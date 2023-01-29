ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Montana State cancels MSU Invitational giant slalom races

BOZEMAN — Due to inclement weather and snow conditions, the MSU Invitational giant slalom races scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled, Montana State announced Tuesday night. With the most recent weather hitting the Gallatin Valley and surrounding mountains, bad snow conditions halted the MSU Invite after the women's giant...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State gets commitment from Texas high school athlete Tayden Gray

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program recently added a versatile Texas recruit. Tayden Gray, a senior at Trinity Leadership High School, announced his commitment on Friday. He's a 6-foot, 180-pound prospect who is committing to the Bobcats as an athlete. He'll get a full-ride scholarship, he told 406mtsports.com.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State names Jenni Houk associate head volleyball coach

BOZEMAN — Jenni Houk, who recently completed her fifth season as an assistant volleyball coach at the University of Minnesota, will join husband Matt Houk and assistant coach Taylor Els on the Montana State sideline as associate head coach for MSU volleyball. Jenni Houk brings a wealth of volleyball...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State gets commitment from 3-star prospect Ryder Trujillo

BOZEMAN — A three-star football recruit has committed to Montana State. Ryder Trujillo, a defensive lineman from Southern California, announced his decision on Monday, two days before National Signing Day. MSU was one of two Division I programs to offer him a full-ride scholarship, he said. He chose the Football Championship Subdivision school over Nevada, which plays one level higher in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Running back Colson Coon commits to Montana State, reunites with brother

BOZEMAN — Colson Coon got one opportunity to play with his brother in high school, and it was taken away. Colson was a freshman when his brother, Garrett, was a senior at Sheridan (Wyoming) High School. Colson didn’t join his brother on the varsity football team in the fall of 2019, and Garrett didn’t play a winter sport (Colson wrestled), but they were set to play together during soccer season that spring. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all 2020 spring high school sports.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana

If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
MONTANA STATE
newscenter1.tv

4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana

BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston

Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
LIVINGSTON, MT
NBCMontana

NBC's Dateline to revisit 2017 murder of Broadwater Co. deputy

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2017 murder of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be revisited this week during a special two-hour episode of NBC’s Dateline. Producers of the episode say they expect to reveal new information about the perpetrators behind the killing of Deputy Mason Moore along Highway 287 near Three Forks early on the morning of May 16, 2017.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

25 Pictures of Montana’s New Whole Foods Market in Bozeman

The wait is finally over. The first Whole Foods Market location in Montana officially opens its doors for business in Bozeman on Wednesday. The store in Bozeman located at 2905 W. Main St. will open at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. A grand opening celebration is planned to begin at 7:00 a.m. According to information shared on social media, guests will be treated to hot beverages from Treeline Coffee Roasters and pastries from Whole Foods Market. The first 250 guests will receive a Scratch-and-Win card. Prizes range from $5-$100.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Parts Montana Highway 287 closed

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
MADISON COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Nonprofit launches resource fund to reduce bear conflicts in communities

MISSOULA, Mont. — The nonprofit People and Carnivores will provide a resource fund to help communities in western Montana prevent human-bear conflicts. The Bear Smart Community Resource Fund will support projects designed to reduce attractants like garbage so bears stay out of properties. The initiative encourages community leaders and...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy