Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes return to play, redemption on their minds

On Feb. 5, 2022, Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 6-2 to improve to a 21-7-2 record on the year. Ranked No. 8 in the country and in first place in the Big Ten Conference, the 2021-22 squad was primed to make a run in the Big Ten Tournament and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.
Lantern

Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan State

No. 5 Ohio State went two for two and captured team wins this weekend against its rivals in the north: at No. 3 Michigan and versus Michigan State. Ohio State (11-1, 5-0 Big Ten) fended off Wolverines (9-2, 4-2 Big Ten) comeback attempts en route to a 23-15 victory, its first in Ann Arbor since 2018. Michigan State (8–5, 1–5) didn’t seem to have an answer for the Buckeyes, and Ohio State capped its weekend with a 36-3 thumping of the Spartans.
Lantern

Cringe.com: History listing Columbus events for public reaches nearly 30 years

Cataloging the events of over 200 venues, Cringe.com has had Columbus’ live events covered for almost 30 years. Cringe is a website centered on a regularly updated calendar of live events happening in Columbus-area venues. The events listed are largely music-oriented and are updated every Sunday to include what’s happening for the next four weeks, according to the website. On any given day, there could be as many as 45 events across Columbus.
