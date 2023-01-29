Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Another chapter in the rivalry: Hornell overcomes 10-point 4th quarter deficit to down Wellsville
WELLSVILLE — A couple of weeks removed from the Dan Barkley Showcase, the race for Class B2 supremacy in the Sectional picture has gotten even hotter than right now. With Dansville trailing both Hornell and Wellsville coming down to the last two weeks of the regular season, the stars are beginning to align.
wellsvillesun.com
Bolivar-Richburg downs Cuba-Rushford in epic showdown; top boys teams meet again Thursday
BOLIVAR — It is perhaps the two-game set of the season. Two of the County’s elites — 13-2 Cuba-Rushford and 12-2 Bolivar-Richburg, one of the area’s longest-standing rivalries. It simply does not get any better than that. The calendars for each foe have had several circles...
College Basketball Phenom Grew Up Near Buffalo, New York
The college basketball season is getting exciting! As we get closer to the month of March and the regular season starts to wind down, the best of the best in college hoops are getting ready to join in on the madness!. No matter what happens or who you follow in...
Wanted hockey player arrested at First Arena
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A former professional hockey player has been arrested in Elmira on a felony rape charge and is now in the Chemung County Jail. He must now decide if he wants to fight being taken back to Utah to fight that charge. 18 News confirmed with officials from the Elmira Police Department […]
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred-Almond grad Morgan Davidson fights through surgeries after near-death car accident
Morgan Davidson, a 2020 Alfred-Almond graduate, is the type of person who lights up a room when she walks in. For the past three years, she has been attending Tiffin University in Ohio where she is a criminal justice and homeland security major. The two-time New York State Champion for girls’ wrestling has also been on the college wrestling team for three years.
nyspnews.com
Buffalo woman arrested for DWI
On January 30, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Felicia Marshall., 41, of Buffalo, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Grand Island Blvd in the town of Grand Island. During the interview, Marshall was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Marshall had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Marshall had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Grand Island, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Hopkins was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
wesb.com
Car into Pole in Smethport
A driver suffered serious injuries when a car struck a pole in Smethport early this morning. According to the Smethport Fire Department, the crash occurred on Route 6 around midnight this morning. The driver was ejected from the vehicle struck the pole. The pole collapsed onto the highway. Air transport...
newyorkupstate.com
Luke Bryan to kick off 2023 tour dates in Upstate New York
One of the biggest names in country music is returning to Upstate New York. Luke Bryan will perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Thursday, June 15 as part of his 2023 “Country on Tour” dates. Special guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock will open the show at 7 p.m.
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon
Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
Man facing DWI charge after crashing into a home in Lockport
A Lockport man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a home on Knotty Pine Drive early Tuesday morning.
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
nyspnews.com
Cheektowaga man arrested for DWI
On January 29, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Bohdan I. Baker., 45, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on French Road in the town of Lancaster, Baker was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Baker had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Elma, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Baker was released with appearance tickets for the town of Lancaster court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
NY Lottery: There are 69 scratch offs with million dollar winners; Here are the games to play
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – If you’re looking to become a millionaire, you might want to test your odds with a New York Lottery scratch off -- especially because there are 69 tickets across state with million-dollar payouts. Of the 69 tickets, there are currently 51 tickets in circulation...
45 Best Fish Fry Restaurants in Western New York
February is this week, which means that fish fry season is almost here. Let's be honest, any time of the year is fish fry season in Western New York, since this is truly one of the best places in the entire country to get a fish fry. However, the arrival...
Extremely Popular Chicken BBQ Pit Getting Location in Depew
Krolick's, Chiavetta's, Carrubba's Chicken....Western New York is lucky to have so many great chicken BBQ places. But, besides The Fair, or a fundraiser in a parking lot, where can you actually get a chicken BBQ for dinner on a random night for dinner?. If you love your chicken dinners and...
Western New York Bracing For 6 More Weeks Of Winter
It looks like the cold and snow will be here in Western New York for at least several more weeks. Over the weekend, Buffalo Bert, who has been predicting the weather for the past 10 years saw his shadow and that means six more weeks of winter. Buffalo Bert likes...
