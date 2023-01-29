ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Jusaun Holt locking down as Georgia basketball faces tall task against No. 23 Auburn

ATHENS — So much of Georgia basketball’s improvement has come from the transfers that coach Mike White quickly collected after his arrival in Athens last March. Transfer players like Terry Roberts, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, and Frank Anselem have combined to lead UGA (14-7, 4-4 SEC) in all five major statistical categories.
Georgia tight end target Walker Lyons commits to USC

One of Georgia’s top targets entering National Signing Day has made a decision. But instead of joining Georgia’s tight end room, Walker Lyons will instead be heading to USC. Lyons is the No. 5 tight end recruit in the country. He announced his decision on Twitter.
Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh exits Senior Bowl Practice One early

MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh walked off the Hancock-Whitney Stadium turf on his own power after a few scary moments on Tuesday. McIntosh had gotten off to a hot start working his way up the draft boards before going down on the turf with 30 minutes left in the opening practice.
Date announced for 2023 Georgia football spring game

We now know the next day the Georgia football team will be back inside Sanford Stadium, as G-Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 15. A start time has not yet been announced, with the University of Georgia Alumni Association website announcing the news. Georgia football is coming off its second-consecutive...
