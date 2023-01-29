Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect in 2016 killing of Larimer County man disposed of body, stole property
Update, Feb. 1, 2023: Cynthia Wilkinson was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, a Class 2 felony. Coloradoan subscribers can read more from the sentencing hearing here. Original: The investigation into the woman now accused of killing a Red Feather Lakes man in 2016...
Suspect arrested in deadly Loveland carjacking
LOVELAND, Colo. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a carjacking and shooting earlier this month that left an 18-year-old dead and a 16-year-old injured. The Loveland Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting in the area of 2500 E. 1st St. at the Brookstone Apartment Homes.
Boy arrested in Loveland carjacking homicide
Police said they arrested a boy in connection to a deadly carjacking in Loveland and have identified more people of interest in the case.
Wheat Ridge police need information about road rage incident that ended with shooting
Police in Wheat Ridge are asking for help in solving a road rage incident over the weekend that ended with a semi-driver being shot. The victim told police that a black pickup was driving dangerously alongside and eventually in front of him westbound on I-70 near Ward Road about 8:10 a.m. Sunday. Police said the truck pulled alongside the passenger side of the semi and the driver fired a shot that struck the victim. The suspect vehicle then excited on Ward Road. Wheat Ridge police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw the black truck before the crime occurred or after it exited on Ward Road is asked to call Jefferson County non-emergency at 303.980.7300 or reach out to Detective Paugh at jpaugh@ci.wheatridge.co.us.
Police search for suspects in 10th and North Sheridan robbery
Denver police are asking for the public's help in searching for two suspects connected with a robbery that occurred on Jan. 1.
DPD looking for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that left victim with injuries
Denver police are looking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run that left the victim with serious bodily earlier this month.
Police: Man tried to stab Greeley officer with metal file
A man is behind bars at the Weld County Jail after police said he tried to stab an officer while resisting arrest. Police said 29-year-old Joshua Minteer was being arrested for allegedly assaulting people at the cold weather shelter in Greeley earlier this month. The Greeley Tribune reports when deputies responded to the disturbance, they say Minteer tried to stab one of them in the chest with a metal file, but the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injury. Police tackled Minteer, who they say kicked an officer in the face. Police said Minteer also had meth on his person. He also had several active warrants out for his arrest on charges of robbery and theft. He now faces new charges of attempted murder, assault, harassment, drug possession and indecent exposure. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Fort Collins police officer hurt in rollover crash
A Fort Collins police officer was among two people hurt in a crash. It happened Saturday at 9 a.m. at South Lemay Avenue and East Mulberry Street. Police said the officer’s SUV had its lights and sirens on when it collided with a car. The impact of the crash caused the police SUV to roll onto its roof. Both drivers suffered only minor injuries.
Ghost gun and drugs found in stolen car, suspects arrested
Boulder Police officers arrested suspects in a stolen car and found illegal and stolen goods inside, the department said in a tweet Tuesday.
Task Force Finds Eleven More Stolen Vehicles, Makes Arrests in Greeley
Several Northern Colorado law enforcement agencies are once again coming together to reduce car thefts, find stolen vehicles and arrest suspects on the felony charges that are associated with vehicle theft. The task force working in the Greeley area goes by BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) North. Just...
Evans man arrested after hours-long standoff
An Evans man wanted by police won’t face additional charges despite an hours-long standoff with police. Evans officers, who were there to arrest 32-year-old Louis Enriquez, spotted him outside his home on the 2800 block of Arbor Garden Drive, the Greeley Tribune reported. When he saw officers, Enriquez fled inside and refused commands to exit the home. Officers used a reverse 911 system to ask neighbors to shelter-in-place while the standoff ensued. Enriquez, eventually, peacefully surrendered. He was wanted for failing to comply with warrants for two October arrests on drug possession, prohibited use of a weapon, harassment, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief charges. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
Bodycam video shows Greeley officers repeatedly punching suspect after he got control of Taser
Greeley police are under the microscope after a video is made the rounds on social media showing an officer repeatedly punching a suspect during an arrest.
Fatal crash in east Denver leaves 2 people dead
DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Almeda Avenue and South Dayton Street shortly after 6 a.m. DPD tweeted that both the driver and passenger involved in the incident...
$10K reward offered for information on Five Points murder
Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information related to a homicide that occurred in the Five Points neighborhood.
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 identified
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 have been identified as a missing Aurora man, the Weld County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
Teen sentenced in fatal stabbing in Fort Collins
A teen who stabbed a man experiencing homelessness to death under a bridge in south Fort Collins has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison. Vickie Zwhalen, 17, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of 58-year-old Todd Stout in the summer of 2021. The coroner’s office said Stout was stabbed multiple times and was likely asleep when he was attacked.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Driver shot on I-70; westbound lanes closed near Wheat Ridge
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said a possible altercation led to a shooting on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.
Pilot charged with nearly crashing plane into boats
The pilot who crashed an aircraft shortly after nearly colliding with boats in Horsetooth Reservoir last year has been charged with five counts of menacing and six counts of reckless endangerment. Pilot Ahmed El-Kaddah has been charged by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office for his role in that crash which took place west of Horsetooth Reservoir on September 11th, 2022. Investigators responded to the scene after 7 p.m. that day on report of a Cessna 172M aircraft that had crashed in the foothills west of Fort Collins. Two people survived the crash, El-Kaddah and his brother. Investigations filed...
2 people killed in east Denver crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sunday morning.
