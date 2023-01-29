ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Channel

SDCC offers first-ever four-year degree

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego City College will soon offer it’s first four-year degree. It’s the second community college in the district to do so. This one will be in cyber defense and analysis. “It just opens a new door of exploration and options,” said Maximus...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 31, 2023: Colder Tonight

From sunny and breezy today to cold and brisk overnight. Northeasterly wind gusts of 20 to 35mph possible from the valleys to the deserts. Temperatures will be even colder into the overnight hours with 30s possible across most of the county. The winds will make it feel even more brisk as you step outside, but at least we do warm up again during the day on Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA

