WANE-TV
Barn messages bring smiles to Fort Wayne motorists
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Everyone’s commute could use some fun to brighten up the trip to work. And if you drive past Aboite Center Road and Dicke Road on your way to work you may have found some. Toni McDevitt and her husband Bob have been decorating...
WANE-TV
Vera Bradley sale back in Fort Wayne after 3 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vera Bradley’s outlet sale is back at the Memorial Coliseum after a three-year hiatus. The brand’s 37th Annual Outlet Sale is set for June 14 to June 18, organizers announced, and you can buy tickets starting March 28. The last two days of the sale don’t require tickets.
WANE-TV
Customers savor their final meals at Bandidos
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the last day to enjoy a meal at Bandidos, the long-standing Mexican restaurant that was once a chain throughout Fort Wayne. The original location on Winchester Road was already filling up with patrons Tuesday morning, and the manager told WANE 15 there was an hour-long wait to be seated before Bandidos even opened at 11 a.m.
WISH-TV
Ridgeville ‘mono mono’ twins: a miracle birth
RIDGEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Randolph County couple is now opening up about navigating a high-risk pregnancy. The mother went on a journey that doctors say happens in 1% of twin pregnancies. Brittnay Woodbury and her family live in Ridgeville. Doctors told her she had a 50% chance of...
WANE-TV
Auburn Councilman Michael Walter suddenly passes away
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE)- The office of Auburn Mayor Michael Ley shared that long-serving Auburn Common Councilman Michael Walter died Saturday afternoon. According to a release, Dr. Mark Souder and Mayor Ley found Walter in his home while checking on Walter Saturday afternoon. Both had done a welfare check on Walter earlier in the week.
WANE-TV
4th Wings Etc. location coming to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fourth location of Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is coming to southwest Fort Wayne, the chain announced Tuesday. The restaurant, which has headquarters in Fort Wayne, plans to open “near the end of 2023,” according to a release. A 4,500-square-foot building is planned for the corner of Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard, the restaurant announced.
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
Spencerville mayor arrested on pandering charge
SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville Mayor Phil Briggs is currently being held in the Allen County Jail after being arrested Monday on a charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office was contacted...
WANE-TV
Tasting the menu at Three Rivers Distilling Company
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams sits down with Three Rivers Distilling Company Executive Chef, Cortney Carpenter, to taste some of the popular items and give her favorite pick. Learn more about what Three Rivers Distilling Company has to offer here or visit their location at 224 E Wallace Street in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Food truck owner declares mayoral candidacy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eddie Ribel, owner of the Street Chef food truck in Fort Wayne, has filed to run for mayor. Ribel joins a crowded field of Republicans vying for candidacy, Councilmembers Jason Arp and Tom Didier. Ribel himself can also be found at City Council meetings,...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control receives $2,500 donation to support the Angel Fund
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is receiving a $2,500 donation from a foster volunteer. The anonymous donor wants the contribution to go towards the Angel Fund and, along with the shelter, encourages the community to give back to the animals and match the donation this February to bring the total to $5,000.
1 killed in Mercer County crash: Investigation
According to a release by the Mercer County Sheriff’s office, 61-year-old Kevin Brunswick was driving north on U.S. Route 127 around 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Brunswick then drove left of center, striking a southbound semi-truck driven by a 54-year-old Mt. Victory man.
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry says he’s filed to run for 5th term
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry doesn’t want to give up running Indiana’s second largest city. On Monday, the four-term mayor announced he has filed paperwork to run for an unprecedented fifth term. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made to showcase Fort Wayne as...
1/31 Girls Basketball Sectionals – First Round
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Opening night of girls sectionals had its fare share of nail-biters and surprises as WANE-TV hit the hardwood to cover 11 local games with the winners advancing to Friday night’s sectional semifinal games. 4A Sectional at Huntington NorthSouth Side 52 New Haven 56; New Haven vs. Huntington North Friday at […]
WOWO News
WANE-TV
Parkview clinic opens at Electric Works
Parkview has opened a clinic at Electric Works intended to improve access to medical care for people living in the area just south of downtown.
Times-Bulletin
Ervin Road house fire
VAN WERT — At 7:29 a.m. Sunday morning a 911 call went out for the Van Wert Fire department to respond to a possible structure fire at 615 E. Ervin Road. Engines 3 and 7 along with their crews responded. Van Wert PD and CERT were also on the scene.
