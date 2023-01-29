ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

numberfire.com

Naji Marshall playing a bench role for Pelicans on Tuesday night

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Marshall will come off the bench after Brandon Ingram was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Marshall to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Marshall's Tuesday projection includes 11.7 points,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Miami's Gabe Vincent (ankle) active on Tuesday night

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Vincent will suit up in a second unit role after the 26-year old was listed with right ankle inflammation. In 19.5 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 13.2 FanDuel points. Vincent's Tuesday...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Thomas Bryant playing with Lakers' bench unit on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Bryant will operate with Los Angeles' second unit after Anthony Davis was picked as Tuesday's starting center. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bryant to score 14.1 FanDuel points. Bryant's Tuesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
numberfire.com

Kawhi Leonard (knee) cleared for Clippers Tuesday

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will return to the starting lineup after being held out last game on the second end of a back-to-back. Paul George will also return. Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable. numberFire's models...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jalen Green (calf) remains out for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (calf) is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green will sit out his second straight game with a right calf contusion. Expect Daishen Nix to see increased minutes versus a Thunder unit ranked eighth in defensive rating on Wednesday. Per Rotogrinders'...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) will not play Monday night

The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young will take the night off to recover from an ankle injury. His absence could lead to Bogdan Bogdanovic making a start. Young is averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

College Basketball Betting Guide: Tuesday 1/31/23

College basketball is one of the more entertaining sports to bet on due to the sheer volume of games that take place each day. The season is heating up as conference play winds down, and this is a great time to hone your betting prowess before March Madness. Using our...
INDIANA STATE
numberfire.com

Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) available on Tuesday

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Clippers on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Jones' Tuesday projection includes 7.0 points,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Pistons' Hamidou Diallo (illness) probable on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Diallo is dealing with an illness but is probable to face the Wizards on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Washington. Diallo's Wednesday projection includes 10.1...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Desmond Bane (knee) available for Memphis on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After sitting two games with right knee soreness, Bane will be active on Wednesday night. In a matchup versus a Portland team ranked third (38.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to shooting guards this season, our models project Bane to score 33.0 FanDuel points.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Magic

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Embiid's availability for Wednesday's rematch is currently in question after Philadelphia's center experienced left foot soreness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to log more minutes in a matchup versus a Magic team allowing 53.1 FanDuel points per game to centers this season if Embiid is ruled out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Clippers' Marcus Morris (rib) questionable on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morris continues to deal with a rib injury and is questionable for Thursday's clash with the Bucks. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Morris' Thursday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA

