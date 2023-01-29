ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBA Twitter reacts to Nets beating Knicks in battle of NYC

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
 3 days ago
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on Saturday to battle for the second time this season and 122-115. Brooklyn leads the regular-season series 2-0.

For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 32 points and nine assists while Joe Harris had 16 points and two assists. Royce O’Neale and Seth Curry had 14 points each.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson had 26 points and four assists while RJ Barrett had 24 points and six rebounds. Julius Randle had 19 points and Immanuel Quickley had 16 points off the bench.

This battle for New York City was not close in the first half as the Nets could not miss from the three-point line. Brooklyn was playing well in every phase of the game except for limiting New York in points in the paint and on the glass.

In the second half, the Knicks started to string good possessions together and abused the Nets in the paint and on the glass. Despite Ben Simmons (knee soreness) and TJ Warren (shin contusion) being ruled out prior to tipoff, Kyrie Irving was able to close the game for the Nets by scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Nets beating the Knicks:

