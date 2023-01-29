Read full article on original website
James has triple-double, leads Lakers past Knicks in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James moved within 89 points of breaking the NBA's career scoring record and climbed into fourth place on the assists list, finishing with a triple-double in his return to Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 129-123 on Tuesday night.
Golden State plays Minnesota on 3-game win streak
Golden State Warriors (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-26, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 18-17 in conference games. Minnesota is 3-4 in games decided by less...
Kyrie Irving wants to congratulate & celebrate Lakers superstar LeBron James | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Brooklyn Nets Guard Kyrie Irving was very complimentary of Los Angeles Lakers Forward LeBron James. In a postgame interview after the Nets defeated the Lakers 121-104 Irving said: “we should congratulate and celebrate LeBron as much as possible.” LeBron James is closing in on the NBA’s All-Time scoring record, which is held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss.
LeBron, Lakers call out NBA referees after missed call leads to loss vs. Celtics | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James was up in arms over the weekend after referees missed a foul call on LeBron’s potential game-winning layup in regulation against the Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers would go on to lose in overtime. The referees association tweeted yesterday admitting the mistake saying quote, “Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
LeBron notches first triple-double of the season in 129-123 win vs. Knicks | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James notched his first triple-double of the season last night in a 129-123 OT win over the New York Knicks. Anthony Davis chipped in with 27 points, nine rebounds and two steals in the victory. Shannon Sharpe praises the Lakers for a 'total team game' in their win at Madison Square Garden.
The sad backdrop to LeBron James' historic greatness
If everything goes as expected, LeBron James is about a week away, maybe a shade more, from breaking one of basketball's Holy Grail records. It is a worthy pursuit and a remarkable one. The difficulty level is off the charts. To be on the cusp of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career points tally of 38,387 has required not only historic excellence but outrageous longevity.
Hurricanes take on the Sabres on 6-game win streak
Carolina Hurricanes (33-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-19-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -158, Sabres +136; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Buffalo Sabres trying to extend a six-game win streak. Buffalo has gone 11-12-2 at home...
LeBron watch: Saturday's Lakers-Pelicans game moved to ESPN2
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are getting a national television audience on Saturday. With James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record, the NBA has moved the Lakers' game at New Orleans up two hours to a 6 p.m. Eastern start. The Lakers-Pelicans game will also be aired on ESPN2, preceding a national broadcast between Dallas and Golden State at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.
Breanna Stewart heads to New York on first day of WNBA free agency
Former MVP Breanna Stewart is headed to New York. The most coveted free agent this offseason, who won the WNBA MVP award in 2018, announced on social media that she was going to New York with a photo of her in a Liberty shirt on Wednesday. Stewart had spent her entire career in Seattle since the Storm drafted her No. 1 overall in 2016.
Banchero headlines field for All-Star Rising Stars event
Paolo Banchero's rookie season will include a trip to NBA All-Star weekend. The Orlando Magic forward and No. 1 pick in last year's draft was announced Tuesday as a participant in this year's Rising Stars Game, to be held in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17, two nights before the All-Star Game.
NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid's MVP case rising, Ben Simmons again falling
All-Star starters have been announced. The trade deadline is less than two weeks away. It's time for our weekly dive into who around the NBA is rising and who's falling. No, he didn't receive enough votes to be named a starter for the All-Star Game. He probably should have gotten the nod over Giannis Antetokounmpo, but mostly it's that there were only three frontcourt spots for the foursome of Embiid, Giannis, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum, meaning someone deserving was going to be left off. Still, Embiid is making those results look silly. He's an absolute force, and playing the best basketball of his career.
