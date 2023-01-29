Cataloging the events of over 200 venues, Cringe.com has had Columbus’ live events covered for almost 30 years. Cringe is a website centered on a regularly updated calendar of live events happening in Columbus-area venues. The events listed are largely music-oriented and are updated every Sunday to include what’s happening for the next four weeks, according to the website. On any given day, there could be as many as 45 events across Columbus.

