NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured
17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
Autoweek.com
Young Richard Petty Gets NASCAR Win No. 1 on His Way to 200 in 1960
In his first full-time NASCAR season, and in the sixth race of the year, Richard Petty went to victory lane at the Southern States Fairgrounds. The win, which came on a half-mile dirt track in Charlotte, came on February 28, 1960. Petty would wind up finishing second in the overall...
How Did Honda Go From Boring Family Cars To Building An Acura Le Mans Hypercar?
Before it enters the Rolex 24 at Daytona, HPD (Honda Performance Development) has released a 48-minute documentary looking into the development of the Acura ARX-06 prototype racing car. The film is weirdly narrated from the car's perceptive, gets into the details, and features talking heads from Acura designers, HPD engineers,...
Interstate Batteries doubles down on NASCAR sponsorship
The company will sponsor all four drivers at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023. Joe Gibbs Racing has announced today that Interstate Batteries will return to sponsor the team in 2023. The company will be featured on all four JGR cars. They’re a founding sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing. 2023 will...
Autoweek.com
The Secrets to Meyer Shank Racing's Success at this Year's Rolex 24 at Daytona
Meyer Shank’s Acura ARX-06 led 365 laps at this year's Rolex 24 at Daytona, including the first 62 and last 97. The closest competitor was the No. 01 Cadillac of Chip Ganassi Racing, which led 198 laps. As for MSR, Michael Shank’s stock as a team owner has risen...
SUNNYD® Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing
SUNNYD, part of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), the championship-winning NASCAR team. Known as the most refreshing orange drink in existence, SUNNYD will serve as the primary sponsor for two NASCAR Cup Series races with driver Kevin Harvick and SHR’s No. 4 team. When not the primary sponsor, SUNNYD will have a yearlong associate presence on the No. 4 Ford Mustang with branding on Harvick’s firesuit.
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona Was IMSA's Giant Leap Forward
The sound and the fury that is a Rolex 24-hour race conducted in the asphalt crucible known as Daytona disappears with surprising quickness. Three hours after a triumphant introduction of IMSA’s new GTP class in front of the largest crowd to witness a sports car race here, one of the world’s most revered circuits was almost empty, save for the occasional seagull wafting in the late afternoon sun on a balmy breeze and a spare close-up crew.
gmauthority.com
Driver Roster For NASCAR Le Mans Chevy Entry Revealed
The NASCAR Le Mans Chevy Camaro ZL1 – also known as the Garage 56 entry – has been in development for several months now. Fielded by Hendrick Motorsports (HMS), the endurance Camaro is based on the Next Gen Cup Series cars, it has already turned plenty of laps at Sebring. Now, HMS has announced the three drivers that will take control of the race car at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Autoweek.com
The Rise and Fall of NASCAR Innovator Brian France
In 2000, Brian France was named a NASCAR executive vice president. Three years later, he moved into the big office as NASCAR chairman, a position he would hold until 2018. France’s time running NASCAR ended abruptly in the summer of 2018 when he was stopped by police officers in Sag Harbor, N.Y. for running a stop sign.
Ty Gibbs and the 5 Drivers Who Could Provide a Stunning Upset at the 2023 Daytona 500
As recently documented by Sportscasting.com, the Daytona 500 is prone to produce the occasional surprise winner — and it probably happens more often than many relatively new NASCAR fans would expect for the most important race on the Cup Series schedule. So what about February’s 65th running of The...
Autoweek.com
Rolex, IndyCar Champ Pagenaud is All-In on Motorsports for 2028 Olympic Games
Speculation is growing that the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles might add a motorsports component. It’s possible some IndyCar or Formula 1 drivers might take part in the 2028 event—if it’s approved. “More exposure is always going to be better,” past IndyCar Series champion and Indy 500...
Cirkul Announces New Partnership at NASCAR’s Pinnacle Event, the Daytona 500
Cirkul, a modern beverage platform known for its patented flavor cartridges, announces a partnership with Kaulig Racing and NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Justin Haley for the 2023 Daytona 500. Cirkul’s logo will be featured on Haley’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1 for the 65th running of the Daytona 500.
Michael Schumacher Drove This Race Car in His Formula 1 Debut. Now It’s Up for Grabs.
The Bonhams Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris auction on February 2 will be filled with all manner of motorsport exotica for sale, but one emerald-green open-wheel racer will be taking center stage—the 1991 Jordan-Ford 191-6 Formula 1 car used by a very young Michael Schumacher. During the initial practice session of his first Formula 1 appearance, Schumacher surprised all in attendance by clocking the eighth-fastest time. The car he did it in, chassis No. 191/6, will fall under the hammer barely 18 months after it was last sold by Speedmaster Cars for £1.25 million (approximately $1.53 million). Bonhams has since...
MotorAuthority
2024 Chevy Corvette Z06 GT3.R debuts at 24 Hours of Daytona
Chevrolet last year started selling a 2023 Corvette Z06 based on the eighth generation of America's sports car—and now the Bowtie brand has launched a GT3-spec version to be offered as a customer race car. The new Corvette Z06 GT3.R race car made its debut over the weekend during...
Denny Hamlin Made NASCAR History at the 2006 Busch Clash
Today, Denny Hamlin is a seasoned vet in the Cup Series, with nearly 20 years of experience in NASCAR's highest level. The longtime racer for Joe Gibbs Racing has seen Victory Lane at a number of major events, including three Daytona 500s, three Southern 500s, one Coca-Cola 600, and one All-Star Race. His 48 wins make him tied for 16th on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list. But, long before he was the Denny Hamlin we all know today, he was a fresh-faced, 25-year-old rookie in the Nextel Cup Series.
Autoweek.com
First Images: Haas F1 Team Reveals 2023 Formula 1 Livery
Haas enters 2023 with an experienced driver pairing of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg. Haas’ 2023 car, the VF-23, is scheduled to make its on-track debut at a shakedown at Silverstone on February 11. It promises to be an intriguing season for Haas, which finished eighth in last...
BBC
Mick Schumacher to be McLaren reserve driver in 2023
Mick Schumacher will be reserve driver for McLaren during the 2023 season. The German lost his race seat for this year when the Haas team dropped him for Nico Hulkenberg. Mercedes signed Schumacher as reserve driver in December and they have agreed that he can also be used by McLaren, who are powered by the Silver Arrows.
The New Era of IMSA Racing is Here: Recapping the 2023 Rolex 24
New changes, as well as some old reliables and a record crowd made for one heck of a weekend
FOX Sports
IndyCar's Conor Daly open to last-minute Daytona 500 ride
IndyCar driver Conor Daly would accept a last-minute Daytona 500 ride if offered the chance to enter “The Great American Race.”. Helio Castroneves last week ruled out trying to make NASCAR's season-opening race because the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner did not believe there was enough time to prepare for the Feb. 19 event. Castroneves, after a ride failed to materialize with Trackhouse Racing, entered discussions with the team owned by Floyd Mayweather.
A Brief History of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Car Race With the Watch World’s Most Coveted Prize
Winning the Rolex 24 At Daytona is a great way to cop a Daytona, the grail watch of the decade. Technically, it would only take you 24 hours compared to the legendary 10-year-plus wait lists at retail. But it won’t be easy. First, you need to be in almost superhuman physical and mental condition, so your body can withstand the steady punishment of G-force pressure over a sustained period, driving at speeds up to 200 mph. You’ll need a supercar with an engine built to withstand 24 straight hours of abuse. Plus, several sets of spare tires and a pit...
