ramblinwreck.com
Women’s Basketball Welcomes No. 15/13 NC State
GEORGIA TECH (11-10, 2-8 ACC) vs. No. 15/13 NC STATE (16-5, 6-4 ACC) Thursday, February 2, 2023 | 8 p.m. EST | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion. Coming off a bye weekend, Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to action to closeout this homestand looking to extend its win streak. The Yellow Jackets uprooted Clemson in its last contest last Thursday, 85-74, behind five players scoring in double-figures for the first time this season. Tonie Morgan posted her third double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 assists.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Head to South Carolina Invite
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams will travel to Columbia, S.C. for the South Carolina Invite this weekend. Competition will take place on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday Feb. 4. Last time out, Tech competed at Clemson’s Bob Pollock Invite. The Jackets recorded several top...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Lands Seven on All-ACC Academic Team
THE FLATS – Seven members of Georgia Tech football’s 2022 squad – long snapper Henry Freer (College Park, Ga./Woodward Academy), place kicker Jude Kelley (Acworth, Ga./Allatoona H.S.), tight end Dylan Leonard (Milton, Ga./Milton H.S.), defensive lineman Jason Moore (Hampton, Ga./Dutchtown), defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake H.S.), punter David Shanahan (Castleisland, Co. Kerry, Ireland/St. Patrick’s Secondary School) and place kicker Gavin Stewart (Savannah, Ga./Benedictine Military Academy) – have all been named to the all-Atlantic Coast Conference academic team, the ACC announced on Tuesday.
ramblinwreck.com
Five Jackets Represented on 2022 Volleyball All-ACC Academic Team
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech volleyball’s Bella D’Amico, Nicole Drewnick, Laura Fischer, Erin Moss and Paola Pimentel have each been selected to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Volleyball Team, the league announced on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets receive the honor for a combination of their academic excellence and on-court contributions.
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tech Softball Tickets on Sale Now
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball 2023 season and single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE. Season tickets are located in the reserved chairback sections of Mewborn Field and cost $100 per seat. Season ticket members enjoy every game in the same seat for a discounted rate. Single-game tickets are also available as detailed below. More ticketing information, including the steps to become a member of the Mew Crew and the benefits of joining, can be found on the official Georgia Tech Softball Tickets page.
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tech’s 2023 Football Schedule Finalized
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s 2023 football schedule was finalized on Monday night with the Atlantic Coast Conference’s announcement of dates for ACC games during the upcoming season. As previously announced, Georgia Tech opens 2023 by hosting ACC opponent Louisville in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz...
ramblinwreck.com
Football Season Ticket Renewals Begin Thursday, Feb. 2
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football season ticket members can officially renew their season tickets for the Yellow Jackets’ seven home games in 2023 beginning on Thursday, Feb. 2, while new season tickets go on sale on Monday, Feb. 6. Georgia Tech season tickets remain one of the...
