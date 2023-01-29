Read full article on original website
Tyre Nichols’ funeral brings tears, calls for justice in Memphis
Watch a livestream of Tyre Nichols' funeral service here at 1 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. ET.
WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis
Live video of Tyre Nichols’ funeral from Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
Tyre Nichols beating by 5 Black cops reveals America's 'biased police culture,' Crump, ex-Ferguson chief say
Tyre Nichols’ beatdown by five Memphis police officers demonstrates America’s “biased police culture,” according to attorney Ben Crump and former Ferguson police chief Jason Armstrong.
960 The Ref
Memphis city council chairman gets emotional over Nichols video, recounts being stopped by police
Memphis City Council Chairman Martavius Jones, a Black man, says he was overcome with emotion after seeing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police. In a , Jones broke down on air when asked about the Nichols video. He told Yahoo News that he was emotional because he experienced a frightening encounter with law enforcement decades ago.
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
Tyre Nichols Was NOT In A Relationship With Memphis Cops Ex
In January Tyre was brutally beaten the later died in a hospital at the hands of 5 Ex-Memphis Police ‘Scorpion Squad’ officers. After view the video the biggest question was why would 5 black officers beat another black man that did not seem to be resisting and the traffic stop looked aggressive from jump.
Rodney King's daughter still 'numb' after watching Tyre Nichols video
Lora King watched the video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by police in Memphis, Tenn., shortly after it was released on Friday. And King, whose father, Rodney King, was beaten by Los Angeles Police Department officers during a 1991 traffic stop, says she was sickened by what she saw.
MPD ‘hiring failure’ blamed in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission says the death of Tyre Nichols after a brutal arrest by Memphis Police showed the results of a “hiring failure” by the police department. Bill Gibbons said the Memphis Police Department is sometimes hiring people who don’t have the character and values needed to […]
Memphis cops reportedly gave Tyre Nichols 71 commands in 13 minutes: 'So far out of the norm'
A New York Times analysis of footage released by the city of Memphis revealed officers issued 71 commands for Tyre Nichols within 13 minutes, orders which were “often contradictory.”
Tyre Nichols’ stepfather addresses rumors at prayer vigil
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The father of Tyre Nichols, Rodney Wells, took time on Monday to address what he is calling rumors. “My son was not messing around with one of the officer’s wives. That’s just a rumor,” said Wells. Wells addressed a crowd of protestors at...
Tyre Nichols: Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Says, "Don't Lump Good Cops In With Bad Cops."
The Illinois FOP issued a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols, the 29 year old man who is dead after what some have called a callous and hateful beating by Memphis, TN police.
Files show past discipline against officers in Tyre Nichols case
Personnel files for the five Memphis police officers fired in the Tyre Nichols case show past disciplinary complaints.
wvlt.tv
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
Experts explain how the swift handling of the Tyre Nichols case could impact future cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Memphis officials are receiving praise for their quick response to charge and fire the officers accused of beating Tyre Nichols to death. Many people have called for that level of swift response to be the norm going forward in future cases across the country, but is that realistic?
FUNERAL FOR TYRE NICHOLS TO BE HELD IN MEMPHIS THIS WEDNESDAY AS CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER REV. AL SHARPTON DELIVERS EULOGY, ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP TO ISSUE NATIONAL CALL FOR JUSTICE
Services at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, Led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner, Come as Nation Mourns 29-year-old Black Man Brutally Beaten to Death by Police. Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church this Wednesday as the nation grieves the death of the 29-year-old, whose brutal beating at the hands of police officers was captured on horrific body camera footage. Rev. Al Sharpton, the Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will eulogize Nichols at the request of the family, as attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action in a service led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner.
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
Former employees express frustration as investigation into Shelby County Landbank continues
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — If you want to buy land from Shelby County, you’ll have to wait. The Shelby County Landbank’s Office is under investigation following several EEOC complaints that came to light during the county commission meeting last week. Several employees, as well as the District...
Memphis Police ‘Shielded And Protected’ White Cop In Tyre Nichols’ Arrest Video, Ben Crump Says
Memphis Police Department "shielded" white cop Preston Hemphill, unlike the Black officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death, Ben Crump said. The post Memphis Police ‘Shielded And Protected’ White Cop In Tyre Nichols’ Arrest Video, Ben Crump Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
WAPT
Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states
JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
