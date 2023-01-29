Read full article on original website
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
Waterford woman charged, accused of hitting husband with vehicle during argument after they left barSan HeraldBurlington, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Lakers starting Anthony Davis (foot) on Tuesday, Thomas Bryant to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (foot) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Davis will make his first start since his return after Thomas Bryant was sent to the bench. In 32.2 expected minutes, our model project Davis to score 45.3 FanDuel points. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Naji Marshall playing a bench role for Pelicans on Tuesday night
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Marshall will come off the bench after Brandon Ingram was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Marshall to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Marshall's Tuesday projection includes 11.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting LeBron James (ankle) on Tuesday for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. James will make his 41st start this season after the 38-year old was inactive on Monday night and Patrick Beverley was ruled out. In 36.7 expected minutes, our models project James to score 49.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (ankle) active on Tuesday night
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Vincent will suit up in a second unit role after the 26-year old was listed with right ankle inflammation. In 19.5 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 13.2 FanDuel points. Vincent's Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant playing with Lakers' bench unit on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Bryant will operate with Los Angeles' second unit after Anthony Davis was picked as Tuesday's starting center. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bryant to score 14.1 FanDuel points. Bryant's Tuesday projection...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (knee) cleared for Clippers Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will return to the starting lineup after being held out last game on the second end of a back-to-back. Paul George will also return. Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Jalen Green (calf) remains out for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (calf) is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Green will sit out his second straight game with a right calf contusion. Expect Daishen Nix to see increased minutes versus a Thunder unit ranked eighth in defensive rating on Wednesday. Per Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) will not play Monday night
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Trae Young (ankle) for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young will take the night off to recover from an ankle injury. His absence could lead to Bogdan Bogdanovic making a start. Young is averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
College Basketball Betting Guide: Tuesday 1/31/23
College basketball is one of the more entertaining sports to bet on due to the sheer volume of games that take place each day. The season is heating up as conference play winds down, and this is a great time to hone your betting prowess before March Madness. Using our...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) available on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Clippers on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Jones' Tuesday projection includes 7.0 points,...
numberfire.com
C.J. McCollum (thumb) starting in New Orleans' Tuesday lineup, Jose Alvarado to bench
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (thumb) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. After sitting out on Sunday with a thumb ailment, McCollum will make the start at point guard. In a matchup versus a Denver unit allowing 48.8 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project McCollum to score 37.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo (illness) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Diallo is dealing with an illness but is probable to face the Wizards on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Washington. Diallo's Wednesday projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Desmond Bane (knee) available for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After sitting two games with right knee soreness, Bane will be active on Wednesday night. In a matchup versus a Portland team ranked third (38.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to shooting guards this season, our models project Bane to score 33.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Magic
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Embiid's availability for Wednesday's rematch is currently in question after Philadelphia's center experienced left foot soreness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to log more minutes in a matchup versus a Magic team allowing 53.1 FanDuel points per game to centers this season if Embiid is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Marcus Morris (rib) questionable on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morris continues to deal with a rib injury and is questionable for Thursday's clash with the Bucks. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Morris' Thursday projection...
