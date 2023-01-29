ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

3-star prospect McIntyre signs with WVU football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football has announced the signing of its latest prep recruit. Corey McIntyre Jr., a defensive lineman from Port St. Lucie, Fla., is a three-star prospect who also played running back in high school. During his senior season at Treasure Coast High School, he appeared in 11 games, tallying 37 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU football’s record vs. 2023 opponents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football fans learned of the Mountaineers’ 2023 slate of games Tuesday. This fall will feature matchups against old rivals, potential new rivals, and longtime Big 12 foes. Neal Brown’s club will play an even split of home and away games, six apiece. West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Big 12 releases 2023 WVU football schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has received its itinerary for its first trip through the new-look Big 12 Conference after the league unveiled its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday. The Mountaineers will have the privilege of facing all four new league members — Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati —...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Rivalries renewed (and born?) with 2023 WVU football schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The much-anticipated release of the 2023 Big 12 football schedule came in with a blanket of snow and ice in various portions of the conference landscape, ranging from Morgantown to Fort Worth, Texas. And like the snow in the Lone Star State, West Virginia’s 2023 schedule...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU shoots 8-under in final round of Arizona Intercollegiate

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University golf team shot 8-under-par in the final round of the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona, to wrap up its first spring tournament on Tuesday. West Virginia tied for the second-lowest round in the final 18 holes to finish 11th in the tournament...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Jordan Brewster signs with Sweden’s Kristianstads DFF

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sweden’s Kristianstads DFF officially signed Jordan Brewster to a professional contract on Saturday, the club announced Wednesday. Brewster is one of two Mountaineers to go pro after the 2022 season. Her defensive partner, Gabrielle Robinson, was selected by the Kansas City Current with the 15th overall pick in the NWSL Draft in January.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

No. 15 TCU retributes WVU in Fort Worth

Baugh's double-double leads Horned Frogs despite leading scorer's absence. The Horned Frogs got their revenge. Damion Baugh’s 16-point, 10-assist double-double helped lift the 15th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) over the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7) on Tuesday 76-72. Baugh’s performance was just one of four double-figure scoring games by the Horned Frogs, who found little trouble finding offense in the absence of leading scorer Mike Miles.
FORT WORTH, TX
WTRF

Mountaineers eye season sweep in Fort Worth vs. TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s basketball will play for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU when Big 12 play resumes Tuesday night. The Mountaineers have strung together consecutive wins for the first time since December. They’re coming off an 80-77 win over nationally ranked Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, a result fueled by a 31-point performance from Erik Stevenson. They also won Wednesday at Texas Tech, marking their first Big 12 road win since February 2021.
FORT WORTH, TX
WTRF

Stevenson named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following his historic 31-point outing in the win over then-No. 15 Auburn, WVU’s Erik Stevenson is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. That 31-point performance was a career high for Stevenson, who paced WVU in the 80-77 triumph in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It also marked his 15th game of the season with at least 10 points.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Space shuttle Columbia tragedy was 20 years ago today

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Today marks twenty years since one of the most tragic events in the history of the U.S. space program occurred. The space shuttle Columbia disintegrated as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere over Texas. All seven astronauts aboard the shuttle were killed. The accident was...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Pet of the Week: Oreo

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oreo from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter is the Pet of the Week. Oreo is a 2-year-old blue heeler, lab mix. She is gentle and loves riding in cars and. is housebroken. If you’d like to give Oreo a home, call the Wetzel County Animal...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Longtime lawman’s funeral draws hundreds of mourners

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Former FBI Agent and Ohio County Sheriff Tom Burgoyne was laid to rest Tuesday. Hundreds attended the funeral and graveside service, and as many as two dozen police and sheriff’s cruisers took part in the procession. Burgoyne died Thursday at his home in Wheeling at age...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

February is American Heart Month

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — During the month of February, the medical community shines a light on the nation’s number one killer, heart disease. It’s designated as American Heart Month. The goal is to raise awareness about the risk factors of heart disease. Doctors say it’s vital to...
WHEELING, WV

