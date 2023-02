MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following his historic 31-point outing in the win over then-No. 15 Auburn, WVU’s Erik Stevenson is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. That 31-point performance was a career high for Stevenson, who paced WVU in the 80-77 triumph in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. It also marked his 15th game of the season with at least 10 points.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO