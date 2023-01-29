Read full article on original website
Boy arrested in Loveland carjacking homicide
Police said they arrested a boy in connection to a deadly carjacking in Loveland and have identified more people of interest in the case.
Man found not breathing inside tent in Boulder after taking fentanyl
A man was rescued after he was found not breathing inside a tent in Boulder early Wednesday morning. A woman called 911 to call for help but had a difficult time telling authorities where the tent was located. Police in Boulder conducted an extensive search and found the man's tent in a secluded area of the creek path west of 9th Street Bridge. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing.They pulled him out of the tent and administer Narcan. Moments later the man began breathing again and coughing. He told officers that he had taken fentanyl for the first time. The man was taken to the hospital where he continues to recover.
First teen to face sentencing for deadly 2020 house fire in Green Valley Ranch
The youngest teenager facing charges for the 2020 arson in Green Valley Ranch that killed five members of a family is scheduled to be sentenced in Denver District Court Wednesday. He has pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree murder, and the plea also includes sentence enhancer of using a weapon to commit a violent crime, court records show.
'People are outraged': Christian Glass' parents call for Colorado police departments to condemn his murder
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — After a pre-trial conference Monday for two deputies indicted in the death of Christian Glass, his parents called for police departments across Colorado to condemn his death like they condemned the killing of Tyre Nichols. Christian Glass, 22, was killed in June by Clear...
Skeletal remains found in Weld County in 2018 identified as Aurora man
The Weld County Sheriff's Office says that human remains found near Fort Lupton have been identified using advanced forensic techniques.
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 identified
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 have been identified as a missing Aurora man, the Weld County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
Alleged drug dealer accused in overdose death of 14-year-old
An accused drug dealer is facing additional charges in the death of a teenager after a monthlong investigation, the Aurora Police Department said Monday.
Police search for suspects in 10th and North Sheridan robbery
Denver police are asking for the public's help in searching for two suspects connected with a robbery that occurred on Jan. 1.
Bodycam video shows Greeley officers repeatedly punching suspect after he got control of Taser
Greeley police are under the microscope after a video is made the rounds on social media showing an officer repeatedly punching a suspect during an arrest.
burlington-record.com
Colorado woman struck by train while trapped in police cruiser sues department, officers
A woman who was struck by a train while trapped in the back of a Colorado police cruiser is suing the department alleging its officers failed to keep her safe. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez filed the lawsuit Thursday in Weld County District Court against three officers and the Platteville Police Department for “failing to protect Plaintiff from being hit by a freight train while in custody.”
Man facing charges in connection with fentanyl death of 14-year-old
AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who died of fentanyl poisoning last month, the Aurora Police Department said on Monday. Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, was initially arrested Dec. 20 on five drug distribution counts. Last week, prosecutors dropped...
burlington-record.com
Ex-Aurora police Chief Vanessa Wilson used position of power to have partner’s ex-girlfriend arrested, lawsuit alleges
Aurora’s former police chief used her position of power to have her partner’s ex-girlfriend arrested two years ago on charges that ultimately were dismissed, a federal lawsuit alleges. Kristin Nichols, in a complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for Colorado, says Aurora’s then-Chief Vanessa Wilson “bragged about...
KKTV
Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly one year after a deadly shooting in Texas
DENVER (KKTV) - Nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas, a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Elmore on Tuesday. According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the Feb. 21, 2022 shooting of 42-year-old Johnathan Oghenesoro in Houston. Elmore is one of two suspects.
Wheat Ridge police need information about road rage incident that ended with shooting
Police in Wheat Ridge are asking for help in solving a road rage incident over the weekend that ended with a semi-driver being shot. The victim told police that a black pickup was driving dangerously alongside and eventually in front of him westbound on I-70 near Ward Road about 8:10 a.m. Sunday. Police said the truck pulled alongside the passenger side of the semi and the driver fired a shot that struck the victim. The suspect vehicle then excited on Ward Road. Wheat Ridge police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw the black truck before the crime occurred or after it exited on Ward Road is asked to call Jefferson County non-emergency at 303.980.7300 or reach out to Detective Paugh at jpaugh@ci.wheatridge.co.us.
Denver police investigates stabbing that occurred in area of W. Evans Avenue
The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a stabbing that was reported in the area of W. Evans Avenue and Delaware Street.Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is unknown. Officers are investigating to develop a suspect in this incident. If anyone has additional information on the investigation are encouraged to contact DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley
Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
Police looking for missing teen from Denver
Police in Denver need help locating a missing juvenile.
KDVR.com
Charges filed against pilot of small plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir
The Larimer County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against a pilot after the small plane he was allegedly flying crashed near Horsetooth Reservoir in September of last year. Charges filed against pilot of small plane crash …. The Larimer County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against a pilot after...
Former Boulder pizza shop employee pleads guilty to felony
BOULDER, Colo. — A man who was accused of engaging in sex acts with underage girls while working at a Boulder pizza shop has pleaded guilty to two criminal charges. Ilir "Jack" Sokolaj was arrested in May 2022 for alleged acts that happened in 2019 when he was 19 and the victims were 14, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said.
Possible cause of 21-year-old cadet’s death at USAFA
The parents of a 21-year-old cadet who died at the U.S. Air Force Academy in January told Military.com that the preliminary reports indicate he may have died due to a blocked artery in his lungs.
