firefighters responded to an apartment fire during the overnight hours on Monday, according to a Sidney Fire Department spokesperson. >>9 children, 4 adults displaced after house fire in Piqua. Fire crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Campbell Road at around 12:45 a.m. Sidney Police...
Several people gather to watch rehabilitated hawk get released in Lima's town square
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was flight day for a special creature in Lima's town square this afternoon. Several people gathered outside the municipal building to watch a Cooper's hawk be released back into the wild. The bird was found on the ground in front of the building back on September 17th. It was taken to "Nature's Nursery" in Whitehouse, Ohio, for rehabilitation. They say it was just dazed and confused after possibly hitting the mirrored windows of the city building. The door was opened on the pen and the hawk took flight heading west through the square. It took a moment to rest in a tree before taking off again. Wildlife officers say this is not unusual.
Two-vehicle crash in Mercer County takes the life of a Piqua man
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Authorities in Mercer County investigating that county's second fatal traffic crash of 2023. According to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey's Office, first responders were called out to U.S. 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Road just after six a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies found that 61-year-old Kevin Brunswick of Piqua had been headed north on 127 when for an unknown reason he went left of center colliding with a semi driven by 54-year-old Todd Penhorwood of Mt. Victory. Kevin Brunswick was pronounced dead at the scene. Penhorwood was not injured. The Mercer County crash reconstruction team was called to the scene, the crash remains under investigation at this time.
Bellefontaine water main break fixed, still under boil advisory
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An entire city inside of Logan County remains under a boil advisory. Bellefontaine Police posted on social media that a water main break affecting residents in the city has been fixed. Water testing is still ongoing, and more information should be known by tomorrow, according to authorities. If you are a […]
Friday night fire causes $80,000 damage
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 1519 N. Main St. at 9:15 p.m. Friday evening. The fire was reportedly started by a ‘faulty’ heating unit according to Captain Lee Short. Firefighters were on the scene until 11:35 p.m. “The fire went...
City of Lima hosting workshops to prepare people for civil service test
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Most of the 370 job positions in the City of Lima are obtained through a civil service employee selection process and the city is encouraging people to apply. The city will be hosting workshops to help break down any barriers that people may have in taking...
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
The Van Wert Police Department named the February 2023 Agency of the Month
Press Release from the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Law Enforcement Foundation: The Van Wert Police Department was recently named the February 2023 “Agency of the Month” for their outstanding community policing efforts. In 2018, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and the Law Enforcement Foundation...
Search ongoing for missing man in Mercer County
CELINA — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person. A search for Robert Hageman, 78, has been ongoing since Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Hageman’s 2005 Buick Lesabre was located at Overdrive, 3769 U.S. Route 127, Celina, but Hageman whereabouts are still unknown.
Lima City Administration Discuss Proposed Community Entertainment District to City Councilors Monday Evening
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Administrators and City Council met Monday Evening inside Council Chambers to discuss the proposed Community Entertainment District for the city. The Workforce and Small Business Development Department presented a proposed Community Entertainment District that encompasses Downtown Lima as well as areas extending along Main Street between Grand Avenue and Fourth Street and along the Market Street corridor from Downtown to Metcalf Street. Areas within the district boundary will feature a wide variety of economic developments ranging from hotels, retail, and restaurants to museums, theaters, sports facilities, and entertainment complexes. With business and community interest on the rise, city officials are planning to move forward with the next steps.
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
Lima, Ohio, PD to Install License Plate Camera Network
(TNS) — The Lima Police Department will add another "tool" to its public safety toolbox in the near future with the addition of 12 license plate-reading cameras to be erected at various locations throughout the city. The City of Lima recently entered into a two-year contract, at a cost...
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
