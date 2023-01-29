Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverTravel with Dr ShakiraAthens, GA
Jusaun Holt locking down as Georgia basketball faces tall task against No. 23 Auburn
ATHENS — So much of Georgia basketball’s improvement has come from the transfers that coach Mike White quickly collected after his arrival in Athens last March. Transfer players like Terry Roberts, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, and Frank Anselem have combined to lead UGA (14-7, 4-4 SEC) in all five major statistical categories.
Georgia captain Chris Smith: Senior Bowl ‘a blessing,’ eager to compete and solidify draft stock
MOBILE, Ala. — The “G” on the helmet wasn’t enough for Georgia defensive star Chris Smith, who also opted to wear the Bulldogs’ football pants. That’s just fine for Georgia fans, as they have watched Smith grow into an NFL prospect over the past three seasons by representing everything the football program is supposed to be all about.
Brock Bowers forgoes collective, passes on hundreds of thousands of dollars for Georgia teammates
MOBILE, Ala. — It’s a safe bet Brock Bowers will be at the center of the Georgia offense next season regardless of who the coordinator or quarterback turn out to be. Bowers is everything a coach could want with his intense work ethic, consistency, leadership and standing as an academic All-American.
WATCH: Georgia’s Warren McClendon recalls night of tragic crash, returns to football field
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon met with media after an emotional first day of Senior Bowl practice, still searching to put the tragic events of two weeks ago behind him. “I’m holding up good, it was rough for me for a couple days, but I’ve been...
Georgia tight end target Walker Lyons commits to USC
One of Georgia’s top targets entering National Signing Day has made a decision. But instead of joining Georgia’s tight end room, Walker Lyons will instead be heading to USC. Lyons is the No. 5 tight end recruit in the country. He announced his decision on Twitter.
Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh exits Senior Bowl Practice One early
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh walked off the Hancock-Whitney Stadium turf on his own power after a few scary moments on Tuesday. McIntosh had gotten off to a hot start working his way up the draft boards before going down on the turf with 30 minutes left in the opening practice.
Date announced for 2023 Georgia football spring game
We now know the next day the Georgia football team will be back inside Sanford Stadium, as G-Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 15. A start time has not yet been announced, with the University of Georgia Alumni Association website announcing the news. Georgia football is coming off its second-consecutive...
Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces he is transferring within the SEC
Ryland Goede became the latest Bulldog to find a new home. And the former Georgia tight end will be staying in the SEC, as he announced he would be transferring to Mississippi State. Goede has two years of eligibility remaining, as he signed as a member of the 2019 class....
