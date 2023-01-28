ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Joel Embiid discusses scuffle between Georges Niang, Shake Milton in win

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dX6i5_0kUvUg0i00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers picked up an impressive 126-119 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. The Sixers trailed by 15 twice but rallied behind Joel Embiid, who impressed once again with 47 points and 18 rebounds to lead the way.

There was some drama for the Sixers, though. Georges Niang and Shake Milton botched a 2-on-1 fast break in the second quarter. Milton had a steal and he and Niang had the advantage against Zeke Nnaji of the Nuggets. Milton didn’t get it to Niang and the two argued about the play heading into the timeout.

Embiid, who got into it with Milton back in the 2020 bubble, sat Niang down and he had a message for his teammates.

“I just told both of them to let it go,” said Embiid. “That we had a (expletive) game to win. I think it’s also good for the team. It’s not a bad thing. When guys get into it with each other, it makes us better. I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing when teammates are going at each other.”

“After the game, we were all laughing, so it is what it is. I think those guys, you look at when Georges had a couple of 3s in the second half, I think some of them came from Shake,” Embiid added. “That’s how basketball goes and you move on that, but at the end of the day, the end goal is to win the game and we did.”

Afterward, Niang took to Instagram to post a picture of he and Milton to let everybody know that everything is A-OK in Philadelphia after the win.

The Sixers look to build off this win when they take on the Orlando Magic on Monday for the first of two.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call

LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
263K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy