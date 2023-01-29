Read full article on original website
Reward offered for info on Artesia car vandalisms
ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- Officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information related to several vehicles being vandalized in Artesia. According to Crime Stoppers, on January 24, between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. multiple vehicles were vandalized at several different locations. Surveillance video shows someone in a gray hoodie appearing to slash tires on multiple vehicles. According […]
Dense fog in eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is seeing dense fog and freezing fog this morning. The fog has settled in from Raton, all the way to Carlsbad, and from the central mountain chain to the state line. Las Vegas has even seen some freezing fog, which could lead to icy spots on the roads and sidewalks.
Artesia newborn death sparks investigation
Police said they were called to the scene early Friday morning.
Car fire leads to gunfire exchange in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD, N.M. — A homeowner, who barricaded himself in a structure, has been taken into custody after a shooting incident involving Eddy County Sheriff's deputies. Deputies at the scene returned fire and were able to secure the building, according to a press release from a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. One person was taken into custody and transported to Carlsbad Medical Center for treatment. No deputies were injured.
State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting in Carlsbad. Sunday around 2 p.m. Eddy County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home off Mora Street to reports of an uncooperative homeowner for a vehicle fire. Officials say the man barricaded himself inside a garage on the property. They say shots were fired […]
Police investigate unattended death of newborn baby
ARTESIA, N.M. — Artesia Police are investigating the unattended death of a newborn child. Police say they were called to the Artesia General Hospital early Friday morning for the unattended death. Police began the investigation with the cooperation of hospital staff. Police say the initial investigation indicates that hospital...
