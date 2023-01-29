MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis police records show four of five Memphis officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols after violently beating him committed previous infractions. The documents obtained by The Associated Press show the infractions included using minor physical force during an arrest, failing to report a domestic violence situation, and a car crash. Two officers received reprimands for failing to file “response to resistance” forms after incidents involving women they arrested. Other infractions were related to car accidents and equipment issues. The officers’ lawyers either declined to comment on the records or did not respond to requests for comment.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO