A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently Closing
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List Here
WTRF
WVU football’s record vs. 2023 opponents
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football fans learned of the Mountaineers’ 2023 slate of games Tuesday. This fall will feature matchups against old rivals, potential new rivals, and longtime Big 12 foes. Neal Brown’s club will play an even split of home and away games, six apiece. West...
WTRF
WVU shoots 8-under in final round of Arizona Intercollegiate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University golf team shot 8-under-par in the final round of the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona, to wrap up its first spring tournament on Tuesday. West Virginia tied for the second-lowest round in the final 18 holes to finish 11th in the tournament...
WTRF
Big 12 releases 2023 WVU football schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has received its itinerary for its first trip through the new-look Big 12 Conference after the league unveiled its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday. The Mountaineers will have the privilege of facing all four new league members — Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati —...
WTRF
No. 15 TCU retributes WVU in Fort Worth
Baugh's double-double leads Horned Frogs despite leading scorer's absence. The Horned Frogs got their revenge. Damion Baugh’s 16-point, 10-assist double-double helped lift the 15th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) over the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7) on Tuesday 76-72. Baugh’s performance was just one of four double-figure scoring games by the Horned Frogs, who found little trouble finding offense in the absence of leading scorer Mike Miles.
WTRF
Jordan Brewster signs with Sweden’s Kristianstads DFF
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sweden’s Kristianstads DFF officially signed Jordan Brewster to a professional contract on Saturday, the club announced Wednesday. Brewster is one of two Mountaineers to go pro after the 2022 season. Her defensive partner, Gabrielle Robinson, was selected by the Kansas City Current with the 15th overall pick in the NWSL Draft in January.
WTRF
No. 11 TCU, surging West Virginia battle for 2nd time in as many weeks
No. 11 TCU, surging West Virginia battle for 2nd time in as many weeks. Familiarity will not be a problem when No. 11 TCU looks to get back on track against surging West Virginia on Tuesday in a return to Big 12 Conference play in Fort Worth, Texas. The teams,...
WTRF
Mountaineers eye season sweep in Fort Worth vs. TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball will play for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU when Big 12 play resumes Tuesday night. The Mountaineers have strung together consecutive wins for the first time since December. They’re coming off an 80-77 win over nationally ranked Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, a result fueled by a 31-point performance from Erik Stevenson. They also won Wednesday at Texas Tech, marking their first Big 12 road win since February 2021.
WTRF
Stevenson named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following his historic 31-point outing in the win over then-No. 15 Auburn, WVU’s Erik Stevenson is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. That 31-point performance was a career high for Stevenson, who paced WVU in the 80-77 triumph in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It also marked his 15th game of the season with at least 10 points.
WTRF
Wheeling salon celebrates 40 years of business in the Ohio Valley
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s history shines through the businesses that have stood the test of time, and for some – they never would have dreamed that they would see their success flourish into what it is today. One local business took a blast from the past...
WTRF
Space shuttle Columbia tragedy was 20 years ago today
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Today marks twenty years since one of the most tragic events in the history of the U.S. space program occurred. The space shuttle Columbia disintegrated as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere over Texas. All seven astronauts aboard the shuttle were killed. The accident was...
WTRF
Gov. Justice appoints Charles Richard Wilson to the 2nd Judicial Circuit following resignation of David Hummel Jr. and gun allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed Charles Richard Wilson to the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court which serves Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel counties. Wilson will replace Judge David Hummel Jr. who resigned in November after being accused by a Texas attorney of brandishing a...
WTRF
Civic Empathy in Ohio County: “A glimpse into the psyche of the minority amongst the majority”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “If people can learn from someone in history to have empathy for others, they can do the same thing in the present.”. This is the message behind the Ohio County Public Library’s Civic Empathy exhibit in collaboration with the Heinz History Center of Pittsburgh.
WTRF
“Every police officer…should be embarrassed.” Former Wheeling officer reacts to Memphis brutality incident
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After this early January incident with Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, police brutality has been a continuous topic of conversation across the country, and one former local officer gave 7News his perspective on the incident. Martin Kimball served on the Wheeling Police Department for 38...
WTRF
Tyler County, West Virginia outlined in a Winter Weather Advisory
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Charleston has outlined Tyler County, WV in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon on Tuesday. Our next weather system will advance through the region, with areas well south of I-70 and into Central WV expecting to see possible snow showers and ice accumulation.
WTRF
Pet of the Week: Oreo
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oreo from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter is the Pet of the Week. Oreo is a 2-year-old blue heeler, lab mix. She is gentle and loves riding in cars and. is housebroken. If you’d like to give Oreo a home, call the Wetzel County Animal...
WTRF
Old Habilitation Center in Belmont County is closer to demolition, other buildings considered
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The former Habilitation Center on Hammond Road in St. Clairsville is bound for the wrecking ball. County commissioners opened bids Wednesday for demolition work, ranging from $237,000 to $518,000. Commissioners say fortunately the county won’t have to pay the bill. “We’ll move on to demolition...
WTRF
Longtime lawman’s funeral draws hundreds of mourners
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Former FBI Agent and Ohio County Sheriff Tom Burgoyne was laid to rest Tuesday. Hundreds attended the funeral and graveside service, and as many as two dozen police and sheriff’s cruisers took part in the procession. Burgoyne died Thursday at his home in Wheeling at age...
WTRF
Portrait is presented to Wheeling entrepreneur’s homeplace after 120 years elsewhere
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) A portrait of Samuel Bloch of Wheeling has been presented to his homeplace. Born in 1850, the co-founder of Bloch Brothers Tobacco actually lived in the mansion now known as Elmhurst the House of Friendship. His portrait hung for generations in the Ohio Valley Medical Center...
WTRF
February is American Heart Month
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — During the month of February, the medical community shines a light on the nation’s number one killer, heart disease. It’s designated as American Heart Month. The goal is to raise awareness about the risk factors of heart disease. Doctors say it’s vital to...
WTRF
Belmont County’s chief deputy, James Zusack, announces he’ll run for sheriff
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The man who has been Belmont County’s chief deputy for nine years has announced he’s going to run for sheriff next year. James Zusack has been employed with the sheriff’s department for 31 years. He says when Sheriff Dave Lucas decided not to...
