FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1011now.com
Huskers add to roster on National Signing Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After signing more than two dozen scholarship players in December, the Nebraska football team added more recruits on Wednesday. The Huskers received a National Letter of Intent from five high school players, which had all previously committed to the Big Red. The new signees are Sua Lefotu, Jeremiah Charles, Demitrius Bell, D’Andre Barnes, and Ismael Smith Flores.
Signing Day primer for the Huskers: The five names to know
As the new order of college football recruiting goes, there doesn't tend to be as much drama attached to the sequel. But that doesn't mean Signing Day Part Deux can't provide some bang for Nebraska football even if the tension is reduced from the road race that was December's early signing day period. The Huskers expect to officially grow their roster some more in the day(s) ahead, with four January commits anticipated to sign and one athlete out of Colorado to keep your eye on.
Creighton puts 4-game winning streak on line at Georgetown
Surging Creighton aims to kick off the season’s penultimate month with its fifth straight win in a road matchup against
Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender
It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
Second quarter makes the difference for Hawkeyes in tight victory
The No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes went into the second quarter trailing unranked Nebraska 21-15. With under nine minutes to go in the frame, Cornhuskers center Alexis Markowski scored on a layup to keep Nebraska out in front 23-18. Over six scoreless minutes later Nebraska finally found the bottom of the net. This time, they were […]
Nebraska’s biggest recruiting needs before National Signing Day
Nebraska,’s 2023 recruit class is shaping up. However, some key positions on the depth chart remain unfilled. As the transfer portal continues to grow due to post-bowl game and coaching changes, new head coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers have a chance to fill the missing pieces to make an impact in the upcoming season. Maybe they can even make it to the CFP, right? Here we will discuss the biggest recruiting needs of the Nebraska Cornhuskers before National Signing Day for the 2023 college football season.
KETV.com
More than 20 Nebraska dance teams heading to Florida for national championships
OMAHA, Neb. — Local dancers got a big farewell before heading to the national championships. More than 20 teams who are competing in nationals in Florida performed in a sendoff event at Elkhorn South High School on Sunday. The teams will then leave this week, with the competitions starting...
Cooper sees much to like in Nebraska secondary
Nebraska secondary coach Evan Cooper offers his thoughts on what the Huskers have on their roster at defensive back.
WOWT
First phase of long-awaited La Vista Sports Complex to open in March
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - They gave it a test in the fall on four fields of promise, but considering all they’ve been through to get to this point, it finally seems true. “I think when they finished all 12 fields and put the light stands up, and you can start to see that from Giles and over on Harrison, it kind of was like, ‘Yeah, this thing is really happening’,” said La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
klkntv.com
Plattsmouth Police find missing Nebraska woman dead in backyard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A woman from Plattsmouth who was declared missing over the weekend has been found dead. An endangered missing advisory was activated for 69-year-old Patricia Lanam on Saturday. She was last seen in Plattsmouth just before 11 p.m. the day before, according to the Nebraska State...
News Channel Nebraska
High speed pursuit from Cook to Nebraska City
TECUMSEH – A Lincoln man is charged with flight to avoid arrest after allegedly fleeing police from Highway 50 near Cook to just before the weigh station on Highway 2 at Nebraska City. A Johnson County sheriff’s deputy says he was pursuing a Toyota Camry on Jan. 18, when...
WOWT
David’s Afternoon Forecast - Flurries and very cold tonight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite a little morning sunshine, the arctic air maintained its hold on the area this afternoon. Temperatures struggled to reach 10 degrees around the metro, with wind chills of -5 to -15 degrees for most of the day. Clouds thickened up this afternoon with some light snow flurries developing. The snow showers will stick around through 7pm or so, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will hold steady in the single digits, only falling to around 5 or 6 degrees by 10pm.
KETV.com
'Changing the scales of justice': New data highlights disparities in Nebraska evictions
OMAHA, Neb. — If a Nebraskan is facing eviction and doesn't have legal counsel, they will lose their home or apartment. That’s the message from lawyers asa new report to the Unicameral shows the disparity in legal representation between tenants and landlords. Data collected shows only about 9%...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
klkntv.com
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Once Again Named One of Nation’s Smartest Growing Franchises
Midwest-Based Drive-Thru Coffee Franchise Recognized for Continued Meteoric Growth. January 30, 2023 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - For the third straight year, Scooter’s Coffee, a leading drive-thru coffee franchise, has earned a spot on Franchise Times’ Fast and Serious list. It joined the list in 2021 at No. 29 and for the past two years has held the No. 3 spot.
