Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for February 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 12 min ago.
New tax laws went into effect Jan. 1
As tax season makes its way into 2023, so have a few tax laws that were originally passed in the 2021 Texas legislative session and went into effect on Jan. 1 of this year. According to Dana Horton, chief appraiser for the Brazos County Appraisal District, one new tax law might affect some Brazos County residents regarding tax ceilings on homestead exemptions.
Schools, county offices closed Wednesday due to weather
Winter weather threats have made their way to the Bryan-College Station area, forcing offices and schools to close on Wednesday. All Brazos County offices will be closed for all non-essential personnel per the authorization of Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. Texas A&M University released a Code Maroon Alert notifying students...
Texas A&M economists see decline in permitting activity for B-CS
Like Dallas-Fort Worth, which saw a 38% decline in new home construction in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Brazos Valley housing market is slowing down as well, according to economists at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Permits for new homes fell 12% locally in 2022, and new home starts as well as the number of homes ‘under construction’ are also declining.
Regional human trafficking task force created in Brazos Valley
In line with January being National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Unbound Now BCS and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office announced the creation of the Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force on Monday. This comes as a result of their receipt of a $1.5 million Enhanced Collaborative Model Task Force to Combat Human Trafficking grant in October 2022.
Calendar for Wednesday, Feb. 1
The Blinn College District Music Program is bringing in vocal artist Mandi Barrus, a mezzo-soprano, who will appear for three performances at the Finke Recital Hall, 800 College Ave. on the Brenham campus. Performances are at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 and at noon and 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
Calendar for Thursday, Feb. 2
Composer-pianist Rob Clearfield taps into Poland’s wellspring of music history with unique arrangements of Polish songs at 5 p.m. Sunday as the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra performs at Rudder Theater (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). Works by Chopin and Lutosławski are also on the docket. Ticket prices: $55 for adults; $10 for students and children. Call 979-696-6100 or the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234.
Swim & Dive: Consol boys win 21-5A meet, Lady Tigers second
The A&M Consolidated boys swimming & diving team won the 21-5A championship on Friday at Magnolia High School. The Lady Tigers were second. The Consol boys had 145 points to best Magnolia (122) and Montgomery Lake Creek (101) in the six-team event. The Magnolia girls won with 139 points. Consol had 121.
Two shot in incident off Texas 6 in Navasota
The Navasota Police Department closed portions of northbound Texas 6 and diverted traffic Monday night after a shooting left two occupants of a vehicle with gunshot wounds and the suspect fled the scene in another vehicle. The incident took place near Martha's Bloomers garden center, according to a Navasota Police...
Brandon Schmidt approved as A&M Consolidated’s football coach
The College Station school board unanimously approved Brandon Schmidt to be A&M Consolidated’s next head football coach and campus athletics coordinator at a special board meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Schmidt’s approval comes after he was announced by the district as Consol’s next football coach last Thursday. Schmidt was previously...
Local high school games postponed due to cold weather
The College Station school district postponed Tuesday’s sporting events because of expected inclement weather. The list of varsity events postponed included: Rudder boys basketball at A&M Consolidated, Consol girls basketball at Rudder, Magnolia West girls basketball at College Station, College Station boys basketball at Magnolia West, Consol girls soccer at Magnolia, Magnolia boys soccer at Consol, College Station girls soccer at Montgomery and Montgomery boys soccer at College Station.
Saints & Sinners Café open in Bryan
Joey Todd said he hopes this will be his last career change. After time in the Air Force and stints in telecommunications, software and auto racing, Todd has taken his talents to the restaurant business. On Jan. 6, he opened Saints & Sinners Café in Bryan. Described by Todd as an American eclectic restaurant, Saints & Sinners Café is located at 3700 S. Texas Ave. and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Texas A&M football signee Micah Tease discusses choosing Aggies on OK Preps Extra podcast
Texas A&M signee Micah Tease, out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., discussed his decision to pick the Aggies with The Eagle sister paper, the Tulsa World. While talking to the World's Patrick Prince, Tease discusses his decision to de-commit from Arkansas and flip to the Aggies, the pitch head coach Jimbo Fisher made him and what he expects in his first season in Aggieland.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Texas A&M baseball team ranked fifth by NCBWA in preseason poll
Texas A&M is ranked fifth in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s preseason poll. The Aggies are one of 11 Southeastern Conference teams in the poll’s top 35 led by top-ranked LSU and second-ranked Tennessee. The others include No. 4 Florida, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 9 Vanderbilt, No. 25 Alabama, No. 27 Auburn, No. 28 South Carolina and No. 31 Mississippi State.
The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 7
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring associate head coach Chelsea Newton and host Steve Miller. Guests include Tineya Hylton and McKinzie Green. (air date January 31, 2023) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey...
Consol girls gymnastics wins Rudder meet
The A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team grabbed the optional title at the Rudder Invitational on Thursday at Rudder led by freshman Avri Ramos the all-around winner. The Lady Tigers had 106.4 points, Rudder 105.05 and College Station 100. Ramos was first on the uneven bars (9.7), vault (9.6) and balance beam (9.5), while placing second on floor (9.5) for a winning total of 38.8. Consol’s Tyne Taplin was second all-around (37.95) by being first on floor, second on bars and beam, and third on vault. Robbie Oliver placed ninth on bars and floor. Consol’s Chloe Wingfield was ninth on vault.
A&M women's golf team in lead
The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team was at 22-under par with a four-shot lead on 22nd-ranked Arizona when the second round of the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate was suspended by darkness Monday. Golfers needed to play between four and eight holes to complete the round. Nine teams in the...
A&M women's tennis beats Florida to advance to nationals
WACO – The fourth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated 20th-ranked Florida 4-2 on Monday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center to cap the ITA Kickoff Weekend and advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Seattle on Feb. 10. A&M beat FAU 4-0 in the first...
Stanford men beat Texas A&M 4-1 to advance to ITA Indoor National Championship
STANFORD, Calif. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point, but Stanford won four straight singles matches in straight sets to win ITA Kickoff Weekend and advance to the ITA Indoor National Championship on Feb. 17-20 in Chicago. “I felt like we had a lot...
