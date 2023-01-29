Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about the deadly stabbing of a woman early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Springfield. Leshmarie Marin-Viera, 23, appeared in court Tuesday morning for her arraignment on a murder charge. Police said they responded to the area of Top Shelf nightclub around...
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly Holyoke Mall shooting
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall over the weekend appeared before a judge Monday morning. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez pleaded not guilty Monday to murder charges. Western Mass News obtained court documents that detail how the suspect allegedly got into a fight with his...
westernmassnews.com
Police arrest suspect in deadly weekend stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have made an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing over the weekend in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 23-year-old Leshmarie Marin-Viera of Springfield turned herself into police around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Police were called to 200 block of Chestnut Street around...
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday afternoon news update
In this update, Springfield Police seized four guns over the weekend which included three ghost guns, a 30-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were hit by a car in Pittsfield, and Holyoke Police responded Monday afternoon to an accident on Main and South Streets involving a school bus and a scooter. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
Woman, 23, Charged In Fatal Stabbing In Springfield Parking Lot: Police
A 23-year-old woman from Springfield has been arrested and charged for stabbing another woman to death in the city over the weekend, authorities said.Leshmarie Marin-Viera is facing a murder charge for the stabbing that happened in a parking lot on Liberty Street just before 2 a.m. on Sun…
westernmassnews.com
Tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street in Holyoke under investigation
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street Tuesday night. The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Fire officials saidthe flames were put out quickly with minimal damage to the vehicles parked next to it. The cause of that fire is under investigation...
westernmassnews.com
Local leaders react to deadly Holyoke Mall shooting, suspect to be arraigned on Monday
HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday night, State Senator John Velis and a professor at American International College, broke down what can expect in Monday’s arraignment. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, an innocent bystander was shot, and later died, from an altercation between two people. A...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke’s mayor calls for change following deadly mall shooting
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mayor of Holyoke is offering his condolences to the family of the innocent bystander shot and killed at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday and he is calling for change. “We had an innocent bystander that paid the ultimate price,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.
2 females, one adult and one juvenile, injured in Springfield shooting, police say
A juvenile female has undergone treatment for serious injuries and an adult woman has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries in connection with a shooting that took place in Springfield over the weekend, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Sunday at 1:20 a.m., Springfield police responded to a...
Child, Woman Shot In Springfield, Police Searching For Answers
Springfield police are investigating a double shooting over the weekend. The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, when they received a ShotSpotter alert in the areas of Marlborough and Suffolk streets, a spokesperson tweeted. Police found the scene on Suffolk but no victims. They turned up later...
westernmassnews.com
Hampden D.A. to release evidence in Holly Piirainen homicide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are preparing to release new information in hopes of solving a decades-old case. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will provide an “update the public on recent developments in the homicide of Holly Piirainen” on Wednesday, according to spokesperson Jim Leydon. Piirainen’s remains were...
westernmassnews.com
Shopper recalls chaotic moments following deadly Holyoke Mall shooting
The suspect accused in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday appeared in court on Monday. Longmeadow’s Glenbrook Middle School reopens following Friday’s threat. Updated: 12 hours ago. Classes resumed Monday with a 2-hour delay, a small police presence, and administrators greeting parents and students at...
fox61.com
Massachusetts mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught
HOLYOKE, Mass. — A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in southwestern Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said. A suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department, which responded just before 7 p.m....
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
westernmassnews.com
Two people injured in shooting on Suffolk Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following a weekend shooting in Sprigfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to several ShotSpotter activations on the 0-100 block of Marlborough Street and 100 block of Suffolk Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a scene on Suffolk Street.
westernmassnews.com
Monday morning news update
In this update, the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday appeared in court today, a former Westfield firefighter was found not guilty on one count of enticement of a minor, and Longmeadow Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Berkshire Bank at 138 Longmeadow Street. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield officer sentenced for misleading investigators in Nathan Bill’s case
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz has been sentenced to two years of probation for misleading investigators during the Nathan Bill’s assault investigation. The incident happened back in 2015 and involved off-duty police officers outside of Nathan Bill’s Bar in Springfield. Copyright 2023. Western Mass...
Three arrested in Springfield after four firearms seized, including three ghost guns
The Springfield Police Department seized a total of four firearms which included three “ghost guns” on Saturday.
Former Westfield firefighter found not guilty for enticing minor charge
A former Westfield firefighter was found not guilty Thursday by a jury in Hampden County Superior Court for enticing a minor.
