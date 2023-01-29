Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call
LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
Nia Long Is Interested In Another Person After Leaving Ime Udoka
Rumors suggest that Nia Long, who Ime Udoka cheated on, is moving on and has her eye on someone.
"It bothered me then, and it bothers me now" — Why Carmelo Anthony is a "user" according to George Karl
George Karl wasn't used to the plethora of Carmelo Anthony's off-court antics.
Here's What The Bucks Reportedly Offered The Suns For Jae Crowder
Shams Charania (appearing on FanDuel TV) reported what the Milwaukee Bucks have offered the Phoenix Suns for Jae Crowder.
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
Boston Red Sox trick Miami Marlins into taking on Matt Barnes
The Boston Red Sox were ready to dump Matt Barnes for anything at all, even if that ‘anything’ was absolutely nothing. Then the Miami Marlins came along. According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the Red Sox have traded Barnes to the Marlins. Richard Bleier is heading to Boston in exchange.
WATCH: Zion Williamson's Reaction To Giannis Antetokounmpo's Dunk
Zion Williamson had a great reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo's dunk during Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.
Latest NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: Jae Crowder, Raptors, D'Angelo Russell, Kyrie Irving, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto to discuss the latest news and rumors ahead of this season’s NBA trade deadline pertaining to Jae Crowder, the Toronto Raptors, D’Angelo Russell, Kyrie Irving and more.
This Lakers-Raptors Trade Gets LeBron James More Help
The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Fans across the league will be eager to see what their team does, leading up to February 9th. Of course, there will be more eyes on some teams than others. Some teams will be widely expected to make significant upgrades. On the other hand, some may be helping them do the upgrading.
Lakers Rumors: LA Showing Trade Interest In Veteran All-Star Point Guard
Any level of veteran leadership is welcome.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
"I don’t broadcast that, I don’t show that off a lot" - Tracy McGrady on his low-key AAU program
T-Mac's program has a perk which teaches his pupils about the reality of life
Lakers News: How Russell Westbrook Feels About Reunion With Rui Hachimura
The two players were previously teammates with the Washington Wizards.
Anna Horford Tweeted And Deleted "The Oscar Goes To LeBron James" Because Of His Reaction And Some Lakers Fans Sent Her Unacceptable Threats
Al Horford's sister Anna posted a tweet making fun of LeBron James' reaction to the missed call against the Celtics, and got horrific threats from some fans.
Steph Curry Will Likely Make NBA History On Monday Night
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry can make NBA history on Monday night.
Lakers: LeBron James Responds To Rob Pelinka’s Planned Trade Deadline Approach
Will he keep the pressure on the team president to keep making moves?
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
Deadspin
Good riddance, Bobby Hull
Bobby Hull was a terrible person. Most athletes can outrun or outskate that with what they accomplish on the field or ice. But even though Hull was one of the best hockey players of all time, the monster he was in his everyday life should shine through his accomplishments. He is no symbol of anything other than being a ghoul, and something that the NHL, and especially the Chicago Blackhawks, should be running away from.
Celtics Owner Reveals NBA Trade Deadline ‘Instructions’ For Brad Stevens
The Boston Celtics are in win-now mode. That much is obvious, as Boston advanced to the NBA Finals last season and sits atop the Eastern Conference standings this season. But Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck reinforced the notion while discussing the team’s approach to the upcoming NBA trade deadline with Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.
Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move Ahead Of Monday's Game Against Thunder
On Monday afternoon ahead of their game on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Moses Moody from the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
