A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
USPS Resumes Service at 6 Post Offices in Forth WorthBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Sooners' pitch on offensive scheme impresses four-star RB: "It's perfect for me"
Duncanville (Texas) stud Caden Durham dishes on weekend trip to Oklahoma, future visit plans with other powerhouse programs.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Look: TCU 2023 Football Schedule Leaks Ahead of Big 12 Release
On Monday night, the Big 12 Conference announced that it would drop the long-awaited 2023 football schedule at 1:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy. Then, amongst the chaos, some interesting screenshots surfaced, and they looked like legitimate information compared to the usual suspects that we’ve seen over the last month.
Smith helps Mississippi State beat No. 11 TCU 81-74 in OT
STARKVILLE, Miss (AP) — Tolu Smith had a season-high 27 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lead Mississippi State to an 81-74 overtime victory over No. 11 TCU on Saturday. Dashawn Davis added 16 points to help Mississippi State (13-8) snap a five-game losing streak. Shakeel Moore had 11, including six in overtime, while […]
Texas Football: Big 12 schedule finally being released for 2023 season
The delay could finally be over as it looks like Texas football will be able to figure out its 2023 schedule in the very near future. The Big 12 delayed the release of the 2023 football schedule longer than just about any other power conference in the country this year.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Zach Arnett has 'stood out' amongst all new coaches on the recruiting trail, per ESPN analyst
Zach Arnett has been identified as one of the most impressive new coaches since the Early Signing Period. Arnett, who took over Mississippi State back in December following the death of Mike Leach, has significantly added to the Bulldogs’ program since taking over as head coach. On Tuesday, ESPN’s...
Top 10 Moments From Mississippi State Football's 2022 Season
Through tragedy and triumph, the Mississippi State Bulldogs exceeded expectations this season.
Fake Stetson Bennett Video Features Fayetteville Police, Not Dallas
Georgia's two-time national title winner may see NFL Hopes Die in Texas.
texasmetronews.com
First Lady Andrea Charmaine King
Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
Dallas Observer
Hey, Micah Parsons, Here's Where To Get the Best Oxtail Around Dallas
In early January, Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott asked on Twitter where one could find good bean pie locally. We gave him some tips. Now we’d like to help another Dallas Cowboy, this time outside linebacker Micah Parsons. Over the weekend, Parsons asked the Twitterverse where has the best oxtail in Texas. (We’re going to stick to local places.)
dmagazine.com
The Physician Bringing Price Transparency to North Texas
The nameplate on Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri’s desk has a simple message for anyone sitting down to talk: “Everyday I’m Hustlin’.” The Rick Ross line epitomizes his role as an entrepreneur in the North Texas healthcare market, as his business pushes the boundaries for how we think about paying for healthcare. Kikkeri is an anesthesiologist on the front lines of price transparency in DFW, providing easily shoppable, bundled, and simple prices for dozens of outpatient surgeries.
Dallas Observer
Blackjack Pizza Might Have the Most Underrated Burger in Dallas
More than any other food, Dallas is a city defined by burgers. Ask any North Texan for a burger recommendation — lifelong residents and recent transplants — and they’ll likely rattle off five or six places in quick succession that they swear by unequivocally. A few staple...
How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there
DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
KHOU
How bad are the roads in Dallas-Fort Worth? Here are some scenes from North Texas
DALLAS — Wednesday was the same story as Tuesday: Slick, icy roads across North Texas, and temperatures still below freezing. The National Weather Service early Wednesday expanded the ice storm warning to include Dallas and Collin counties, meaning almost all of North Texas should expect heavy ice into Thursday morning.
WFAA
DFW ice latest: Timeline and what to expect as freezing rain is expected in North Texas
Freezing rain and icy conditions are expected in North Texas this week. Here's what to expect and when.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Dallas’ New Dr. Death?
If there is anyone out there reading this who hasn’t heard of “Dr. Death,” I suggest you listen to the Podcast, watch the documentary “Dr. Death Undoctored,” watch the “American Greed” episode about the case, or heck … just Google him. You’ll likely catch me on there talking about the case and the multiple patients of his I had the privilege of representing. And, if you get hooked on the story, you’ll also likely hear me talking about the institutional issues which allowed him to keep hurting patients.
wbap.com
WARNING: Dangerous Winter Conditions Expected to Worsen
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Conditions are expected to worsen across DFW into Wednesday as a winter storm bringing sleet and freezing rain lingers. “We continue to be in the middle of an event that we expect will continue to extend for another 36 to 48 hours,” said TXDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “The conditions are dangerous and continue to get worse. We continue to emphasize, do not get on the roadways.”
dallasexpress.com
NorthPark Mall Adding Several High-End Brands
Several new stores are coming to Dallas’ NorthPark Center mall, according to The Dallas Morning News. The most significant addition is Joey, a Canadian-based restaurant that calls itself the ultimate in casual dining. The restaurant is going into the former location of Seasons 52, which closed earlier this month. The venue will undergo an $8.5 million renovation, according to state documents. Expected to open later this year, it will be the second Joey restaurant location in Texas, with the other one in Houston.
Maxim
Real Estate Maverick Chris D. Bentley On Achieving A Lavish Lifestyle
The Texas real estate veteran and founder of Bentley Fine Properties shares five tips to help realtors rise straight to the top. Popular television shows like Million Dollar Listing and Selling Sunset give us a glimpse into the glamorous lifestyle that high-end realtors have come to relish. But beyond the luxury properties and incredible views, there’s a lot of hard work, strategy, and discipline that’s required to make a name for yourself in a constantly evolving industry.
Dallas Observer
This is a Big Week for Dallas Housing
The city of Dallas economic development and transportation and infrastructure committees are set to meet on Tuesday, in part, to discuss plans for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (winter weather permitting). Then at City Hall on Wednesday, City Council members are scheduled to talk about the 2024 Capital Bond Program and proposed changes to Dallas’ housing policy.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: US Postal Service temporarily suspends retail operations in North Texas
DALLAS - UPDATE - 3:25 p.m. Feb 1, 2023: Retail and delivery operations have resumed in North Texas Post Offices. The US Postal Service suspended its retail operations in North Texas during this week's winter weather. The Postal Service announced it is temporarily halting retail operations in several North Texas...
