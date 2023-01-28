ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonnie Walker IV is available to play Saturday versus the Celtics

By Robert Marvi
 4 days ago
The NBA’s greatest rivalry continues on Saturday when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Boston Celtics in a marquee matchup.

It will be the first contest of a five-game road trip for L.A. that will include games against the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers have been short-handed for a while, but they’re finally getting healthy. Anthony Davis finally returned on Wednesday after missing over a month with a stress injury in his right foot.

He will again take the court on Saturday, but the Purple and Gold will get additional help. Guard Lonnie Walker IV will also be available to play. He has been out since late December with knee tendinitis.

Having Walker back will give L.A.’s offense a boost. He’s averaging 14.7 points a game so far this season while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range and showing the type of consistency he never displayed in his prior four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

Walker’s ability to strike from the outside and attack the basket, both in the half court and in transition, could very well give the Lakers a win tonight against their bitter rivals.

