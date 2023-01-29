Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Lima Senior DECA students host a silent disco at Unity Elementary School
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Senior DECA students are the life of the party at Unity Elementary School as they host a silent disco. Silent disco is the newest business in collaboration between marketing and audio engineering DECA students. The disco was made possible through an anonymous donor who gifted Lima Senior's DECA program with 300 headsets amongst other equipment. Soon the headsets and DJ capabilities will be available to rent for private and community events.
hometownstations.com
"Lima Women Have Heart" luncheon planned for February 24th
Lima, OH (WLIO) - February is Heart Month and a collective effort is being done to improve heart health awareness in our region. The Lima Women Have Heart Committee is encouraging women to learn more about living a heart-healthy life. The American Heart Association states that cardiovascular disease is killing one woman approximately every 80 seconds. Committee members say they are bringing heart health resources together for their 2nd Lima Women Have Heart Luncheon to hear from experts about heart health.
hometownstations.com
Superior Foundation Announces Fifth Year of Scholarship Program
Press Release from the Superior Foundation: LIMA, OH—The Superior Foundation is pleased to announce that it has approved $30,000 in funding to award up to thirty $1,000 scholarships this spring. Any Superior Credit Union member who meets the scholarship eligibility requirements is welcome to apply. “We are excited to...
hometownstations.com
"The Ruta Beggars" visit Liberty Arts Magnet to give students a taste of bluegrass music
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Boston bluegrass band, The Ruta Beggars performed for Lima City's Liberty Arts Magnet School. The Ruta Beggars followed up their performance by guest speaking in today's music classes. The band is made up of 5 members who met while studying at the Berklee College of Music in the American Roots program. The Ruta Beggars' guitarist Micah Nicol is an area local from Wapakoneta who prides himself on sharing the band's love of bluegrass music with younger generations.
hometownstations.com
Several people gather to watch rehabilitated hawk get released in Lima's town square
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was flight day for a special creature in Lima's town square this afternoon. Several people gathered outside the municipal building to watch a Cooper's hawk be released back into the wild. The bird was found on the ground in front of the building back on September 17th. It was taken to "Nature's Nursery" in Whitehouse, Ohio, for rehabilitation. They say it was just dazed and confused after possibly hitting the mirrored windows of the city building. The door was opened on the pen and the hawk took flight heading west through the square. It took a moment to rest in a tree before taking off again. Wildlife officers say this is not unusual.
Apartment complex renovated by Dayton nonprofit now available for rent
Community Gain was formed in 2021 with a goal to rehabilitate blighted and nuisance residential properties. They utilize a provision in the Ohio Revised Code not many people know about.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima hosting workshops to prepare people for civil service test
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Most of the 370 job positions in the City of Lima are obtained through a civil service employee selection process and the city is encouraging people to apply. The city will be hosting workshops to help break down any barriers that people may have in taking...
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
hometownstations.com
Over 700 sophomores check out what Apollo Career Center has to offer during 411 Blast event
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - High school sophomores get the 411 on Apollo Career Center at this year's 411 Blast. Over 700 students attended the 411 Blast, exploring the different programs Apollo has to offer. Each attendee was to pick their top two programs and spend an hour in each getting to know more about the program, instructors, and what it's like to be a student at the Apollo Career Center.
House Infested with over 200 rats
This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.
whbc.com
PETA Going After Ohio Groundhog Day Event
MARION, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Thursday is Groundhog Day. But the Ohio version of the annual event may have a different look. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is telling Marion Ohio sponsor of the event WMRN Radio that they should no longer feature a live groundhog as supplied by Kokas Exotics.
wyso.org
Deadline nearing to renew Ohio dog licenses
Ohio state law requires all dog owners to have a license for their furry companion. If you already have a license — now is the time to renew. Across the state, prices range from about $12 to $24, depending on the county where you live. But after January 31 — the price doubles.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools announces the construction of two career tech buildings at former Emerson Schools site
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools announced that they will be building two buildings on the former site of Emerson Schools building lot for their Ag and Outdoor Occupations and Engineering Technology Programs. The cost is nearly 3 million dollars and will be paid for through CARES act fund....
dayton.com
Fostering, adoption among Clark County woman’s greatest blessings
In 1965 when Peggy Hanna and her husband Jim moved to Clark County from Chicago, they were hoping to find a house in which to raise their three little boys, Brian, Mark and Kevin. They ended up in an old farmhouse that turned out to be a blessing for their family and for others.
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
Clark County health officials discuss infant vitality
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deaths of infants has been a growing issue in Ohio and one organization is trying to bring awareness and change to the issue. Chris Cook is the assistant health commissioner at Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) and says too many kids die before they turn 1-year-old. “Every year, we lose […]
hometownstations.com
Four new firefighters sworn in today at Lima City Hall
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An additional four firefighters join the ranks at the Lima Fire Department. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith doing the honors of swearing in the new hires. Lima Fire Chief Andy Heffner, fellow firefighters, family, and friends were on hand for the ceremony held at City Hall. Micah Chambers, Courtney Honcell, Joseph Morlino, and Reed Warnement are looking forward to a career at the department and the chief says that they are now at a good number of people at the department.
hometownstations.com
Music sensation HARDY to headline the 2023 Allen County Fair
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - He didn't go to Jared but he's coming to the Allen County Fair. Country and rock music sensation HARDY will be the headliner for this year's Allen County Fair. The singer-songwriter has written 12 number-one singles since 2018, including his double platinum single "One Beer" featuring Lauren Alaina. He's toured with Morgan Wallen, Flordia Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, and many more.
hometownstations.com
Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
