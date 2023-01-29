Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Ben Simmons And Seth Curry To The Los Angeles Lakers

This trade moves Ben Simmons and Seth Curry to the Lakers in a deal featuring Russell Westbrook.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is clearly angling to make a win-now move at some point ahead of the trade deadline. They have already traded for Rui Hachimura , and it is unlikely that they will stop there. The Lakers need to maximize LeBron James and Anthony Davis' ability to win a championship, and the best way to do that is to make a move for some players that can be difference-makers on the roster.

It has previously been rumored that the Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to find trades that involve Russell Westbrook . Perhaps they could end up striking a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, who are looking to make upgrades themselves. Our trade scenario features the Lakers moving Russell Westbrook and draft compensation to the Nets for Ben Simmons and Seth Curry.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Russell Westbrook, 2027 First-Round Pick (LAL)

There is no doubt that this trade could end up having benefits for both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. Here is why both teams should consider making this deal ahead of the February 9th trade deadline.

The Los Angeles Lakers Get Two Immediate Contributors

For the Los Angeles Lakers, this is a deal that would get them two solid rotational players while also letting them get younger as a team. Ben Simmons is only 26 years old right now, and still has some untapped potential that the Lakers could unlock going forward.

Ben Simmons is currently averaging 7.4 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 6.4 APG for the Brooklyn Nets, while also playing some elite defense. Even though his scoring is an issue, Ben Simmons excels at doing the "dirty work" in a game. Simmons is willing to hustle for rebounds, is capable of guarding all five positions, and is willing to set up his teammates in transition. Simmons can still be a valuable player, especially on a team that doesn't need him to excel offensively. He and Anthony Davis could form an elite defensive partnership, and it is not a stretch to say the Lakers could end up with the best defense in the league with Simmons on the roster.

Seth Curry would be included in this deal as well. He is on an expiring contract with the Brooklyn Nets and would be the salary filler in this scenario. However, he could also benefit the Los Angeles Lakers immediately with his 3PT shooting ability. Seth Curry would immediately become one of the best shooters on the Lakers, if not the outright best. If the Los Angeles Lakers were able to retain him, then this deal would get even better for the Lakers.

The 2027 first-round pick is obviously the cost of turning an older Russell Westbrook into a younger Ben Simmons. That might be a risk for the team, but Ben Simmons' potential make is worth the gamble.

It remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Lakers would ever follow through with this trade scenario. There are definitely positives for them here, as they would get a combination of playmaking, defense, and shooting, and this is a trade that they should absolutely consider.

The Brooklyn Nets Get A Dynamic Guard And A Draft Pick

From the Brooklyn Nets' perspective, this deal would primarily be about moving off Ben Simmons and making sure they get some sort of return for Seth Curry. Notably, it has been reported that they are willing to move Seth Curry in a trade ahead of the deadline, and perhaps that can happen in a scenario such as this one. Ben Simmons has largely been disappointing as the third star for the Nets, and there is a chance they will trade him ahead of the trade deadline.

Russell Westbrook is currently the frontrunner for the Sixth Man of the Year award, and he could potentially be a good fit for the Brooklyn Nets. He is currently averaging 15.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG for the Lakers off the bench, and could definitely be a solid contributor for the Nets in the same role. However, there is a chance that he could end up as a starter as well, and a backcourt of Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving could definitely end up being one of the best in the league.

The 2027 first-round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers would be extremely valuable for the Brooklyn Nets, as they would be able to have a valuable asset that they could trade in a separate win-now trade. If it's early enough, perhaps they could even make another trade with that pick ahead of the trade deadline.

The Brooklyn Nets would gain some financial flexibility by trading for Russell Westbrook's expiring contract and get some draft compensation in the process for giving up Ben Simmons. This is a solid value deal for the Nets, especially if they don't believe that Ben Simmons will be able to contribute at a high level in the playoffs.

This Deal Could Be A Win-Win Move For Both Teams

This trade could end up being a win-win deal for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nets would be able to get a player that can contribute immediately and give them more offense than Ben Simmons, while the Lakers would improve their defense and 3PT shooting with this trade. Both teams would likely get better with this move.

Of course, as of right now, there have been no reports that have indicated that a move with this framework is being discussed or could be talked about in the future. However this is a solid deal for both teams from a basketball perspective, and we'll see what ends up happening in the future with both teams ahead of the trade deadline.

