93.1 WZAK

Tyre Nichols Was NOT In A Relationship With Memphis Cops Ex

In January Tyre was brutally beaten the later died in a hospital at the hands of 5 Ex-Memphis Police ‘Scorpion Squad’ officers. After view the video the biggest question was why would 5 black officers beat another black man that did not seem to be resisting and the traffic stop looked aggressive from jump.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD ‘hiring failure’ blamed in Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission says the death of Tyre Nichols after a brutal arrest by Memphis Police showed the results of a “hiring failure” by the police department. Bill Gibbons said the Memphis Police Department is sometimes hiring people who don’t have the character and values needed to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wvlt.tv

Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
MEMPHIS, TN
Chicago Defender

FUNERAL FOR TYRE NICHOLS TO BE HELD IN MEMPHIS THIS WEDNESDAY AS CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER REV. AL SHARPTON DELIVERS EULOGY, ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP TO ISSUE NATIONAL CALL FOR JUSTICE

Services at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, Led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner, Come as Nation Mourns 29-year-old Black Man Brutally Beaten to Death by Police. Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church this Wednesday as the nation grieves the death of the 29-year-old, whose brutal beating at the hands of police officers was captured on horrific body camera footage. Rev. Al Sharpton, the Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will eulogize Nichols at the request of the family, as attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action in a service led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner.
MEMPHIS, TN
KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAPT

Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states

JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
MEMPHIS, TN

