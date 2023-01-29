ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Watch Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda's debut as Lola Vice on NXT Level Up

By Matthew Wells, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCYmH_0kUvGNnF00

“Welcome to Vice City baby!”

Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda is now known as Lola Vice inside the WWE universe.

Loureda, 24, fought all five of her professional MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, winning four. In June, Loureda announced her full-time move to the world of pro wrestling and has quickly worked her way up.

She can now be found competing on NXT sporting pink and blue ring gear, and executing a number of moves that lean into her background as a true martial artist. In her first match against Dani Palmer, Vice displayed a few flashy spinning kicks and slams, while mixing in a few primal yells and perhaps a new catchphrase. Both women were making their debut, but it would be Palmer who got the rollup pin for the victory.

The highlights of the match, which was taped on Tuesday and aired Friday on Peacock, were posted to WWE’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch above.

What do you think of Loureda’s skills inside the ring? Will Lola Vice become a star in WWE?

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Comments / 29

Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ClutchPoints

Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal

Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
wrestlinginc.com

Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event

The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
papermag.com

MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18

MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
WAIPAHU, HI
wrestlinginc.com

Dominik Mysterio Wishes Eddie Guerrero Had Won Custody Of Him

Newly prison-hardened Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio, saw Eddie Guerrero like an uncle before his sudden passing in November 2005 and had been revealed in a storyline to be Dom's biological father a few months earlier. Dominik has been modeling himself more and more on the late Guerrero. "I...
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Body Admission Is Going Viral

Social media star Paige Spiranac is not shy about showing off her body, but that doesn't mean she still doesn't take heat for it. Monday night, Spiranac admitted that some of her followers on Twitter and Instagram still give her grief when she posts anything revealing or suggestive. "Without fail ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor announces commitment decision

Nyckoles Harbor, a 5-star athlete from the Washington D.C. era who has made waves in both the football and track world, announced his commitment on Wednesday morning. Unfortunately for Oregon Duck fans, it wasn’t a commitment to come play ball in Eugene. Harbor officially committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday, agreeing to travel down south to play for Shane Beamer and run track as well. With aspirations of running in the 2024 Paris Olympics, many thought that Oregon’s legendary track program, with the historic Hayward Field on campus, would be a major chip in getting Harbor to commit to the Ducks, but in the end, it didn’t appear to be enough. Despite missing out on Harbor, the Ducks still signed a pair of 5-star recruits in 2023 and have the No. 10 ranked class in the nation for this cycle. Nyckoles Harbor Recruiting Profile TwitterRatings Stars Ratings State 247Sports 5 98 DC ATH 247Sports Composite 5 0.9911 DC ATH Rivals 5 6.1 DC ATH ESPN 4 87 DC ATH On3 Recruiting 5 98 DC ATH  Vitals Height 6-foot-5 Weight 225 pounds Hometown Washington DC Projected Position TE/DE Class 2023  Recruitment Received Offer from Oregon on May 4, 2021 Took Official Visit to Eugene on January 27, 2023 Top Schools Oregon Ducks South Carolina Gamecocks Michigan Wolverines Maryland Terrapins Miami Hurricanes Highlightshttps://youtu.be/uFQ-wjWHX7A11
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Driver's Family On Monday

The NASCAR world is praying for a driver and his family on Monday afternoon following a tragic accident. NASCAR Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez, 20, was injured in a car accident near Mexico City over the weekend. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, was tragically killed. “Rette Jones ...
OnlyHomers

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
OnlyHomers

Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31

Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
wrestlinginc.com

Logan Paul Signs Huge Deal With UFC

Fans thirsty to see Logan Paul work with UFC will be thirsty no more, but they still won't be seeing the social media star squaring off inside the octagon. Paul announced Tuesday that he has reached a deal with UFC to make his sports drink Prime the official drink of the mixed-martial arts promotion. The company is owned by Paul and fellow YouTuber KSI, who Paul had his first amateur boxing match with back in 2018. Prime earned Paul and KSI $250 million in sales throughout 2022, according to Bloomberg.
dexerto.com

Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”

Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
Golf Digest

Patrick Reed's latest rules saga just took its unlikeliest turn yet

The tension between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed was hard to ignore at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic after their early week exchange/non-exchange became the talk of Golf Twitter. That the tournament came down to a Monday dual between the duo on the opposite sides of the PGA Tour/LIV Golf divide only heightened the final-round drama, McIlroy making birdie on the last hole to pull out a one-shot victory.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
262K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy