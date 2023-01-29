Read full article on original website
Why Mountain View's Home Prices Continue to Rise
What neighborhood should you move to in Mountain View
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part I
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ride
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023
Morgan Hill Times
Mushroom fest returns with big changes for 2023
The Morgan Hill Mushroom Mardi Gras festival—which has raised and awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships during its 41-year tenure—will see some big changes for 2023, including a name change, admission fees and extensive safety upgrades, according to event organizers. This year’s festival, scheduled for May 27-28...
Morgan Hill Times
Local Scene: Friends of the Library book sale
Le Truong, of Morgan Hill, has been named to the Georgia State University President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester, says a press release from the university.
Paseos to the future? New Santa Cruz Riverwalk may open up 10 new restaurant spaces — four on the river
It might take 10 years, but the changing face of downtown Santa Cruz could offer the kind of vibrant community spaces for recreation, tourism and nightlife that have marked successful riverwalk projects in cities such as San Antonio, Austin, Chicago and Detroit.
benitolink.com
Hollister resident owns his ‘uniqueness’
Doctors told the parents of four-year-old Adam Bell he wouldn’t live a normal life. Now at 26, he is set on becoming the best photographer in town. As Bell strives to sharpen his skills, he will continue to capture his best shots along the way. “I’m a young adult....
fsrmagazine.com
Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek
Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
Bay Area shelters euthanize healthy animals due to vet shortage
A shortage of qualified veterinarians in the Bay Area and across the state is having a devastating impact on local animal shelters. More than 60% of California animal shelters are currently struggling to fill open positions for veterinarians.
Paradise Post
As California’s climate heats up, Valley fever spikes — especially on Central Coast
On a windy summer day a decade and a half ago, insidious fungal spores, each a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair, wafted through a Modesto orchard and into Jaime Gonzalez’s lungs. Several weeks later, Gonzalez grew weak and feverish. The spores had infected him with...
benitolink.com
San Benito County farmer struggles after flooding
Pathway into the farm. Photo by Juliana Luna. Residents of north San Benito County are still feeling the effects of intense floods that hit the area in early January. Local organic farmer Maria Ines Catalán is among those affected. She finds herself again in limbo, just as she was five years ago when her farm was under flood water. The Catalán Family Farm is again in ruins but is slowly recovering.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
lookout.co
Santa Cruz wraps up emergency repairs to West Cliff Drive, San Lorenzo River levee
The City of Santa Cruz Public Works Department has wrapped up some initial emergency repairs within the city. Senior Civil Engineer Josh Spangrud said that approximately 200 tons of rock and filter fabric was placed at the site opposite of 1016 West Cliff Dr., between Woodrow Avenue and David Way, last week.
lookout.co
Gayle’s turns 45 — and gives fans a chance to reimagine their faves
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. Happy birthday to Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria!...
kion546.com
Cold Nights, Rain On The Horizon
Cold air will settle in for the next few days with frosty mornings and cool afternoons. Temperatures will warm slowly toward the end of the week when the next weather system arrives. This system will come from the west and will be warmer, but at the moment, it doesn’t look excessively wet. Stay tuned.
KTVU FOX 2
7 displaced at San Jose mobile home park fire
SAN JOSE, Calif. - At least seven people have been displaced Tuesday morning after a fire at the Coyote Creek mobile home community, not far from the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose. Fire Capt. Sean Lovens said someone woke up because a smoke detector went off. Someone at...
thelutrinae.com
2023 commencement moves to Salinas Rodeo Grounds
California State University Monterey Bay (CSUMB) will hold its 2023 commencement at the Salinas Sports Complex this spring, the school announced on the event’s website last week. The ceremony has been traditionally held at CSUMB at what is now Cardinale Stadium. The school is making the move so there...
Chinese developer starts selling San Jose projects
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A shelter-in-place order has been given for a Monterey school Wednesday evening. San Carlos School is currently in a shelter-in-place and there are few details as to why. A reporter on the scene says there is a heavy police presence in the area. Pacific Grove Police said a text message circulating online The post Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Home Prices Continue Slide, With a Few Exceptions
Home prices in the Bay Area continue trending down except in four ZIP codes, all of which are in Sonoma County, according to the latest data from real estate website Zillow. The uptick in home values in those four Sonoma County areas are as follows: Sonoma 95476, up 1.8%; Santa Rosa 95404, up 0.6%; Santa Rosa 95409, up 0.5%; and Petaluma 94952, up 0.4%.
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
Teen slain at Boulder Creek party identified by Santa Cruz investigators
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A house party in the Santa Cruz Mountains turned violent when an 18-year-old Soquel teenager was shot to death, investigators said. “The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Rowan Parham of Soquel. Our hearts and condolences are with Rowan's family and friends during this incredibly tragic time,” the Santa Cruz […]
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive reported home sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton the week of Jan. 23
A house in Pleasanton that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton in the last week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.8 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $658.
