Robert Covington (personal) active for Clippers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (personal) is available for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After a two game absence for personal reasons, Covington will be active on Tuesday night. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, Covington's FanDuel salary stands at $5,100. Per...
Magic list Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) as questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. After logging just 20 minutes on Monday, Carter's status is now in limbo with a plantar fascia strain. Expect Mo Bamba to see more time at the five if Carter Jr. is inactive versus a Philly unit ranked ninth in points allowed in the paint.
Lakers starting Anthony Davis (foot) on Tuesday, Thomas Bryant to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (foot) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Davis will make his first start since his return after Thomas Bryant was sent to the bench. In 32.2 expected minutes, our model project Davis to score 45.3 FanDuel points. Davis'...
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo (illness) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Diallo is dealing with an illness but is probable to face the Wizards on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Washington. Diallo's Wednesday projection includes 10.1...
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) questionable Tuesday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (Achilles) is questionable for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Jackson was absent on Sunday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers due to right Achilles soreness and the issue is still bothering him. Marcus Morris (rib) and Robert Covington (personal) are also questionable for Tuesday, but Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will both be available for the Clippers. John Wall (abdomen) is still out, so if Jackson remains sidelined too, there will be additional minutes for Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Brandon Boston Jr., and Jason Preston.
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Thomas Bryant playing with Lakers' bench unit on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Bryant will operate with Los Angeles' second unit after Anthony Davis was picked as Tuesday's starting center. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bryant to score 14.1 FanDuel points. Bryant's Tuesday projection...
Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
Kawhi Leonard (knee) cleared for Clippers Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will return to the starting lineup after being held out last game on the second end of a back-to-back. Paul George will also return. Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable. numberFire's models...
Lakers starting LeBron James (ankle) on Tuesday for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. James will make his 41st start this season after the 38-year old was inactive on Monday night and Patrick Beverley was ruled out. In 36.7 expected minutes, our models project James to score 49.9 FanDuel points.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee Tuesday
The Milwaukee Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday's tilt with Charlotte, and should be good to go despite his lingering knee injury. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 55.1 fantasy points against the Hornets, with 28.6...
Clippers send Nicolas Batum to bench on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Batum will have second unit responsibilities after Luke Kennard was picked as Los Angeles' starter. In 23.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Batum to score 18.8 FanDuel points. Batum's projection includes 7.2 points, 4.4...
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) will not play Monday night
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young will take the night off to recover from an ankle injury. His absence could lead to Bogdan Bogdanovic making a start. Young is averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per...
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) available on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Clippers on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Jones' Tuesday projection includes 7.0 points,...
Danny Green (knee) active for Memphis' Wednesday contest against Portland
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green will make his season debut after the veteran was sidelined while recovering from knee surgery. Expect the 35-year old to play a limited role off the bench on Wednesday night. In a matchup...
C.J. McCollum (thumb) starting in New Orleans' Tuesday lineup, Jose Alvarado to bench
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (thumb) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. After sitting out on Sunday with a thumb ailment, McCollum will make the start at point guard. In a matchup versus a Denver unit allowing 48.8 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project McCollum to score 37.4 FanDuel points.
Cleveland's Kevin Love (back) available for Tuesday's game versus Heat
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (back) is active for Tuesday's contest against the Miami Heat. Love will make his return after Cleveland's veteran missed three games with back spasms. In 19.9 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fifth in defensive rating, our models project Love to score 20.5 FanDuel points.
Naji Marshall playing a bench role for Pelicans on Tuesday night
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Marshall will come off the bench after Brandon Ingram was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Marshall to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Marshall's Tuesday projection includes 11.7 points,...
Aaron Gordon (ankle) questionable for Denver on Thursday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Warriors on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.8 minutes against Golden State. Gordon's Thursday...
