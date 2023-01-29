Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas State Trooper Hit by Motorist, Seriously Injured While Working Crash
A Texas State Trooper was seriously injured Tuesday after being struck by a motorist while investigating a crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety, North Texas Region, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that Trooper Curtis Putz was investigating a crash along Interstate 45 in Navarro County when he was hit by a vehicle.
crossroadstoday.com
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting released from hospital
VICTORIA, Texas - A 26-year-old man involved in a shooting and officer-involved shooting Friday, Jan. 27 is now at the Victoria County Jail. Jorge Luis Lozano was in the hospital since Friday, but was released Tuesday. Lozano is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving a public servant. He's being held without bond.
fox7austin.com
Icy roads in Central Texas result in several car crashes
AUSTIN, Texas - Icy road conditions are expected to continue across Central Texas. Conditions that have already resulted in many crashes. Caught on Tuesday morning's Good Day Austin’s newscast, a vehicle driving over State Highway 71 and FM 973 caught sliding on the icy roads and narrowly dodging another, already crashed truck.
inforney.com
Search resumed for missing man
PORT O’CONNOR – The search for a missing boater resumed early Sunday morning after being called off Saturday due to visibility. Hunter Hadley has been missing since Friday night after his boat collided with a barge in the Intracoastal Waterway. McCoy Wagner, who was a passenger in the boat, was rescued and is in serious condition in a San Antonio hospital.
kurv.com
Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather
The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
crossroadstoday.com
Five people taken to hospital for observation following fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Texas - Five people were taken to the hospital following a fire at a mobile home in Bloomington off SH 185. It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The three adults and two children were taken to the hospital as a precaution and for observation and are expected to be alright.
crossroadstoday.com
Bay City Police Department: Two suspects arrested and charged in active homicide case, one remains at large
BAY CITY, Texas - Two suspects have been arrested and charged in an active homicide case in Bay City. One suspect remains at large, says the Bay City Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, a deceased man was found inside a vehicle at 1212 Whitson St. in Bay City. Through further investigation, officials identified the victim as 25-year-old Jared Aplin of Bay City.
Driver killed after pickup drives into ditch, flips along IH-10 near Rose City early Sunday
ROSE CITY, Texas — A Houston man died early Sunday morning following a single vehicle wreck near Rose City. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the wreck which happened around 12:30 a.m. along Interstate 10 near mile marker 856, according to DPS spokesperson Lt. Chuck Havard.
crossroadstoday.com
Update: Individuals have been identified
VICTORIA, Texas - The Victoria Police Department Investigations is asking the public's help in identifying the individuals pictured above. According to police, the individuals allegedly stole a wheelchair from the Walmart on N. Navarro Street. If you know these individuals, please contact Investigations at 361-485-3700. The Victoria Police Department asks...
crossroadstoday.com
Five people displaced following fire in Bloomington
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
newsnationnow.com
Texas sheriff asks neighboring states to help with smugglers
(NewsNation) — Despite a sharp decline in certain migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, cartels are still making moves, and human and drug smuggling are rampant in many border communities. Terrell County and Kinney County are among the Texas counties being hit hard by smugglers. Now Kinney County Sheriff Brad...
Man sentenced in 2017 Mission kidnapping, murder case
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A California man has been sentenced for his role in a 2017 murder case in Mission. Benjamin Chavez Sanchez was sentenced Tusday to 30 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to previous ValleyCentral reports, on Nov. 8, 2017, […]
KSAT 12
Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas
With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
New York in Federal custody after being caught with 'AR-15 style rifle', ammo near Beaumont school
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old New York man is facing state and federal-level charges after police said he was caught with a gun and ammo near a Beaumont school. Beaumont Police received multiple calls about a suspicious vehicle around St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School and Temple Emanuel. The callers said a man in a black Toyota Rav 4 with New York license plates was parked across the street and staying there for hours and even days at a time.
crossroadstoday.com
Two teens found with stolen items
VICTORIA, Texas - On Saturday, January 28 around 8:30 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 2400 block of North Ben Wilson to investigate a shots fired call. Officers got a notice from the 911 call center about two people in the parking lot trying to break into vehicles. Residents confronted the two suspects. That's when one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the residents before running off.
KCBD
WATCH: Texas family rides out tornado in their SUV
PASADENA, Texas (KHOU) - Days after a ferocious tornado ripped through parts of Texas, a grandmother is recounting how she and her family survived the storm while trapped in their SUV. Irma Cantu and her daughter had just picked up her 18-year-old grandson from Pasadena High School on Tuesday afternoon...
WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon 'Thundersleet' Caught On Camera In Texas
“While thundersnow is rare, it can be considered even rarer when sleet and freezing rain are accompanied by thunder and lightning."
ktxs.com
What's Trending: Crash in Texas kills five family members, brothers headed to Super Bowl
ABILENE, Texas — A crash that killed seven people in south Texas—five of which are from the same family—has left the soul survivor—a 12-year-old girl—fighting for her life. Hector Jaimes lost his mother, stepfather, two younger brothers, and a younger sister in a head on...
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
