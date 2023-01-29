Sebastian Munoz is expected to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf sometime this week, The Telegraph and Golf Digest reported Tuesday. Munoz is a one-time winner on the Tour, defeating South Korea's Im Sung-Jae in the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sep. 22, 2019. A native of Bogota, Colombia, he has played in 134 events, including six this season, most recently getting cut after the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open last weekend.

