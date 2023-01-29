ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf.com

This former Masters champion says 2023 will be his last

One of the special parts of the Masters is that the past champions get to play on in the event long after their primes have passed. But there comes a time when each has to make that final stroll down the 18th fairway. This year, it’s 1987 champion Larry Mize‘s...
AUGUSTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Reports: Sebastian Munoz heading to LIV

Sebastian Munoz is expected to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf sometime this week, The Telegraph and Golf Digest reported Tuesday. Munoz is a one-time winner on the Tour, defeating South Korea's Im Sung-Jae in the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sep. 22, 2019. A native of Bogota, Colombia, he has played in 134 events, including six this season, most recently getting cut after the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open last weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy