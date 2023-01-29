ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

CBS Denver

Man found not breathing inside tent in Boulder after taking fentanyl

A man was rescued after he was found not breathing inside a tent in Boulder early Wednesday morning. A woman called 911 to call for help but had a difficult time telling authorities where the tent was located. Police in Boulder conducted an extensive search and found the man's tent in a secluded area of the creek path west of 9th Street Bridge. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing.They pulled him out of the tent and administer Narcan. Moments later the man began breathing again and coughing. He told officers that he had taken fentanyl for the first time. The man was taken to the hospital where he continues to recover. 
BOULDER, CO
burlington-record.com

Colorado woman struck by train while trapped in police cruiser sues department, officers

A woman who was struck by a train while trapped in the back of a Colorado police cruiser is suing the department alleging its officers failed to keep her safe. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez filed the lawsuit Thursday in Weld County District Court against three officers and the Platteville Police Department for “failing to protect Plaintiff from being hit by a freight train while in custody.”
PLATTEVILLE, CO
9NEWS

Man facing charges in connection with fentanyl death of 14-year-old

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who died of fentanyl poisoning last month, the Aurora Police Department said on Monday. Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, was initially arrested Dec. 20 on five drug distribution counts. Last week, prosecutors dropped...
AURORA, CO
burlington-record.com

Ex-Aurora police Chief Vanessa Wilson used position of power to have partner’s ex-girlfriend arrested, lawsuit alleges

Aurora’s former police chief used her position of power to have her partner’s ex-girlfriend arrested two years ago on charges that ultimately were dismissed, a federal lawsuit alleges. Kristin Nichols, in a complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for Colorado, says Aurora’s then-Chief Vanessa Wilson “bragged about...
AURORA, CO
KKTV

Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly one year after a deadly shooting in Texas

DENVER (KKTV) - Nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas, a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Elmore on Tuesday. According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the Feb. 21, 2022 shooting of 42-year-old Johnathan Oghenesoro in Houston. Elmore is one of two suspects.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge police need information about road rage incident that ended with shooting

Police in Wheat Ridge are asking for help in solving a road rage incident over the weekend that ended with a semi-driver being shot. The victim told police that a black pickup was driving dangerously alongside and eventually in front of him westbound on I-70 near Ward Road about 8:10 a.m. Sunday. Police said the truck pulled alongside the passenger side of the semi and the driver fired a shot that struck the victim. The suspect vehicle then excited on Ward Road. Wheat Ridge police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw the black truck before the crime occurred or after it exited on Ward Road is asked to call Jefferson County non-emergency at 303.980.7300 or reach out to Detective Paugh at jpaugh@ci.wheatridge.co.us. 
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigates stabbing that occurred in area of W. Evans Avenue

The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a stabbing that was reported in the area of W. Evans Avenue and Delaware Street.Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is unknown. Officers are investigating to develop a suspect in this incident. If anyone has additional information on the investigation are encouraged to contact DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
K99

Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley

Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Former Boulder pizza shop employee pleads guilty to felony

BOULDER, Colo. — A man who was accused of engaging in sex acts with underage girls while working at a Boulder pizza shop has pleaded guilty to two criminal charges. Ilir "Jack" Sokolaj was arrested in May 2022 for alleged acts that happened in 2019 when he was 19 and the victims were 14, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said.
BOULDER, CO

