Four Student-Athletes Tabbed UMass Student-Athletes Of The Week
AMHERST, Mass. - University of Massachusetts's Sam Breen of women's basketball, RJ Luis of men's basketball, Rose Wagner of women's track and field, and Caroline Mahoney of women's swim and dive have been selected as this week's UMass Student-Athletes of the Week, as announced on Tuesday. The four Minutemen and Minutewomen will be honored at this week's UMass Athlete Luncheon on Wednesday afternoon at the Worcester Dining Common.
Meet the 2023 T&G Hometeam high school girls' soccer Super Team
The Worcester Telegram & Gazette, with the Central Mass High School Sports Awards program, is proud to announce the nominees for the Girls' Soccer Athlete of the Year. The winner will be announced during the live show on Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. at the Hanover Theatre. During the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Is Boston Named Boston?
The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
commonwealthmagazine.org
Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?
AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
homenewshere.com
Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine
WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
Watertown News
The following announcement was provided by Boston College High School:
The following students have been inducted into the Robert J. Fulton, SJ Chapter of the National Honor Society at Boston College High School:. James O’Connor (Class of 2023) Isaac Compolongo (Class of 2024) The National Honor Society (NHS) was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to...
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
hot969boston.com
Boston’s BEST Bakeries!
BEST bakeries, you tap the breaks. It’s a hard STOP. My Dad had a thing for bakeries. If you could tailgate a bakery the morning they were to release the latest baked goods, he’d do it. Dad and the owners of Crown Bakery in Worcester were on a first name basis.
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
travel50states.com
8 Stops for History Lovers Near Boston, MA
It is truly amazing how much history is packed into Boston, Massachusetts, with its Freedom Trail, Tea Party Museum, and Boston Common, sights of some of Colonial America’s most notable events. But the surrounding area is just as incredible! You can spend a lot of time exploring all there is to see. We based ourselves at the Element Lexington (in Lexington) for 5 days to explore the area. Here are my 8 stops for history lovers near Boston, MA:
country1025.com
‘The Last of Us’ Says This is 10 Miles West of Boston; Twitter Reacts
Hit HBO show The Last of Us is getting dragged on Twitter for setting a scene 10 miles west of Boston that’s clearly not. The Last of Us is only three episodes into its first season and has already become a favorite of fans and critics alike. The Geek Culture Congress featured the show on its latest podcast episode, and a second season has already been greenlit. Based on the 2013 action adventure game: “After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.” Think The Walking Dead, but before The Walking Dead got really boring.
iheart.com
Bostonians Poke Fun At 'The Last Of Us' Backdrop Set '10 Miles From Boston'
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you're from the Greater Boston Area and were watching the latest episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us" on Sunday, odds are you noticed something funny about one scene's backdrop. Supposedly set in Lincoln, the wide shot depicts mountainous terrain with a flowing river nestled between slabs of rock— looking more like something straight from the Rocky Mountains.
Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside
A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.
wgbh.org
Boston protesters demand a new policing landscape as nation processes killing of Tyre Nichols
In the days following the release of a Memphis video showing the brutal police beating of a young, unarmed Black man, protesters across the Boston area have called for a reckoning in how America polices its citizens. The video of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old motorist, revealed that police officers yanked...
arizonasuntimes.com
Nation’s Highest-Paid Teachers Are Shutting Down Schools to Demand Higher Pay
Teachers of a Massachusetts school district are striking for a second day over higher pay, according to Boston 25 News. Woburn Public School District canceled classes for a second day on Tuesday as teachers continue to strike for a 14.75% raise, an increase in salary for paraprofessionals and smaller class sizes, according to Boston 25 News. Massachusetts‘ teachers are among the highest paid teachers in the country, averaging more than $88,000 for a full time salary, according to World Population Review.
nbcboston.com
Future of 2 Beloved Spots in Cambridge's Porter Square in Doubt
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like two beloved spots in the Porter Square section of Cambridge face a very uncertain future. Cambridge Day confirms what a source told us over the weekend, that the owners of Christopher's will not be reopening the place and that Toad--which is next door--may be going away as well, depending on whether Cambridge Eats and Beats (the group that also runs Cambridge Common and Lizard Lounge) sells the building or just sells the restaurant and the bar to new owners. Christopher's has been closed since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 while Toad did reopen--and according to co-owner Holly Heslop, it will remain open "until we turn over the keys to someone."
nbcboston.com
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate
The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train
BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
Boston Globe
Worcester is booming amid Boston’s housing affordability crisis. Now its home prices are soaring, too.
Proposals before Worcester’s City Council would aim to require affordable housing and legalize accessory units. For decades, Worcester has craved new development. Now, thanks to Greater Boston’s exorbitant housing prices, the city is seeing its first real building boom in recent history. But the growth hasn’t come without pain.
‘Senseless tragedy’: Norwood Public Schools mourning unexpected death of middle school student
Norwood Public Schools is mourning the unexpected death of a middle school student who was the victim of a “senseless tragedy” that occurred over the weekend.
