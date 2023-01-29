ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for suspect in deadly stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about the deadly stabbing of a woman early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Springfield. Leshmarie Marin-Viera, 23, appeared in court Tuesday morning for her arraignment on a murder charge. Police said they responded to the area of Top Shelf nightclub around...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for suspect in deadly Holyoke Mall shooting

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall over the weekend appeared before a judge Monday morning. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez pleaded not guilty Monday to murder charges. Western Mass News obtained court documents that detail how the suspect allegedly got into a fight with his...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police arrest suspect in deadly weekend stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have made an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing over the weekend in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 23-year-old Leshmarie Marin-Viera of Springfield turned herself into police around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Police were called to 200 block of Chestnut Street around...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday afternoon news update

In this update, Springfield Police seized four guns over the weekend which included three ghost guns, a 30-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were hit by a car in Pittsfield, and Holyoke Police responded Monday afternoon to an accident on Main and South Streets involving a school bus and a scooter. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street in Holyoke under investigation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street Tuesday night. The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Fire officials saidthe flames were put out quickly with minimal damage to the vehicles parked next to it. The cause of that fire is under investigation...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke’s mayor calls for change following deadly mall shooting

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mayor of Holyoke is offering his condolences to the family of the innocent bystander shot and killed at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday and he is calling for change. “We had an innocent bystander that paid the ultimate price,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hampden D.A. to release evidence in Holly Piirainen homicide

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are preparing to release new information in hopes of solving a decades-old case. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will provide an “update the public on recent developments in the homicide of Holly Piirainen” on Wednesday, according to spokesperson Jim Leydon. Piirainen’s remains were...
BRIMFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Shopper recalls chaotic moments following deadly Holyoke Mall shooting

The suspect accused in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday appeared in court on Monday. Longmeadow’s Glenbrook Middle School reopens following Friday’s threat. Updated: 12 hours ago. Classes resumed Monday with a 2-hour delay, a small police presence, and administrators greeting parents and students at...
HOLYOKE, MA
fox61.com

Massachusetts mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught

HOLYOKE, Mass. — A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in southwestern Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said. A suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Holyoke Police Department, which responded just before 7 p.m....
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two people injured in shooting on Suffolk Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following a weekend shooting in Sprigfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to several ShotSpotter activations on the 0-100 block of Marlborough Street and 100 block of Suffolk Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a scene on Suffolk Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday morning news update

In this update, the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday appeared in court today, a former Westfield firefighter was found not guilty on one count of enticement of a minor, and Longmeadow Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Berkshire Bank at 138 Longmeadow Street. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
HOLYOKE, MA

