KULR8
Meet Benji Headswift, who designed Montana Grizzlies' Native American logo for N7 games
MISSOULA — The Montana men’s basketball team will debut its turquoise uniforms Saturday after featuring copper and gold in the past as well maroon and silver in recent decades. This is the first year UM is taking part in Nike’s N7 program, which is led by Sioux and...
KULR8
Montana State cancels MSU Invitational giant slalom races
BOZEMAN — Due to inclement weather and snow conditions, the MSU Invitational giant slalom races scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled, Montana State announced Tuesday night. With the most recent weather hitting the Gallatin Valley and surrounding mountains, bad snow conditions halted the MSU Invite after the women's giant...
KULR8
Montana State gets commitment from Texas high school athlete Tayden Gray
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program recently added a versatile Texas recruit. Tayden Gray, a senior at Trinity Leadership High School, announced his commitment on Friday. He's a 6-foot, 180-pound prospect who is committing to the Bobcats as an athlete. He'll get a full-ride scholarship, he told 406mtsports.com.
KULR8
Montana State names Jenni Houk associate head volleyball coach
BOZEMAN — Jenni Houk, who recently completed her fifth season as an assistant volleyball coach at the University of Minnesota, will join husband Matt Houk and assistant coach Taylor Els on the Montana State sideline as associate head coach for MSU volleyball. Jenni Houk brings a wealth of volleyball...
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets commitment from 3-star prospect Ryder Trujillo
BOZEMAN — A three-star football recruit has committed to Montana State. Ryder Trujillo, a defensive lineman from Southern California, announced his decision on Monday, two days before National Signing Day. MSU was one of two Division I programs to offer him a full-ride scholarship, he said. He chose the Football Championship Subdivision school over Nevada, which plays one level higher in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
KULR8
Running back Colson Coon commits to Montana State, reunites with brother
BOZEMAN — Colson Coon got one opportunity to play with his brother in high school, and it was taken away. Colson was a freshman when his brother, Garrett, was a senior at Sheridan (Wyoming) High School. Colson didn’t join his brother on the varsity football team in the fall of 2019, and Garrett didn’t play a winter sport (Colson wrestled), but they were set to play together during soccer season that spring. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all 2020 spring high school sports.
This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana
If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
The last few days have brought rough weather for much of Montana as the roads, highways, and interstates are covered with snow and ice. This, of course, makes traveling difficult, and at times, impossible as those traveling on I-90 through Livingston learned firsthand this morning. The popular stretch of interstate...
NBCMontana
NBC's Dateline to revisit 2017 murder of Broadwater Co. deputy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2017 murder of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be revisited this week during a special two-hour episode of NBC’s Dateline. Producers of the episode say they expect to reveal new information about the perpetrators behind the killing of Deputy Mason Moore along Highway 287 near Three Forks early on the morning of May 16, 2017.
25 Pictures of Montana’s New Whole Foods Market in Bozeman
The wait is finally over. The first Whole Foods Market location in Montana officially opens its doors for business in Bozeman on Wednesday. The store in Bozeman located at 2905 W. Main St. will open at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. A grand opening celebration is planned to begin at 7:00 a.m. According to information shared on social media, guests will be treated to hot beverages from Treeline Coffee Roasters and pastries from Whole Foods Market. The first 250 guests will receive a Scratch-and-Win card. Prizes range from $5-$100.
Duck found shot with blowdarts in Bozeman park
A domesticated duck was found with multiple blowdarts in its body Sunday evening, January 29. This prompted a rescue between volunteers and Bozeman Animal Control.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
NBCMontana
Parts Montana Highway 287 closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
NBCMontana
Nonprofit launches resource fund to reduce bear conflicts in communities
MISSOULA, Mont. — The nonprofit People and Carnivores will provide a resource fund to help communities in western Montana prevent human-bear conflicts. The Bear Smart Community Resource Fund will support projects designed to reduce attractants like garbage so bears stay out of properties. The initiative encourages community leaders and...
KULR8
I-90 remains closed in Livingston, officials to re-evaluate conditions Wednesday afternoon
I-90 Closure in Livingston could last 24 hours. Livingston, MT - Montana Department of Transportation has closed I-90 in both directions fro…
