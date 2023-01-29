In this update, the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday appeared in court today, a former Westfield firefighter was found not guilty on one count of enticement of a minor, and Longmeadow Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Berkshire Bank at 138 Longmeadow Street. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO