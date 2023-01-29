ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

No. 2 Tennessee falls on road to Florida

No. 2 Tennessee couldn't recover from a poor start in Gainesville on Wednesday night and lost to Florida 67-54. The Vols dropped to 18-4 on the season and 7-2 in SEC play while seeing their four-game winning streak come to an end. The first 10 minutes of the game went...
247Sports

Final: Florida 67 Tennessee 54

– Gators beat the full-court press as Richard finishes at the rim. Florida's up by nine with just over a minute to play. – Lofton splits the free throws to give the Gators a 10-point lead. – Another three-point play by Castleton puts Florida back up by nine, and a...
