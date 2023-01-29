Read full article on original website
KULR8
Montana State cancels MSU Invitational giant slalom races
BOZEMAN — Due to inclement weather and snow conditions, the MSU Invitational giant slalom races scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled, Montana State announced Tuesday night. With the most recent weather hitting the Gallatin Valley and surrounding mountains, bad snow conditions halted the MSU Invite after the women's giant...
KULR8
Meet Benji Headswift, who designed Montana Grizzlies' Native American logo for N7 games
MISSOULA — The Montana men’s basketball team will debut its turquoise uniforms Saturday after featuring copper and gold in the past as well maroon and silver in recent decades. This is the first year UM is taking part in Nike’s N7 program, which is led by Sioux and...
KULR8
Montana State's Lucy Corbett, Colby Wilson earn Big Sky athlete of week honors again
FARMINGTON, Utah — For the second-straight week, the Montana State track and field team had two athletes win Big Sky Conference Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors, as announced by the conference office on Monday. This time, high jumper Lucy Corbett and pole vaulter Colby Wilson...
KULR8
Montana State gets commitment from Texas high school athlete Tayden Gray
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program recently added a versatile Texas recruit. Tayden Gray, a senior at Trinity Leadership High School, announced his commitment on Friday. He's a 6-foot, 180-pound prospect who is committing to the Bobcats as an athlete. He'll get a full-ride scholarship, he told 406mtsports.com.
KULR8
Running back Colson Coon commits to Montana State, reunites with brother
BOZEMAN — Colson Coon got one opportunity to play with his brother in high school, and it was taken away. Colson was a freshman when his brother, Garrett, was a senior at Sheridan (Wyoming) High School. Colson didn’t join his brother on the varsity football team in the fall of 2019, and Garrett didn’t play a winter sport (Colson wrestled), but they were set to play together during soccer season that spring. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all 2020 spring high school sports.
KULR8
Montana State names Jenni Houk associate head volleyball coach
BOZEMAN — Jenni Houk, who recently completed her fifth season as an assistant volleyball coach at the University of Minnesota, will join husband Matt Houk and assistant coach Taylor Els on the Montana State sideline as associate head coach for MSU volleyball. Jenni Houk brings a wealth of volleyball...
KULR8
I-90 remains closed in Livingston, officials to re-evaluate conditions Wednesday afternoon
I-90 Closure in Livingston could last 24 hours. Livingston, MT - Montana Department of Transportation has closed I-90 in both directions fro…
KULR8
Closure of I-90 between Big Timber and Livingston lifted
The closure of I-90 between Big Timber to Livingston was lifted Wednesday afternoon. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the high wind detour will stay in place through Livingston while strong winds and drifting snow are present. While the closure has been lifted, they are still warning residents to...
KULR8
I-90 near Livingston closed to all traffic due to blow-over warning
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - I-90 through Livingston is closed to all traffic Tuesday due to a blow-over warning. The eastbound closure is located 0.25 miles west of Junction I-90 Business Route-Livingston-Exit 330 to 0.50 mile west of Junction I-90 Business Route-Livingston-Exit 337. The west bound closure is located 0.50 mile west...
KULR8
4.1 magnitude earthquake hits near Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook near Livingston Monday afternoon. According to Earthquaketrack.com, the earthquake happened just before 12:30 p.m. and was 5 kilometers in depth.
KULR8
Whole Foods Market set to open new location in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Whole Food Market is set to open its new location in Bozeman on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. located at 2905 W. Main Street. On opening day, the food retailer mostly known for their wide selection of natural and organic foods, will be hosting a grand opening celebration. This celebration will include a D.J., Whole Foods Market gift cards for the first 250 customers, coffee and hot chocolate and pastries for the shoppers waiting in line prior to opening.
