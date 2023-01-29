Read full article on original website
O's-Nats TV dispute goes before NY's top court on March 14
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Court of Appeals has scheduled oral arguments for March 14 in the long-running dispute between the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals over television rights fees. After agreeing in September 2021 to consider the case, the state's highest court said this week that...
Pittsburgh 65, North Carolina 64
PITTSBURGH (16-7) Federiko 4-5 0-0 8, Burton 6-18 6-6 19, Cummings 8-11 0-1 21, Elliott 2-4 0-0 5, Hinson 1-7 0-1 2, Sibande 4-7 2-3 10, G.Diaz Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Santos 0-0 0-0 0, J.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 8-11 65.
Philadelphia 105, Orlando 94
ORLANDO (94) Banchero 5-18 3-6 13, F.Wagner 6-15 0-1 13, Carter Jr. 3-10 3-5 9, Fultz 7-11 4-4 18, G.Harris 3-9 2-2 11, Bol 1-3 0-0 2, M.Wagner 2-5 2-3 6, Anthony 2-7 7-7 11, Suggs 4-9 1-1 11. Totals 33-87 22-29 94.
Creighton 63, Georgetown 53
CREIGHTON (14-8) Kaluma 4-12 3-4 12, Kalkbrenner 7-11 2-2 16, Alexander 5-15 0-1 11, Nembhard 4-9 3-4 14, Scheierman 3-10 1-2 10, Farabello 0-2 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 9-13 63.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Mariners hope offseason additions have closed gap in AL West
SEATTLE (AP) — Jerry Dipoto saw up close last year during the regular season and again in October where the differences lie if the Seattle Mariners expect to close the gap on Houston in the AL West. While this winter lacked any significant splashes in free agency, Dipoto said...
M's beat Diego Castillo in year's 1st arbitration decision
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners defeated Diego Castillo in the first salary arbitration decision this year, and the relief pitcher will get a raise to $2.95 million rather than his request of $3,225,000. Richard Bloch, Melinda Gordon and Brian Keller made the decision on Wednesday, a...
