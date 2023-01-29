ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Morgan Hill Times

Mushroom fest returns with big changes for 2023

The Morgan Hill Mushroom Mardi Gras festival—which has raised and awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships during its 41-year tenure—will see some big changes for 2023, including a name change, admission fees and extensive safety upgrades, according to event organizers. This year’s festival, scheduled for May 27-28...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Local Scene: Friends of the Library book sale

Le Truong, of Morgan Hill, has been named to the Georgia State University President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester, says a press release from the university.
MORGAN HILL, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister resident owns his ‘uniqueness’

Doctors told the parents of four-year-old Adam Bell he wouldn’t live a normal life. Now at 26, he is set on becoming the best photographer in town. As Bell strives to sharpen his skills, he will continue to capture his best shots along the way. “I’m a young adult....
HOLLISTER, CA
fsrmagazine.com

Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek

Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
benitolink.com

San Benito County farmer struggles after flooding

Pathway into the farm. Photo by Juliana Luna. Residents of north San Benito County are still feeling the effects of intense floods that hit the area in early January. Local organic farmer Maria Ines Catalán is among those affected. She finds herself again in limbo, just as she was five years ago when her farm was under flood water. The Catalán Family Farm is again in ruins but is slowly recovering.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA
kion546.com

Cold Nights, Rain On The Horizon

Cold air will settle in for the next few days with frosty mornings and cool afternoons. Temperatures will warm slowly toward the end of the week when the next weather system arrives. This system will come from the west and will be warmer, but at the moment, it doesn’t look excessively wet. Stay tuned.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

7 displaced at San Jose mobile home park fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. - At least seven people have been displaced Tuesday morning after a fire at the Coyote Creek mobile home community, not far from the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose. Fire Capt. Sean Lovens said someone woke up because a smoke detector went off. Someone at...
SAN JOSE, CA
thelutrinae.com

2023 commencement moves to Salinas Rodeo Grounds

California State University Monterey Bay (CSUMB) will hold its 2023 commencement at the Salinas Sports Complex this spring, the school announced on the event’s website last week. The ceremony has been traditionally held at CSUMB at what is now Cardinale Stadium. The school is making the move so there...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A shelter-in-place order has been given for a Monterey school Wednesday evening. San Carlos School is currently in a shelter-in-place and there are few details as to why. A reporter on the scene says there is a heavy police presence in the area. Pacific Grove Police said a text message circulating online The post Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Home Prices Continue Slide, With a Few Exceptions

Home prices in the Bay Area continue trending down except in four ZIP codes, all of which are in Sonoma County, according to the latest data from real estate website Zillow. The uptick in home values in those four Sonoma County areas are as follows: Sonoma 95476, up 1.8%; Santa Rosa 95404, up 0.6%; Santa Rosa 95409, up 0.5%; and Petaluma 94952, up 0.4%.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Teen slain at Boulder Creek party identified by Santa Cruz investigators

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A house party in the Santa Cruz Mountains turned violent when an 18-year-old Soquel teenager was shot to death, investigators said. “The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Rowan Parham of Soquel. Our hearts and condolences are with Rowan's family and friends during this incredibly tragic time,” the Santa Cruz […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA

