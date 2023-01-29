ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Wanted hockey player arrested at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A former professional hockey player has been arrested in Elmira on a felony rape charge and is now in the Chemung County Jail. He must now decide if he wants to fight being taken back to Utah to fight that charge. 18 News confirmed with officials from the Elmira Police Department […]
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Alfred-Almond grad Morgan Davidson fights through surgeries after near-death car accident

Morgan Davidson, a 2020 Alfred-Almond graduate, is the type of person who lights up a room when she walks in. For the past three years, she has been attending Tiffin University in Ohio where she is a criminal justice and homeland security major. The two-time New York State Champion for girls’ wrestling has also been on the college wrestling team for three years.
FINDLAY, OH
nyspnews.com

Buffalo woman arrested for DWI

On January 30, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Felicia Marshall., 41, of Buffalo, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Grand Island Blvd in the town of Grand Island. During the interview, Marshall was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Marshall had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Marshall had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Grand Island, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Hopkins was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Car into Pole in Smethport

A driver suffered serious injuries when a car struck a pole in Smethport early this morning. According to the Smethport Fire Department, the crash occurred on Route 6 around midnight this morning. The driver was ejected from the vehicle struck the pole. The pole collapsed onto the highway. Air transport...
SMETHPORT, PA
newyorkupstate.com

Luke Bryan to kick off 2023 tour dates in Upstate New York

One of the biggest names in country music is returning to Upstate New York. Luke Bryan will perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Thursday, June 15 as part of his 2023 “Country on Tour” dates. Special guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock will open the show at 7 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Cheektowaga man arrested for DWI

On January 29, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Bohdan I. Baker., 45, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on French Road in the town of Lancaster, Baker was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Baker had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Elma, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Baker was released with appearance tickets for the town of Lancaster court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy